Joe's Fishing Hole: Prepare to be flexible fishing in low waters

With daytime highs in the 90s and several months of little or no precipitation, area waters are very low right now. Wildhorse Reservoir is losing about a foot a week due to irrigation use and is below 50% capacity now. The drought is also affecting area streams as many of them are flowing between 10 and 25% of the long term median.

This is not good news for anglers and whether fishing the reservoirs or streams tactics definitely need to be changed. This time of year, anglers that target trout will have to consider where to fish, what time of day to fish and maybe even to switch to bass.

Surface water temperatures in area reservoirs have moved well into the 70s which is obviously driving the trout deeper. At the larger reservoirs in eastern Nevada, anglers will find the trout just above the thermocline, down approximately 15 to 20 feet this time of year.

In the streams most fish will be in beaver ponds or the small pools where the stream is deeper. Think plunge pools on Lamoille Creek. When actively feeding, mostly during low light conditions due to fears of predation, they will be near the head or the tail of the pool.

Of course the high mountain lakes in the Rubies and the East Humboldt’s provide great fishing opportunities this time of year as most of them are at capacity and at upper elevations the water is much cooler than down in the valleys.

When targeting black bass anglers should be thinking structure. Look for rocky points on the lake, submerged rocks and weed beds. They are ambush predators and will hold on structure waiting for prey to come to them. When the flows are sufficient, which they aren’t right now, smallmouth will often run up the river above South Fork during the heat of the summer looking for food and more favorable water temperatures.

Wipers (a white bass – striped bass hybrid) are a pelagic or open water species sticking more to the middle of the lake. In South Fork they will often be found along the channel of the submerged river bed near the south end of the lake as well as closer to the dam near the spillway and by the outflow tube. These areas still have some water movement that may bring forage fish to them. In Wildhorse Reservoir, a great place to target wipers is at the mouths of Hendricks and Penrod Arms where they meet the main body of the lake.

