Joe's Fishing Hole: Guide to ice fishing

It is a tale of two lakes. Wildhorse is completely covered in ice that appears to be safe. The ice off the state park boat ramp measured approximately six to seven inches earlier this week and recent reports from anglers puts the ice in a different part of the lake at approximately nine inches. Fishing for trout was reportedly just fair this past week through the ice here.

South Fork on the other hand still had a lot of open water from approximately 300 yards south of the main boat ramp all the way to the dam just this past Thursday, Dec. 8. Ice on the west side of the lake was ranging between two to five inches on the same day and while anglers have been on the ice and catching trout through the ice, it is recommended that anglers stay off the ice here.

For those anglers new to ice fishing, it is relaxing, quite easy and much more social than its warm weather cousin. Contrary to popular myth, ice anglers can use pretty much the same gear that they use during the summer with just a few minor exceptions.

To get started in ice fishing, you basically need a rod, terminal tackle, a way cut a hole through the ice and something to skim the ice off the water in the hole. Anything else, as far as fishing gear goes, is a bonus.

Ice fishing rods are generally around 18 to 30 inches in length and have a small reel loaded with fishing line developed to stay limp in cold weather. The lighter rods are for fish like perch, while a little stouter rod can handle the strength of the fight that a 20-inch trout puts up. Ice fishing combos start around $20 and go up from there.

If money is an issue and you already own a full sized rod, it can still be used to fish through the ice. You have to stand further from the hole and may need help landing a larger trout that can’t be lifted out of the water by the line. In Nevada, an angler may have two fishing rods in the water at once, doubling the chances of catching a fish.

In Nevada, for the purposes of ice fishing, the maximum size hole you can cut in the ice is 10 inches. There are two types of hand augers, the spoon and the blade auger. Most prefer the blade as it seems to cut the ice faster and with less effort and is easily sharpened. The trick is to keep the blades sharp and rust free, which is easier to do with a blade auger.

There are two types of power augers, gas and electric. Gas powered augers start around $250 and go up from there. Electric augers start around $300 and go up from there. Anglers can also buy an adapter that attaches a cordless drill to the hand augers. They start around $20 and go up but anglers may want the more expensive adapters that help manage the drill. An 18-volt cordless drill is the recommended minimum size and the 24-volt drills handle the job better. If using a cordless drill, keep the batteries warm between uses for best results.

The next question is, where should the hole in the ice be cut? If you are unfamiliar with a lake, the best bet is to either ask someone who knows the lake or look for areas where lots of holes have already been cut. Chances are those holes are there for a reason.

So, the hole is cut in the ice. Now what? To target trout, fish in water 6 to 15 feet deep and suspend a hook tipped with PowerBait, worms, corn or marshmallows several feet below the ice about halfway between the ice and the bottom. Place a small sinker about 8 to 10 inches above the hook to help get the presentation down in the water column.

When fishing for perch, head for deeper water. Generally, 25 to 35 feet deep and fish right off the bottom. Using a small soft plastic jig tipped with a piece of worm, place the presentation within a foot of the bottom. Perch bites are very light. Holding the rod will give an advantage in sensing the bite and being able to react while the fish is still on. Due to the perch die-off at Wildhorse, anglers can expect expect few perch through the ice this winter.

The water in the ice fishing hole will soon start to freeze over, making fishing difficult. Anglers will use a specially made ladle with holes in it to clear the slush from the hole. An inexpensive slotted vegetable spoon can be used with the same results. It is recommended that the spoon or slotted ladle be tied off to a chair or sled as it is not uncommon for anglers, especially younger children, to drop it through the hole in the ice.

Other considerations for ice fishing include the very important act of staying warm. Well insulated waterproof boots are a must. For those on a budget, many department stores carry snow boots with a felt liner that are reasonably priced. These aren’t great for hiking, but they work well when standing or sitting on the ice waiting for a strike. Obviously, a good coat and wool gloves are also a must. Your hands are going to get wet, and wool will still hold warmth when it is wet.

A plastic sled to carry your gear onto the ice makes life easier. Sun block and sunglasses are especially important on sunny days as your face will get a double whammy of sun as it reflects off of the snow or ice.

The great thing about taking your family ice fishing is that it is simple, there are generally other families around and if the kids get bored fishing they can play in the snow, go sledding or build a snowman.