Joe's Fishing Hole: Hike to the hidden lakes for best fishing waters

With the heat of summer upon us surface water temperatures at area reservoirs are in the high 70s stressing the trout. While stream flows are up due to recent precipitation, many are still running at 10 to 50% of normal.

The best fishing waters in the heat of the summer are also some of the hardest to access, the high mountain lakes of the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt’s. These are some of the only naturally occurring lakes in the state and their average elevation is between 8,000 and 10,200 feet of elevation. They get their water from snowmelt and this time of year are still cool and mostly full.

There are 17 lakes in the two mountain ranges that hold fish. Most of them hold brook trout and have naturally reproducing populations. Six lakes are stocked with cutthroat, but a couple have had some issues and aren’t worth the trip. Griswold has had some winter kill and there are few adult fish to be seen. Greys hasn’t been stocked in years and it is expected that there are few fish left to catch.

The good news is that leaves 15 lakes that do hold fish and anglers will often find themselves alone with the chance to see mountain goats, bighorn sheep, golden eagles, pika and the only population of Himalayan snowcock in North America.

Angel Lake is the only one that can be reached without hiking and is one of the highest lakes in the country that can be reached by a blacktop road. It lies at 8,400 feet of elevation and is regularly stocked by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. It is stocked with both rainbow and tiger trout and also has a population of naturally reproducing brook trout. Due to easy access, it is the most visited of the lakes, though midweek during the school year anglers can still find some solitude here.

This past Tuesday, Nevada Department of Wildlife biologists stocked five alpine lakes with trout by helicopter. Hidden, Griswold, and Verdi lakes were stocked with cutthroat trout fry, while Island and Lamoille Lakes were stocked with sub-catchable tiger trout that were four to six inches in size.

Verdi and Hidden Lakes have nice sized cutthroat trout in them at this time and fishing has been good for them using dry flies. It will take a year or two before the fry stocked in Griswold will be big enough for anglers to catch.

Lamoille and Island Lakes have populations of trout that are ready for anglers and the addition of the tiger trout plants will only enhance them for fishermen. These two lakes are the easiest to hike to in the Ruby Mountains with well-marked trails that are less than two miles each way. However, with the recent heavy rains in Lamoille Canyon there has been some flash flooding and there is debris on the road to the trailhead. There may also be some washouts along the trail to the lakes.

