There are lots of events going on over the next few weeks that may be of interest to anglers in the Elko area. The Annual Wild Horse Trout Derby is this weekend, Feb. 18 and 19. It is presented by the Ladies of Wildhorse and hosted by Amy’s Bar and Grill. This annual event is very popular, due to the fact that 100% of the registration fees are paid back in prize money for the top three trout and the largest perch. Each day is run as a separate tournament.

In years past there have been Saturdays where as many as 500 contestants registered, though an average would be between 350 and 400. Sundays are a bit slower ranging between 200 and 300 contestants over the years. Anglers can get breakfast while they register at Amy’s Bar and Grill which is also where fish are measured and weighed throughout the day. There are lots of great prizes raffled off on top of the prizes given for first, second and third places. For more information, call the Amy’s Bar and Grill at 775-388-3556.

Then on Monday, Feb. 27, the 7018 Brewery and Elko Fly Shop are teaming up for an evening of Brews and Bugs starting at 7 p.m. The Fly Shop will be giving a presentation on chironomids and their importance to trout in our high desert reservoirs at 7 p.m.

Bring your fly tying kit and tie some of your favorite flies while enjoying the company of other fly tiers as well as having some of 7018’s great locally made craft brews. If you don’t like beer, they have other adult beverages as well as sodas for those who don’t imbibe. All participants will have their names put in the hat for some great prizes but must be present to win. For more information, you can call the Elko Fly Shop at 775-934-4565.

Finally, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, is the annual Elko Sportsman’s Expo at the Elko Conference Center put on by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Ruby Mountain Rios chapter of NWTF. Saturday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to go to and is chock full of outdoor related vendors, businesses, non-profits and activities.

The Youth Activity Room has lots to do for the children attending the Expo with activities such as archery, fly tying, skins and skulls, shooting skills game, t-shirt decorating and more. There will be a taxidermy display of Nevada wildlife as well as NDOWS Operation Game Thief Trailer with local Game Wardens and Biologists to answer your wildlife related questions.

Vendors will also be providing prizes for a free raffle for all attendees. So, bring the whole family to the Elko Sportsman’s Expo March 4 and 5.

With winter holding eastern Nevada firmly in its grip, expect few changes in this week’s fishing report.

WILDHORSE

The ice at Wildhorse is ranging from 14 to 20 inches of ice with three inches to a foot of snow on top depending where upon the lake you are. Anglers report areas of slush underneath the snow and ATV’s may have some trouble getting around. Slush pockets can be found, mostly where others have drilled holes allowing water up on the ice underneath the snow. The snow is packed off the state park boat ramp making travel easier, while other areas are more difficult. Fishing continues to be good for 18 to 20-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches are also being reported. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. Anglers on the ice should stay far away from the bridge over the Hendricks Arm as recently there was open water there and if it has become ice covered due to recent cold temperatures, the chances are it is unsafe ice. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep has been productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with seven to eight inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. Jet Ski Beach and the east side of the lake has ice averaging 12 to 14 inches. The south end where the river enters the reservoir has unsafe ice and should be avoided. There is roughly three to six inches of semi-packed snow on the ice and walking can be slow in spots. Anglers report fair fishing for 14- to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish along Jet Ski Beach and slow fishing on the east side. The bite still tends to be on the tentative side, so anglers should hold onto the rod to be able to set the hook rather quickly. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn, though jigging small jigs and spoons is also producing a few fish. The fish are being caught in spurts with several fish being caught in about a half hour and then a slow period for an hour or two. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 10 to 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12- to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. The road through Ruby Valley is snow packed, and in many places only one lane wide with some areas still not plowed. While the road was plowed to Gallagher Hatchery earlier in the week, about five miles north of the hatchery, the walls of snow had collapsed closing the road as of Friday morning, Feb. 17. There is no access off the main road and anglers will find deep snow to walk through to the collection ditch. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has areas of open water for fishing but lots of snow on the ground making walking difficult. No recent report from anglers due to travel conditions, but at last report fishing was good in the collection ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately 14 inches of ice with several inches of snow on top. Anglers report fair fishing for 10- to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. The road was snow packed and a bit icy with a few inches of new snow on top and travel was fine as long as drivers took it slow. Expect some drifting in spots.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow conditions and travel isn’t recommended at this time. At last report the reservoir is 98% covered with five to eight inches of ice with snow on top. At last report there was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should still use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

No change here as Comins Lake is 100% covered with ice with approximately 13 to 16 inches of good ice with a little snow on top. Fishing continues to be good on both the north and south lakes for 14- to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The reservoir is covered with 12 to 14 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8- to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. It is suggested that four-wheel drive vehicles access the lake and still bring other means to get out of snow drifts and berms. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing great trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still almost six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau by anything but a snowmobile and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of February 16, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.05 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Jarbidge and Bruneau Rivers are showing ice at the gauging stations, Salmon Falls Creek at 47.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 20.7 cfs but mostly ice covered, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.36 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.13 cfs.