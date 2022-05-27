Joe's Fishing Hole: Have your life jacket for National Safe Boating Week

With the forecast for Memorial Day Weekend calling for cooler windy weather with a chance of snow on Monday, the lakes will still probably see some boating action this weekend as this is the unofficial start of the summer boating season. National Safe Boating Week is wrapping up and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) wants all boaters to have a fun and safe outing every time they go out.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities in 2020, the latest year statistics are available, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

This statistic shows that one simple act could save the lives of many people. Life jackets are the seat belts of the water and if you aren’t wearing one when you need it, it’s too late.

People too often dismiss life jackets as uncomfortable, bulky, ugly orange things—but life jackets have come a long way in recent years. Newer model life jackets look great and are very comfortable, and most importantly, they are real life savers.

It’s important to wear the correct life jacket for the activity planned, weather recreational boating, kayaking, paddle boarding or water skiing. The life jacket should be appropriately sized for the person it is intended for and fit snugly. Some that are made for more active styles of use may not be recommended for weak swimmers.

Inspect all lifejackets for signs of wear and make sure they are in good condition. It is recommended that boaters should put the life jacket on, getting it to fit appropriately and get into the water to make sure that it keeps your head above water without any help from the user.

In the state of Nevada, you must have at least one USCG-approved wearable life jacket for each person on board, including paddleboards. Passengers under 13 years of age and under are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while on board any boat while the boat is underway, unless they are in an enclosed area. Children grow quickly and what fit them the summer before may not fit them in the current year. Get them new life jackets that fit properly.

While it isn’t required that those over 13 to wear a life jacket while in a boat, it is good practice to. If the boat capsizes or you end up in the water, it may be too late to find and put one on. For more information on life jackets visit the US Coast Guard website at www.uscgboating.org.

WILDHORSE

The perch die-off is continuing at Wildhorse Reservoir but it doesn’t appear to be affecting trout or other species. Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) biologists are doing extensive testing to try to find the cause of the die-off. Anglers report that fishing from shore has slowed significantly. Perch fishing has been poor. Fishing in the coves and from shore has been fair for trout. Bass fishing is still slow but is starting to pick up a bit and is expected to pick up more as the water warms. The same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen have been successful with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Olive, wine and black/blood leeches and buggers have also produced fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is four to 10 feet deep. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout in early April, approximately 5,000 trout in May and 500 wipers two weeks ago. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures here are in the mid to high 50’s and should rise quickly once the weather warms up next week. Fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Wind continues to play a part in fishing conditions and fish the leeward shores where food is pushed into shallow water by wave and wind action. It makes casting more difficult but can provide good fishing. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or read snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have been working well. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are also catching fish. A few smallmouth, largemouth and wipers have shown up in the creel. Male bass have transitioned from the deeper water to the spawning beds hanging in about 15 to 20 feet of water and moving into warmer shallower water to feed. With the warmer weather predicted bass fishing should pick up next week. Use a thermometer to find the warmer water for bass. If targeting these warm water fish, slow down the retrieve as the water is still well below their comfort zone and they are moving slower. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish two weeks ago. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Fishing for trout continues to be good for fly fishermen using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids as surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 50’s. No report on any bass being caught here but as the water warms, they should become active. Trout are cruising shallow water where temperatures are closer to the high 50s on sunny days. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year as the peak snowmelt runoff has already occurred. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions as fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs should also be effective. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. A few fish are being caught near the main boat ramp and in Unit 21. It is still a bit cold for bass. Approximately 6,600 trout have been stocked at the main boat ramp and 6,100 trout in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the high 50s, and anglers are catching trout. With the warmer water expect bass to start becoming active soon. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout the last week of April.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The reservoir is filling nicely and has been stocked with almost 8,000 trout so far this spring. Expect good fishing for 10 to 12-inch fish using the same techniques and presentations as at South Fork. NDOW will begin rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 50s and fishing continues to be good for trout and slow to fair for bass. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Bass fishing is slow, but will start picking up as the water temperature warms up. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons for 12-to-18-inch fish though pike fishing has been slow. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures into the mid to high 50 degrees and fishing has been fair to good. Water levels continue to slowly improve though the snowmelt is just about done and it probably won’t gain much more water. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. Spring stocking is complete here with Illipah having been stocked with approximately 13,000 trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is open but the lake is still mostly ice covered with some open water at the outflow by the spillway and where the snowmelt comes into the lake on the west side. Shorelines still have a fair amount of snow. With the warmer weather forecast expect thaw/freeze cycle to continue making spots on the road slick with ice, especially early in the day. It will be a few weeks before there is open water for fishing depending upon the weather.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are still frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Expect those with southern and western exposures to start opening up soon.

STREAMS

Stream flows are showing mixed results with some up and some down compared to last week in northeastern Nevada but are still well below normal. Those basins with more snow will see increases in flows next week with the warmer weather but as you head south, they may drop off due to lack of snowpack. In White Pine County, most streams have changed little and shouldn’t change much as there is little snowpack left to melt. As of May 27, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at a very fishable 100 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing was at 133 cfs which is still a bit high for fishing, the Jarbidge one of the few streams up at an unfishable 194 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 196 cfs, Lamoille Creek at an unfishable 228 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt 200 cfs but well below the median of 500 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 5.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.8 cfs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0