Anglers can go to www.ndow.org to see a list of lakes in the two mountain ranges that hold fish and get good maps for the area either at the BLM or the USFS.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and algae is thick along with scattered weed beds. With the warmer surface water temperatures, the trout have moved into deeper water and anglers should stick to early in the day when surface water temperatures are their coolest. Anglers report fair fishing for trout from boats or float tubes in deeper water, especially in the canyon by the dam, while shore anglers report fair fishing early in the mornings and slow to poor fishing the rest of the day. If fishing from shore be out at first light for the best opportunity. It seems to shut down by 8 a.m. Shore anglers will do best where the banks are steep as the water gets deep closer to shore. Bass fishing is good while perch fishing is slow. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with black or wine-colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids fished deep. Wooly buggers, PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs are also producing fish at first light in shallower water. Fly rodders need to use a fast sinking line to get down deep enough to put the presentation in front of the fish. Another technique is to use a fast-sinking line, fishing without casting or an indicator, letting the presentation sink straight down in the water column. Balanced leeches along with the usual assortment of nymphs and chironomid patterns work well this way. With the above average temperatures and lack of snowpack this year, the thermocline is a few feet deeper than normal and will be down between 20 and 23 feet deep so fly fishermen will have a hard time getting down to that depth. For bait anglers fishing from shore, try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in deeper water. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. For bass, dark colored soft plastic grubs and crankbaits are working. Fishing structure where the water gets deep quickly from shore can be productive. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake. Wipers are piscivorous (a big word for eating other fish) and so swimbaits and minnow imitation lures fished with a fairly fast retrieve should be used. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Very little change here as surface water temperatures are in the high 70s and fishing for bass has been good while trout fishing has been slow as they move to deeper water. The south end of the lake is very weedy and there is a lot of algae. Fishing has been fair for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats or float tubes but slow to fair for shore anglers. The bests time to fish from shore is between sunup and 8:00 am when the water closer to shore is cooler but anglers should still try to find shorelines where the water drops off quickly. The north end of the lake by the dam is best for this. However, shore anglers also report catching trout at first light along Jet Ski Beach from shore most mornings with worms suspended three to four feet below a bobber. Wiper fishing has been fair to good. The key is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing has been slow to fair for trout using a fast sink line with buggers or leeches. Damsels are out, but with the warmer surface temperatures, dry damsels are probably not the best except early in the day. Damsel nymphs are a better bet fished along the weed beds. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Fish them 12 to 18 feet below a strike slip indicator. With the above average temperatures and lack of snowpack this year, the thermocline is a few feet deeper than normal and will be down between 20 and 23 feet deep so fly fishermen will have a hard time getting down to that depth. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are other patterns to try. Another technique is to use a fast-sinking line from a boat or float tube and fishing without casting or an indicator, letting the presentation sink straight down in the water column. Balanced leeches along with the usual assortment of nymphs and chironomid patterns work well this way. Spin fishermen should be using gold-colored spinners or lures for trout. Bass are taking dark soft plastic baits with sparkles in dark colors such as blue, motor oil, purple and dark green. Crankbaits are also working for bass as are poppers in low light still water conditions. Anglers also report catching wipers trolling the same soft plastic baits. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report from Wilson, but expect similar conditions as at South Fork Reservoir. Expect a fair amount of algae and dropping water levels due to irrigation. The best trout fishing should be from a float tube or a small cartop boat or canoe as the boat ramp is unusable. Shore anglers should have some luck in the canyon by the dam as the water is deeper and cooler there. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids. Damselfly nymphs are working as well. Bass is good though mostly smaller fish were being reported. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir – dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. Poppers can be effective during low light still water conditions.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Little or no change here. The water level is low in the south marsh and weed growth is getting thick, but boats with electric motors can still get around the main channels as gas motors are helping to chop up some of the more popular paths through the marsh. With surface water temperatures in the mid-70s the bass bite at Ruby Lake NWR continues to be good, though it is taking approximately 10 bass to catch a keeper. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are in the 10-12-inch size due to recent drouths and growth cycle due to 12 years of low water. Many anglers report catching as many as 50 bass days per angler but limits of 10 bass per angler are hard to come by. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple seemed to work the best. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good recently for 13 to 18-inch trout depending upon the day and location. Dry flies have been working well as hoppers are out and trout are keying on them. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish. Damselflies are hatching as well so both damsel dries and nymphs are also working. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones will catch a few fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. However, weed growth is up and fishing subsurface flies is limited to those areas of the ditch that are deeper and have less vegetative growth. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low as water is being drawn out for irrigation and the usual evaporation for this time of year. Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and the weeds are growing making shore fishing difficult. With the warmer water the bass bite is good for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. Dry flies are working as well. The usual dries such as Adams, Griffith’s gnats, PMDs and damselfly dries are all working early in the morning.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass is slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and fishing is fair for trout and fair to good for bass. With the warmer temperatures, anglers should be fishing deeper for trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a fast sinking line are also productive for trout and bass. One angler reports catching nice trout using white chironomid patterns fished about eight feet below a strike indicator. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished deep under strike slip indicators have also been working. Bass are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake level is low due to irrigation and surface water temperatures are above 70 degrees and fishing has been slow to fair for trout. The best fishing is first thing in the morning. Afternoons are poor. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work but allow plenty of time for them to sink deep into the water before starting the retrieve. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may catch a few trout. Dry fly patterns may be tried very early in the morning or late in the evening. Anglers should fish deeper as the trout move down in the water column to find cooler oxygen rich water.

ANGEL LAKE

Anglers report fair to good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies are also productive. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The lake level is dropping due to irrigation and there is plenty of shoreline for fishing. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish.

ALPINE LAKES

The high mountain lakes are a great place to beat the heat. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as well as dry flies. Dries that work best seem to have either red or yellow in them. Hoppers, bees, yellow stimulators and red or yellow humpies are all worth a try. Anglers report good fishing at both Liberty and Favre lakes using Adams, Griffith’s gnats and other mayfly patterns. While it is a very hard hike into Verdi, fishing here has been good for 10 to 15 inch cutthroat using terrestrials such as grasshoppers and ants. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair to good. Robinson Lake fishing has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective. Look for overhanging brush, large submerged boulders and where snowmelt runs into the lake for trout.

STREAMS

The recent rains in eastern Nevada have provided a surge in stream flows and some of the streams that weren’t fishable a week ago were fishable late this past week though expect flows to diminish over the next week. However, with afternoon thunderstorms forecast for the week ahead, anglers should be aware that flash flooding can occur and be aware of the day’s weather. It doesn’t have to be raining where you are for flash flooding to occur. If streams start to rise anglers should head to higher ground immediately. Lamoille Creek is up and is flowing at three fourths of the long term median and is fishable. Flows in the South Fork Reservoir both above and below the lake are still extremely low and not fishable. The water out of the Wildhorse dam has been shut down due to haying going on downstream and the recent rains. It is unfishable except in the pools. As of August 12, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at between 0.2 and 8.2 cfs, the Bruneau River is at a low 5.6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 7.9 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 15.2 cfs, Lamoille Creek up to 14.4 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt still very low at 4 to 5 cfs, about 25% of the median of 20 cfs for this time of year. Cleve Creek is flowing about half of normal at 3.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.8 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.5 cfs. Cleve, Steptoe and Kingston Creeks are very low for this time of year and fishing is difficult except in the pools or beaver ponds. Even there the fishing is slow as the water has become very warm.