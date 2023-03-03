How important is the snowpack in Nevada to area fisheries? Nevada has few natural lakes at lower elevations with most of them occurring in some of the many mountain ranges in Nevada, especially the Ruby Mountains. Nevada’s streams are primarily dependent upon snowmelt from the higher elevations in these mountain ranges throughout the summer.

It is not uncommon for snow to stay year round in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldts, feeding the many small streams flowing out of them. In mountain ranges that aren’t as tall, the many springs that feed perennial streams get their water from the snowpack of the previous year as summer and fall rain is minimal.

The snowpack across Nevada is well above normal with snow water equivalent values ranging from 120 percent of the long term media in the Snake River Drainage to a whopping 342 percent in the Spring Mountains of Southern Nevada.

In our area the best snowpack is in the Eastern Nevada basins around Ely which is at 217 percent, followed by the Clover Valley and Franklin River basins at 205 percent and the Upper Humboldt Basin (includes the Ruby Mountains) at 170 percent. Northern Elko County has the lowest snowpack in the area but it is still well above normal at 120 and 134 percent for the Snake River and Owyhee River basins respectively.

It’s also not just the mountains that are getting the snow as the lower elevation sagebrush steppe is also a blanket of white. This is good news as both streams and reservoirs in Nevada are suffering from the effects of long-term drought. Most area reservoirs should be at capacity this summer and streams will definitely be flowing. The hope is that the snowmelt is gradual and not all at once, which could cause some severe flooding in our small high desert streams.

If you are reading this early on Saturday, there is still time to get out to Wildhorse Reservoir for the sixth annual Compston Fishing Derby. Registration goes from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Amy’s Bar and Grill with final measurements and weigh-in at 4 p.m. One hundred percent of the registration fees will be paid out in prize money and there is a raffle for great prizes. Money raised through the raffle will be donated to a local 28 year old who has had a stroke.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here. The ice at Wildhorse is ranging from 15 to 20 inches with up to a foot of snow on top depending where upon the lake you are. Ice closer to the dam is a bit porous and there is open water between the old and new dams so anglers should stay away from the dam. Slush pockets can be found, mostly where others have drilled holes allowing water up on the ice underneath the snow. Fishing continues to be good for 18 to 20-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches are also being reported. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Anglers on the ice should stay far away from the bridge over the Hendricks Arm as recently there was open water there and it has become ice covered with unsafe ice due to recent cold temperatures. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep has been productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with seven to eight inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. Jet Ski Beach and the east side of the lake has ice averaging 12 to 14 inches. The south end where the river enters the reservoir has unsafe ice and should be avoided. Anglers report fair fishing for 14 to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish along Jet Ski Beach and slow fishing on the east side. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn, though jigging small jigs and spoons is also producing a few fish. The fish are being caught in spurts with several fish being caught in about a half hour and then a slow period for an hour or two. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 10 to 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12 to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

At this time, travel to Ruby Lake NWR is not recommended due to continued snow and drifting. Much of the valley is single lane driving and there isn’t any off road parking for fishing. Even if you get there, there is no access off the main road and anglers will find deep snow to walk through to the collection ditch. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has some areas of open water for fishing but lots of snow on the ground making walking difficult. No recent report from anglers due to travel conditions, but at last report (early February) fishing was good in the collection ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately 14 inches of ice with snow on top. Anglers report fair fishing for 10 to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. The road is snow packed and may have drifting. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow conditions and the road around the lake wasn’t plowed as of last week. The lake is only 50% covered in ice and is variable in thickness and considered unsafe. Ice fishing is not recommended but if anglers do decide to try their luck they should drill test holes before venturing onto the ice. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

No change here as Comins Lake is 100% covered with ice with approximately 19 to 20 inches of good ice in most areas with a few small areas of weak ice. Fishing continues to be good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

On Thursday, February 23, the road into Illipah was snowed and drifted in. With the past week’s weather chances are it is just as bad if not worse. Access may be possible with 4WD and chains, but travel isn’t recommended at this time. NDOW personnel couldn’t reach the lake in late February but at last report the reservoir was covered with 10 to 12 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Travel is not recommended at this time as Elko County’s Search and Rescue Team have been busy this winter helping back country travelers. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and deep snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still almost six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau by anything but a snowmobile and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of March 3, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 3.19 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 73.4 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 7.12 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 22.2 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 63.0 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.47 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 20.0 cfs but mostly ice covered, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.67 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.13 cfs.