With little or no precipitation in sight and daytime temperatures in the 90s, anglers need to be flexible both in species they are targeting and where they fish. We are creatures of habit and often fish the same way and in the same places due to familiarity. This time of year is a great time to try something different in order to be successful in catching a fish.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures have moved into the 70s and algae is thick along with some scattered weed beds. With the warmer surface water temperatures, the trout have moved into deeper water. Anglers report fair to good fishing for trout from boats or float tubes in deeper water, especially in the canyon by the dam, while shore anglers report slow to fair fishing in the mornings and slow to poor fishing the rest of the day. If fishing from shore be out at first light for the best opportunity. Shore anglers will do best where the banks are steep as the water gets deep closer to shore. Bass fishing is good and a few wipers have been showing up in the creel. Perch fishing is slow. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with black or wine-colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Wooly buggers, PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs are also producing fish. Fly rodders need to use a fast sinking line to get down deep enough to put the presentation in front of the fish. This means about 15 feet deep, which can be difficult for fly fishermen who strip flies and make for long leaders (15 feet) for those who are fishing under an indicator making casting more difficult. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in deeper water. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. For bass, dark colored soft plastic grubs and crankbaits are working. Fishing structure where the water gets deep quickly from shore can be productive. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake. Wipers are piscivorous (a big word for eating other fish) and so swimbaits and minnow imitation lures fished with a fairly fast retrieve should be used. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Very little change here as surface water temperatures are in the 70s and fishing for bass has been good while trout fishing has slowed as they move to deeper water. With the warmer temperatures and sunny days, the algae and the weed beds at the south end of the lake are out in full force. Fishing has been fair for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats or float tubes but slow to fair for shore anglers. The bests time to fish from shore is between sunup and 8 a.m. when the water closer to shore is cooler but anglers should still try to find shorelines where the water drops off quickly. The north end of the lake is best for this. Wiper fishing has been fair to good with a few nice fish in the six to 10 lb. range being taken. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom in water that is 12 to 17 feet deep. Fly fishermen report that fishing has been slow to fair for trout using a fast sink line with buggers or leeches. Damsels are out, but with the warmer surface temperatures, dry damsels are probably not the best except early in the day. Damsel nymphs are a better bet fished along the weed beds. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Fish them eight to 12 feet below a strike slip indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are other patterns to try. Spin fishermen should be using gold-colored spinners or lures for trout. Bass are taking dark soft plastic baits with sparkles in dark colors such as blue, motor oil, purple and dark green. Crankbaits are also working for bass as are poppers in low light still water conditions. Anglers also report catching wipers trolling the same soft plastic baits. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report from Wilson, but expect similar conditions as at South Fork Reservoir. Expect a fair amount of algae and dropping water levels due to irrigation. The best trout fishing should be from a float tube or a small cartop boat or canoe as the boat ramp is unusable. Shore anglers should have some luck in the canyon by the dam as the water is deeper and cooler there. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids. Damselfly nymphs are working as well. Bass is good though mostly smaller fish were being reported. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir – dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. Poppers can be effective during low light still water conditions.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Little or no change at the Refuge. With surface water temperatures in the mid -70s the bass bite at Ruby Lake NWR continues to be good, though it is taking approximately 10 bass to catch a keeper. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are in the 10-12-inch size due to recent drouths and growth cycle due to 12 years of low water. Many anglers report catching as many as 50 bass days per angler but limits of 10 bass per angler are hard to come by. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple seemed to work the best. The water level is low in the south marsh and weed growth is getting thick, but boats with electric motors can still get around the main channels as gas motors are helping to chop up some of the more popular paths through the marsh. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good recently for 13 to 18-inch trout depending upon the day and location. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up, but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Dry flies have been working well as hoppers are out and trout are keying on them. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish. Damselflies are hatching as well so both damsel dries and nymphs are working. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs is also effective and damsel dry flies have taken a few large fish. Dry flies are also working. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. A few trout in the ditch have also been taken with very small yellow or green soft plastic grubs.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low as water is being drawn out for irrigation. Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and the weeds are growing making shore fishing difficult. With the warmer water the bass bite is good for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. Dry flies are working as well. The usual dries such as Adams, Griffith’s gnats, PMDs and damselfly dries are all working early in the morning or late in the evening.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass is slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and fishing is fair for trout and fair to good for bass. With the warmer temperatures, anglers should be fishing deeper for trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a fast sinking line are also productive for trout and bass. Damselflies are hatching and both damsel nymphs and dries should work. Fish the dries early in the morning or late in the evening. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Bass fishing has been good and they are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and lures. Northern Pike fishing appears to be picking up in recent weeks, with a handful of 20-to-24-inch pike being caught. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake level is low due to irrigation and surface water temperatures are above 70 degrees and fishing has been slow to fair to good for trout. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work but allow plenty of time for them to sink deep into the water before starting the retrieve. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may catch a few trout. Dry fly patterns may be tried early in the morning or late in the evening. Brown trout are in the creek above the reservoir. Anglers should fish deeper as the trout move down in the water column to find cooler oxygen rich water.

ANGEL LAKE

Anglers report fair to good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies are also productive. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The lake level is dropping due to irrigation and there is plenty of shoreline for fishing. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish.

ALPINE LAKES

The high mountain lakes are a great place to beat the heat. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as well as dry flies. Anglers report good fishing at both Liberty and Favre lakes using Adams, Griffith’s gnats and other mayfly patterns. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair to good. Robinson Lake fishing has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective. Look for overhanging brush, large submerged boulders and where snowmelt runs into the lake for trout.

STREAMS

Stream flows in most streams in central and northern Nevada are very low and in most places too low for fishing except in pools and beaver dams. Lamoille Creek flowing about 25% of the long term median but is fishable. Flows in the South Fork Reservoir both above and below the lake are extremely low and not fishable. Flows below Wildhorse Reservoir are good as water is being taken out for irrigation and fishing has been good here. Due to increased flows care should be taken if wading due to the higher flows. As of July 29, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 100 cfs, the Bruneau River is down to a very low 5.3 cfs, the Jarbidge at 9.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 19.6 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 9.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt down to a trickle at 2 cfs, less than 10% of the median of 40 cfs for this time of year. Cleve Creek is flowing about half of normal at 3.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.98 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.5 cfs. Cleve, Steptoe and Kingston Creeks are very low for this time of year and fishing is difficult except in the pools.