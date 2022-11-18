Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice starting to form on the lakes

Last week I started with “What a difference a week makes.” Well let’s change that to what a difference two weeks makes. Two weeks ago, Wildhorse Reservoir was ice free except for some ice at the back of a few coves. Last Sunday it was approximately 30-40% ice covered and as of this past Thursday it was completely ice covered except for a very few small open spots.

On the flip side, South Fork Reservoir was mostly ice free on Thursday with just a bit of ice at the south end of the lake and in the back of some of the coves. As a general rule South Fork can be two to four weeks behind Wildhorse when it comes to ice forming, though that time frame could be shorter or longer depending upon weather.

Other popular waters are starting to ice up as well. The south marsh at Ruby Lake NWR has unsafe ice and the collection ditch has ice at the north end and a bit of ice at the south end, but still plenty of open water to fish. Comins Lake is about 40% ice covered while Illipah is about 80% ice.

What does this mean for anglers? If you like to fish soft water, you better get out to South Fork while you can. The weather this weekend will be cold but with clear sunny skies and very light winds, it should be perfect for fishing South Fork. The weather is forecast to warm up to about 40 next week at South Fork making for pleasant fishing conditions.

If you like to fish hard water (ice fishing) you are going to have to wait a while. As a general rule Wildhorse doesn’t have safe ice until about Christmas. This is the time to prepare for safe ice. Take out the ice fishing gear and check it out so that it is ready when the ice is safe.

Put new line on the reel, organize the tackle box, and sharpen the hooks and auger. But no matter what, stay off the ice as it is not even close to being safe.

WILDHORSE

On Thursday, November 17, Wildhorse was almost completely ice covered. There was just a bit of open water by the bridge in the Hendricks Arm as well as a swimming pool sized area near the mouth of the Hendricks Arm. There is also some open water by the dam that is inaccessible to anglers. The ice is very unsafe and as a general rule not safe until after Christmas. Early ice is very unsafe.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The dock is out of the water and the main boat ramp is closed for the season. Those with small craft may launch at the gravel boat ramp at the north end of Jet Ski Beach between campsites 49 and 50. The water has cleared of algae and aquatic vegetation is quickly dying with the colder water temperatures. A bit of skim ice has formed at the backs of coves but the main body of water is free of ice with just a bit of ice at the south end. Water temperatures range from around 36 to 41 degrees depending where you are on the lake. Trout fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day and time of day. Anglers report catching trout between 15 and 20 inches when they are biting using pink PowerBait. Shore anglers are reporting success on Jet Ski Beach one day and slow fishing in the same spot the next. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout had been good using an intermediate sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator are also working, but the active presentations of stripping buggers and leeches seem to catch more fish than those relying on still tactics with an indicator. Flashback pheasant tail nymphs, red copper Johns, hares ears and scud patterns may also produce fish. The use of an indicator seems to work best when the wind picks up a bit. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters who are able to launch should do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent reports, but with the recent snows, expect 4WD conditions to get here. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there should be some open water for fishing. However, that may not be the case and even if it is, it won’t be long before it does freeze over. At last report fishing was good here and the water was clearing but the lake level was still low. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Shore anglers were having success fishing rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas, or bait fishing a worm under a bobber. Fly fishermen were having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing was slow to poor. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes, small cartopper boats and float tubes are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The south marsh and dike units are frozen with unsafe ice. The collection ditch has a fair amount of ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. as well as some ice at the south end. There is still plenty of open water along the ditch for fishing and anglers can expect fair to good fishing for 15 to 20-inch trout with an occasional fish over 20 inches. NDOW has stocked the collection ditch with trout. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. As the vegetation dies off, scuds and leeches lose their habitat and make easy pickings for the trout. Fish leech and scud patterns along the edges of dying vegetation. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jake Creek is almost completely ice covered and like Wildhorse is in limbo with very unsafe ice and little or no open water for fishing. Please stay off the ice until about New Years.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect unsafe ice here with maybe a bit of open water where the creek empties into the reservoir.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

At last report approximately 40% of Comins Lake was covered with a thin sheet of ice. There are some areas of the north lake shoreline that have ice built up along it due to dense vegetation mats. With the warmer weather forecast for the upcoming week, there should continue to be open water for fishing. Anglers can still launch a boat from the boat launch however, the narrows of Comins Lake is iced up and anglers should not try to break ice to access the south lake. The boat dock will remain in Comins Lake until ice begins to build there and then NDOW staff will remove it for the winter months. There are some areas of the north lake shoreline that has ice built up along it due to dense vegetation mats. Nonetheless, shoreline fishing and boat fishing in the north lake should be productive for anglers. Shoreline fishing in the north lake should be productive for anglers where there is open water. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Trout have been hitting both chironomids and leech patterns for fly anglers. They do tend to head for the weeds, so a bit heavier leader is recommended when appropriate, especially if stripping leech patterns. Black spinners with some red in them should also work well for spin fishermen. Bass fishing is poor with the cold water temperatures. Pike fishing is starting to pick up with the colder water. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Last week the reservoir was ~80% covered in a thin sheet of ice. At last report there was some open water along the north side of the old dam and along the northwestern shoreline that should be productive for anglers if it is still open. With the warmer weather predicted for the upcoming week, there should be some open water for fishing. The usual worms and PowerBait should work for eight to 12 inch trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find deep snow conditions and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Many of the streams are snow and ice covered with low water conditions making fishing difficult. Some of the gauging stations are not showing flows due to ice. Expect slow fishing. Anyone looking to fish them should come prepared to hike in the snow. Access to Lamoille Canyon is limited due to snow with only the lower third of the canyon accessible by car. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson north of Jackpot, NV and access the Bruneau through Grasmere north of Owyhee. As of November 18, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.83 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Bruneau River also showing ice, the Jarbidge was showing 0.0 cfs but chances are it is iced up. Salmon Falls Creek at 30.3 cfs, Lamoille Creek station was showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 5.03 to 6.5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.54 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.55 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.23 cfs.