Joe's Fishing Hole: Practice your fly, lure knots

And the hits just keep on coming. One atmospheric river after another has been hitting Nevada this winter which is good news for fish and fishing. This week brought more snow to the region and all of Nevada’s basins are showing well above average snowpack with Eastern Nevada Basins showing a whopping 288% of the median and the Upper Humboldt Basin which includes the Ruby Mountains at 201% of the median.

When it is snowing and blowing out and the conditions aren’t conducive to fishing (for some, this never happens) what is a bored angler to do? One item that often gets little attention is knots. Many of us have learned just enough knots to get by and while we know how to tie them, do we tie them well when on the water? Are they the right knots for the situation?

This is a good time to practice the knots that you already tie so that you can tie them when it is dark, raining/snowing or you are in a hurry. Many anglers use the clinch or improved clinch knot to attach bait hooks or flies to the leader. While they are relatively easy to tie, do you tie it so that all the wraps line up nicely together? If not, then it isn’t as strong as it could be and may even come undone.

There are other knots that may work in its place like the Davy knot, which has a smaller profile and is easier to tie, but isn’t as strong. The Orvis knot is another great knot that has better knot strength than both the improved clinch and the Davy knot. Bass fishermen may know the palomar knot which is a great knot used when rigging hooks for soft plastic baits.

Often the situation calls for a loop knot that gives the fly or lure that is being used a lot more action. Two good knots for this are the Duncan loop and the nonslip loop knot. Both have their place. The great thing about the Duncan loop is that when tied properly it will keep its loop while fishing but will tighten up when under pressure from a fish. This is a great knot when fishing two flies and while fighting the fish both flies end up in the fish.

Which fly did it take? If using the Duncan loop and it took the upper fly only that fly will have the loop tightened down. If the fish took the bottom fly then the loop on both flies will be tightened down to the eye of the hook. This is one way to tell which fly is producing fish.

The nonslip loop knot is just what its name says it is, a loop that won’t tighten down. This is a great knot for lures, spinners and streamer flies. It allows them to move around in a natural way based on current or action that the lure or fly imparts when pulled through the water.

There are plenty of resources when learning to tie knots including books, fishing magazines and of course the internet. YouTube is a great resource and both Rio Fly Lines and Orvis provide great instructional videos for tying knots.

Learn the knots with a heavier line and an eyebolt or very large hook and then move on to monofilament and the size hooks normally used. After learning the knot and practicing for a while, try to tie it with the lights out or your eyes closed. This will show if you have truly learned the knot.

The knots stated above are just a few of the many knots that anglers may use. Do some research to find knots that work for the type of tackle and fishing you prefer, and practice, practice, practice. When the time comes and it is dark, you are in a hurry or you have the fish of a lifetime on the line, the knot will be tied right and hold.

If you have wanted to try ice fishing, but aren’t sure where to start, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an ice fishing clinic at Wildhorse Reservoir on Saturday, Feb. 11. This is a free event, there will be some ice fishing gear available to borrow and pre-registration is required to attend. To sign up or to get more information go to www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

WILDHORSE

The ice at Wildhorse is ranging from 9 to 14 inches with a layer of snow on top. ATV’s may have some trouble with areas with deeper snow. Most of the slush has frozen though a few spots that have been insulated from the cold temperatures by the snow still have a bit. Lots of snow in the area and the State Park has been working to keep ahead of it so be patient as they are working on the roads, boat ramp and campsites. Fishing continues to be good to very good for 17- to 18-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches have been reported by a few anglers. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. Historically there is good trout fishing from Hendricks arm south to Hot Creek along the east side of the lake. However, there is some open water under the bridge in the Hendricks Arm and anglers should stay far away from it on the ice. Fishing around the island off the state park boat ramp is also a popular area that produces trout. Currently, anglers report good luck in these areas and pretty much anywhere on the lake. Dead sticking or jigging gold Kastmasters, worms or PowerBait two to six feet below the ice can be productive for trout. Anglers also report good luck jigging gold Kastmasters tipped with a worm. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with five to six inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. With variable thickness of ice in the cove, care should still be taken if fishing here. There is snow on the ice and in some areas it has drifted. Anglers report fair to good fishing for 14- to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish. However, the bite is soft, so anglers should hold onto the rod to be able to set the hook. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12- to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. The Ruby Valley Road is snowpacked with some drifting due to the wind and drivers should use caution especially during and after active snowstorms. Don’t drive too closes to the borrow ditch as it will suck a vehicle in. At last report, the main boat ramp had approximately five to seven inches of ice and snow on top. The ice is variable thicknesses with the springs in the area so drill test holes before venturing too far. The marsh is there because of the springs and the water comes out of the ground around 51 degrees, so the ice is very variable due to this. Proceed onto the ice with caution. No report on how fishing has been through the ice. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has open water though with colder weather some ice has been forming. Anglers report good fishing for 15- to 20-inch trout with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jake Creek is ice covered with approximately 12 inches of ice and anglers report fair fishing for 10- to 12-inch trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. Expect snow on the ice. The road in will likely have snow and drifts so expect 4WD driving conditions.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The reservoir is 98% covered with four to seven inches of ice with snow on top. There was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Coimins Lake is 100% covered with ice still with a few weak spots though most areas do have approximately 12 inches of good ice. The layer of snow on top has insulated the ice from colder temperatures slowing ice growth. Fishing has been good on both the north and south lakes for 14- to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike activity has increase recently but they have been hard to target. Northern Pike have been caught by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The reservoir is covered with 10 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to 12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. It is suggested that four-wheel drive vehicles access the lake and still bring other means to get out of snow drifts and snow berms. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing great trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to recent weather conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is currently about six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult travel into the Bruneau which is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of Jan. 20, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.31 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Jarbidge River station is showing ice, Salmon Falls Creek at 43.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 11.8 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 34.3 cfs, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.29 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.97 cfs.