Joe's Fishing Hole: Introduce youth to fishing over the holidays

Merry Christmas everyone. If you are travelling this weekend, please take it slow and drive based on the weather conditions, not necessarily what the speed limit is.

Christmas and the holidays are about spending time with family and friends. Fishing is also about spending time with family and friends. Some of my best memories are fishing with my dad as a youngster, fishing with my son, daughter and granddaughters.

My mom was from New York City and was not an angler by any means, though I did find a picture of her with some fish when she appeared to be about 8 years old. My dad was a pilot in the Air Force and was gone a lot, but my brother and I really liked fishing.

Mom didn’t really know how to fish but we pestered her enough that she would take us on a weekend to whatever lake was nearby the base we were living at. She was a bit sneaky. She would look for an older fisherman who seemed to know what he was doing and take us near him to fish.

It never failed. As she was fumbling around with our gear and not getting much accomplished, the nearby angler would take pity on us and help us out. Often, he ended up spending a fair amount of time helping us catch fish.

Most anglers are happy to help newbies to fishing out. If you have always wanted to go ice fishing, check out my article of a few weeks ago on ice fishing basics, take your gear up to Wildhorse, and look for anglers who seem to know what they are doing.

Don’t crowd them, but start setting up nearby. If you have questions or aren’t sure how to proceed, wander over and politely ask for help. Chances are they will be more than willing to help out.

With the children off of school for a couple of weeks, this would be a great time to introduce them to ice fishing and to get them out of the house to work off some of the energy caused by cabin fever and all the candy that Santa put in their stockings. They will definitely sleep better at night.

WILDHORSE

The ice at Wildhorse is approximately seven inches at the state park boat ramp and eight to 10 inches at other places around the lake with six to 10 inches of snow on the ice. While it is borderline safe for ATVs and snowmobiles, it may be wiser to wait a week or two for a bit more ice to develop. Daytime temperatures at Wildhorse are forecast high 30s to low 40s for the next week which may cause some slushy conditions with the current layer of snow on the ice that will start to melt in the afternoons. Fishing has been good here for 17 to 18 inch fish that are chunky. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. Historically there is good trout fishing from Hendricks arm south to Hot Creek along the east side of the lake. Fishing around the island off the state park boat ramp is also a popular area that produces trout. Dead sticking or jigging worms or PowerBait two to six feet below the ice can be productive for trout. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove has ice that is barely three inches thick and anglers are urged not to ice fish here. However, the ice on the south and west end of the lake has been averaging six to seven inches, though caution is recommended as the ice thickness is variable. Anglers report fair to good fishing for 15- to 18-inch fish through the ice, though it is recommended that test holes be drilled before venturing too far onto the ice as South Fork ice thickness is more variable than at Wildhorse. With next week’s forecast highs in the high 30s to 40 degrees the ice shouldn’t gain much thickness so angler should continue to use caution all around the lake and drill test holes as they venture upon the ice. South Fork ice is also more variable than at Wildhorse. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm as well as just worms on a bare hook fished below a bobber seem to be working well. A few anglers report having luck with worms hooked on red hooks. Might be worth a try both here and at other waters.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but the road conditions were poor at the IL mailboxes, and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the possibility of some safe ice. If the ice does appear safe be sure to drill some test holes before venturing upon it. Once the ice is safe anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12 to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. There has been little change here. The main boat ramp has approximately four inches of ice earlier this week so it is borderline safe. Drill test holes before venturing too far. The marsh is there because of the springs and the water comes out of the ground around 51 degrees, so the ice is very variable due to this. Proceed onto the ice with caution. No report on how fishing has been. The collection ditch has a fair amount of ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch also has some some pockets of ice though with warmer daytime highs, it may open up just a bit. There is still open water at various spots along the ditch for fishing and anglers can expect fair to good fishing for 15 to 20-inch trout with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jake Creek is ice covered with approximately ten inches of ice at last report and anglers report good fishing for 10- to 16-inch trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The reservoir is 98% covered with three to five inches of ice. There was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins is covered in ice ranging from five to six inches with a few areas that have weak ice, especially in the north lake, so caution is the name of the game here. Drill test holes before venturing too far out. Cold nighttime temperatures have helped this week, but with daytime highs above freezing over the next week, ice growth will be slow. Fishing has been good on both the north and south lakes for 14- to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Anglers should carry safety gear such as ice cleats, safety spikes, a throw rope and other safety equipment when venturing upon the ice. Pike fishing through the ice should be fair this winter. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

This lake was covered with approximately five inches of solid ice at last report. The weather forecast for the next week calls for daytime highs in the mid to high 30s so ice growth will be very slow. Please use caution and drill test holes as you venture upon the ice. Expect 4WD to get into the lake with recent snows. Expect fair to good fishing for eight to 12-inch rainbow trout and the occasional brown trout. Nightcrawlers, PowerBait, and a variety of jigs have all been working.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find deep snow conditions and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to recent snows. With the afternoon thaws, travelers in the backcountry may have to battle mud in addition to the snow. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With the cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is currently about three feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot and access the Bruneau through Grasmere, Idaho north of Owyhee. As of Dec. 22, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.57 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Bruneau River and Jarbidge Rivers are also showing ice. Salmon Falls Creek at 45.0 cfs, Lamoille Creek station at 4.44 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 4.19 to. 10.6 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.66, Steptoe Creek at 1.58 cfs and Kingston Creek at 1.98 cfs.