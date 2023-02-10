The weather has been cooperative for fishing in eastern Nevada. Well, sort of. While the warm sunny days have made ice fishing enjoyable, there is still the matter of wind. Earlier this week, the wind drifted snow across the road in Secret Pass closing it to travel. The Ruby Valley road keeps getting drifts due to blowing snow and parts of it are impassible.

How can anglers know if travel is safe to their favorite fishing hole? There are plenty of apps that anglers have available to help in making a decision about when and where to go fishing. Whether it is road conditions, stream flows, weather or even the phase of the moon, there is an app.

For road conditions, www.nvroads.com is a great app. Provided by Nevada DOT, it gives current road conditions on every state road. While this doesn’t give information on county roads, it is a good indicator of travel in the part of the state an angler may want to fish. It also provides links to road cameras all around the state to see live feeds of road conditions.

There are a lot of weather apps, just take your pick. National Weather Service has an interactive map that can be accessed at www.weather.gov/forecastmaps that will give pinpoint weather forecasts based on latitude and longitude that can be selected by a point on the map. Of course there are a lot of phone apps made for both iPhones and Androids.

Other apps for anglers include “Windy” which is great for showing current and future wind conditions. Stream flows are important in the high desert and its mountains and the USGS has gauging stations on many of Nevada’s streams. The US Geological Survey's list of Current Nevada Streamflow on their webpage is the site to go to for Nevada. “RiverFlows” is an app that uses the USGS data made for phones. Flows are measured in cubic feet per second (CFS) which may be difficult to picture. I heard a description this week that makes it easier. A soccer ball is approximately 1 cubic foot, so if the stream flow is 10 cfs, imagine 10 soccer balls in a wall moving down the stream.

Apps made specifically for fishing are everywhere. Social media apps such as “Fishbrain” allow anglers to post pictures and describe fishing conditions they are experiencing at a specific location. “Fishidy” is an all in one app showing water and weather conditions along with fishing forecasts.

Speaking of fishing forecasts, “Fishing and Hunting Solunar Time” is an app that combines weather, location and moon phases to determine the best days and times to fish or hunt.

Most apps have a free version that may limit some of the functions that can be used, while the paid version gives full access. Fees can range from a few bucks to buy to monthly subscriptions. For those that require a fee, most have a free trial period that will allow users to cancel before payments have to start if that app isn’t what the user wanted.

Go online using your favorite search engine and do a search for best fishing or weather apps to find a plethora of available apps. The sky is the limit.

The Annual Wild Horse Trout Derby is scheduled for President’s Day weekend, Feb 18 and 19. It is presented by the Ladies of Wildhorse and hosted by Amy’s Bar and Grill. This annual event is very popular due to the fact that 100% of the registration fees are paid back in prize money for the top three trout and largest perch. Each day is run as a separate tournament. There are lots of great prizes raffled off on top of the prizes given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. For more information, call the Amy’s Bar and Grill at 775-388-3556.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here over the past week. The ice at Wildhorse is averaging around 15 inches with almost a foot of snow on top off of the State Park. Anglers report areas of slush underneath the snow and ATV’s may have some trouble getting around. Slush pockets can be found, mostly where others have drilled holes allowing water up on the ice underneath the snow. The snow is packed off of the state park boat ramp making travel easier, while other areas are more difficult. Fishing continues to be good for 18 to 20-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches are also being reported. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. At last report there was some open water under the highway bridge in the Hendricks Arm though with the bitter cold temperatures early in the week, it maybe covered with thin unsafe ice. Anglers on the ice should stay far away from the bridge over the Hendricks Arm. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait two to six feet below the ice can be productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with seven to eight inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. Jet Ski Beach and the east side of the lake has ice averaging 12 to 14 inches. The south end where the river enters the reservoir has unsafe ice and should be avoided. There is roughly four inches of semi-packed snow on the ice and walking can be difficult. Anglers report fair fishing for 14- to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish along Jet Ski Beach and slow fishing on the east side. The bite still tends to be on the tentative side, so anglers should hold onto the rod to be able to set the hook rather quickly. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn, though jigging small jigs and spoons is also producing a few fish. The fish are being caught in spurts with several fish being caught in about a half hour and then a slow period for an hour or two. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 10 to 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12- to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. However, earlier this week the wind caused drifting in Secret Pass closing it and anglers can expect snow packed road with slow going. The road through Ruby Valley is snowpacked and in many places only one lane wide with some areas still not plowed. There is no access off the main road and anglers will find deep snow to walk through to the collection ditch. No recent report on ice or fishing at the boat ramp. The marsh is there because of the springs and the water comes out of the ground around 51 degrees, so the ice is very variable due to this. Proceed onto the ice at the main boat ramp with caution. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has areas of open water for fishing but lots of snow on the ground making walking difficult. No recent report from anglers due to travel conditions, but at last report fishing was good in the collection ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

This week Jakes Creek had approximately 14 inches of ice with a few inches of snow on top. Anglers report fair fishing for 10- to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. The road was snow packed and a bit icy with just a skiff of new snow on top and travel was fine as long as drivers took it slow. Expect some drifting in spots.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow conditions and travel isn’t recommended at this time. At last report the reservoir is 98% covered with five to eight inches of ice with snow on top. At last report there was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should still use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

No change here as Comins Lake is 100% covered with ice with approximately 12 to 14 inches of good ice with a little snow on top. Fishing continues to be good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The reservoir is covered with 10 to 12 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. It is suggested that four-wheel drive vehicles access the lake and still bring other means to get out of snow drifts and berms. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing great trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is currently almost six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau by anything but a snowmobile and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of February 10, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.05 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Jarbidge flowing at 6.37 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 42.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 25.8 cfs but mostly ice covered, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.33 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.97 cfs.