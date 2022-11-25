Joe's Fishing Hole: How to stay safe ice fishing

Wildhorse is completely ice covered and South Fork was approximately 95% ice covered as of Wednesday, Nov. 23. By the time you read this report, it may be completely ice covered. That being said, on Wednesday the west side of South Fork was completely ice covered while there was some open water on the east side near the main boat ramp cove as well as below the east side campsites.

Despite the open water by the boat ramp, one angler with a couple of buckets fully stocked with ice fishing supplies tried to get on the ice. With lots of cracking, snapping and popping noises along with the ice sinking under his feet he finally decided it wasn’t going to work. If he had continued, he might have qualified for the Darwin Award.

This week in place of a fishing report, I will try to impart a few words of wisdom on ice safety and hopefully those who feel the need to push the limits of ice safety will take heed and stay off the ice until it is truly safe.

The most dangerous time to be on the ice is at the beginning and the end of the ice fishing season when the ice conditions can change in a heartbeat. What is four inches one day, may be 2 inches or 7 inches or even open water the next, depending on winds, water currents, springs or temperature. This weekend has daytime highs projected in the 40s with winds starting to show up on Monday. When we talk about ice thickness and safety, we are talking about hard clear ice, not packed snow, not slush and not gray ice with air bubbles in it.

As a general rule, if the ice is two inches thick or less, stay off. At four inches, a person can walk on the ice and it should be safe for fishing as long as anglers are spaced far apart. While the Nevada Department of Wildlife doesn’t recommend taking a vehicle on the ice, it is generally accepted that seven inches of clear hard ice will support a snowmobile or ATV. No matter what, use common sense and always err on the side of caution.

Certain safety equipment that should be included whenever someone ventures on the ice. Ice claws should be worn by everyone on the ice. Ice claws can be purchased at a sporting goods store or made using two pieces of one and a half inch diameter dowel(or pieces of a broom handle) about six inches long, with a large nail imbedded into one end of each dowel or broom handle. Join the two pieces of dowel using three to four feet of heavy cord or light rope that goes through the dowels at the opposite end from the nails.

The rope joining the two claws together should go through both sleeves of the jacket and across the back allowing them to be readily available if you go through the ice. Just like seat belts and personal flotation devices (PFD), ice claws don’t do you any good if they aren’t being worn when you fall through the ice. Put a piece of cork or candle on the end of the nails to keep from poking yourself.

If you should fall through the ice, stay calm. Don’t take winter clothing off, as it will help keep warmth in and may add some buoyancy.

When trying to get out, return in the direction from which you fell, the ice there is more likely to be thicker and able to support you better as you try to get out. Ice near open water is slippery and hard to get traction on, so kick your legs using a swim-type motion to help propel you onto the ice. Grip an ice claw in each hand, sticking the nail end into the ice and pull yourself to safety. Once on the ice remain in a prone position, spreading your weight over a larger area, until reaching ice that will definitely support you.

If a companion should fall through the ice, don’t approach the edge to try to help them; your role may quickly change from rescuer to victim. Never try to rescue them alone unless absolutely necessary, get help.

Use a rope, stick, fishing rod, or some other long item to try to reach them from safe ice. As stated earlier, stay in a prone position, spreading your wait over a larger area while trying to help someone who has fallen through. Once safety is reached, treat for hypothermia.

There are other safety items that may be taken along. A rope for throwing to someone who has fallen through the ice is a good idea. Put a loop and a large knot at one end because cold hands don’t grip very well. A type IV PFD can be thrown to someone in the water. It can also be used to sit or kneel on until needed for an emergency.

While everyone worries about falling through the ice, it is much more common to slip and fall on the ice causing serious injuries including broken bones and concussions. Crampons are spikes that can be attached like an overshoe to the outside of your boots to help you keep your footing. These can be found at many sporting goods or outdoor clothing stores.

Finally, staying warm is very important as hypothermia is a real threat when combining cold temperatures with getting wet when handling fish or cleaning out the fishing hole. Dress in layers and avoid cotton clothing. Wool retains its insulating ability when wet and is a good choice. There are also synthetics that wick water away from the body if you are allergic to wool.

So take time and wait for the ice to truly be thick enough to walk on before venturing out ice fishing. As a general rule, Wild Horse isn’t safe for ice fishing until after Christmas or New Year’s and South Fork even later. However, this year with the ice coming on two to three weeks earlier than last year, the ice at Wildhorse may be safe by the middle of December depending upon weather conditions.

Some years, South Fork may never be safe for ice fishing depending upon weather conditions. Another factor at South Fork is the currents along with a couple of spots that have springs. It is not uncommon for there to be seven to 10 inches of ice in one spot and only four inches just a few yards away.