Joe's Fishing Hole: How to catch 'The Big One'

In late April the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) performed a mark/recapture survey of the collection ditch at Ruby Lake NWR. Placing six frame nets over two nights allowed them to capture, mark and recapture trout from which they are able to determine population estimates.

Over the two nights they captured 29 carryover trout and 31 recently stocked trout with results that are similar to those in years past. The carry over trout were composed of 13 rainbow trout ranging in size from 11 to 20.5 inches and averaging 15.5 inches along with 16 tiger trout ranging in size from 13 to 23 inches and averaging 18.5 inches. The rainbow trout were all in great body condition while the tigers had fair to good body condition with the larger tigers a bit underweight.

This survey, along with previous surveys, have shown that there are generally a couple of thousand carryover fish in the upper five miles of ditch from Gallagher Fish Hatchery heading north. The part of the collection ditch south of the hatchery to the South Marsh has lower densities as the two sections of ditch are separated by a diversion.

The collection ditch is managed as a trophy fishery and anglers will experience slower catch rates but quality trout with many coming in at over 18 inches. Winter is often a popular time for anglers to catch trophy trout with several fish between five and 10 pounds being reported every year. Spring and fall is also a very good time to hit the ditch for trophy trout.

This spring anglers can expect the same conditions as in years past with the chance of catching fish up to 24 inches a possibility, though as stated, there may be some slow periods of fishing between fish. As spring transitions into summer and the water starts to warm along with weed growth, fishing becomes slower.

The collection ditch is artificial lures and flies only and no wading or float tubing is allowed. Spin fishermen often have success with spinners, rooster tails, Panther Martins and small minnow imitations. On bright sunny days use shiny gold or silver spinners while on dark cloudy days switch to darker colored lures.

For fly rodders the usual assortment of nymphs such as gold ribbed hares ears, pheasant tails, prince, zebra midges, damsel and dragonfly nymphs are popular. Dry flies include small elk hair caddis, Griffith’s gnats, ants, beetles, blue winged olives and damselfly dries. In July and August grasshopper patterns and stimulators are popular choices for dries. Wooly buggers, crystal buggers and leech patterns in black, olive, purple and wine can be effective for stripping.

Early morning, late evening and cloudy or windy days seem to be the best times for fishing as the water is crystal clear and if you can see the fish they can see you. Wear drab clothing, move slow and keeping quiet are key to catching the big fish. It’s like a big game hunt with a fishing rod as this is one of the few places in eastern Nevada that you can sight fish for the big guys.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures are slowly increasing and have moved into the low 50s. Other than that, very little has changed here as fishing continues to be good with most anglers having good luck in both Penrod and Hendricks Arms. Fishing in the coves and from shore has been good for trout. Bass fishing is still very slow with the cold water temperatures. Perch fishing is also slow. The same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen have been having good luck with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomid. Olive, wine and black/blood leeches and buggers have also produced fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is four to 10 feet deep. Don’t fish it too far from the bank, 20 to 30 feet at most. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout in early April, approximately 5,000 trout in May and 500 wipers last week. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures here are in the low 50’s. Fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Wind continues to play a part in fishing conditions and fish the leeward shores where food is pushed into shallow water by wave and wind action. It makes casting more difficult but can provide good fishing. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Spin anglers continue to report good luck with gold Kastmasters and gold colored spinners. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or read snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have been working well. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are also catching fish. A few smallmouth, largemouth and wipers have shown up in the creel but. Male bass are transitioning from the deeper water to the spawning beds hanging in about 15 to 20 feet of water and moving into warmer shallower water to feed. With the warmer weather predicted bass fishing may pick up. Use a thermometer to find the warmer water for bass. If targeting these warm water fish, slow down the retrieve as the water is still well below their comfort zone and they are moving slower. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish last week. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Fishing for trout has been good for fly fishermen using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids as surface water temperatures are in the low 50s. No report on any bass. Trout are cruising shallow water where temperatures are closer to the mid-50s on sunny days. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year as the peak snowmelt runoff has already occurred. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions as fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. A few fish are being caught near the main boat ramp and in Unit 21. It is still a bit cold for bass. Approximately 6,600 trout have been stocked at the main boat ramp and 6,100 trout in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the high 50s, and anglers are catching trout. With the warmer water expect bass to start becoming active soon. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout the last week of April.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

This winter repairs to the outlet structure and the reservoir bottom were completed, thanks to Kinross Gold. The reservoir is filling nicely and has been stocked with almost 8,000 trout so far this spring. Expect good fishing for 10 to 12-inch fish using the same techniques and presentations as at South Fork. NDOW will begin rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-50s and fishing continues to be good for trout. Nightcrawlers have been working though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Bass fishing is slow, but will start picking up as the water temperature warms up. It’s still not worth a bass only fishing trip yet. Give it a few weeks. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons for 12-to-18-inch fish though pike fishing has been slow. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures are still hovering around 50 degrees and fishing has been fair to good. Water levels continue to slowly improve. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. Spring stocking is complete here with Illipah having been stocked with approximately 13,000 trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake was plowed a two weeks ago but with recent precipitation, expect winter driving conditions to the lake. The lake is still completely ice covered with only a very small bit of open water at the outflow by the spillway. With the warmer weather forecast expect thaw/freeze cycle to continue making spots on the road slick with ice, especially early in the day. It will be a few weeks before there is open water for fishing.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are still frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due winter travel conditions.

STREAMS

Stream flows have increased significantly over the past week in northeastern Nevada with the precipitation and snowmelt though they are still well below the median for this time of year. In eastern and central Nevada streams flows are up just a small bit. With the warmer weather expect flows to continue to increase. The East Fork of the Owyhee immediately below Wildhorse Dam is flowing at a trickle as little water is coming out of the dam. However, this is normal for this time of year when the reservoir has plenty of capacity and the snow pack is below average. As you go further downstream flows pick up considerably and by the time you get close to Mountain City it is greatly improved though still half of median. It becomes fishable about a mile below the dam. As of May 20, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at 162 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing was at 172 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 168 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 302 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 152 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt 130 cfs but well below the median of 470 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 5.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.8 cfs.

