Last year South Fork Reservoir was mostly open water with good fishing by the end of February. Here it is the end of March and while you can’t safely get on the ice, it is still almost completely covered in a foot of ice. This is the thickest ice and the longest lasting ice I have seen at South Fork in the 25 years I have been here.

After going through the past 10 years of fishing reports for this weekend, this is the first time that the lake was still almost completely covered in ice by the end of March. In 2015, the report even had surface water temperatures approaching 50 degrees in the March 25, fishing report!

Wildhorse is also still covered in almost two feet of safe ice but the surface is very sloppy and anglers definitely need waterproof boots to get on the ice.

With the cooling trend of late this week, stream flows in Elko County have stabilized a bit and even dropped just a bit, while the warmer weather of White Pine County has increased stream flows in many of the small streams here.

Still, most streams in eastern Nevada are flowing below the median for this time of year, access is very limited due to snow or mud, and fishing is slow in most streams due to very cold water temperatures.

What does all this mean for anglers? Some of the reports for remote waters is dated due to a lack of anglers getting out and about because of driving conditions. And while ice fishing is still available at Wildhorse and Comins, ice fishing is either not safe or access is limited to waters like Illipah or Wilson due to unsafe ice and/or bad driving conditions so may not be worth the trip.

Stream fishing is also difficult due to access issues. Either because of snow or in some cases very muddy roads that while frozen in the mornings thaw out as the day warms up making it very difficult to return home.

Travel to outlying waters is not recommended in many areas this weekend due to the combination recent precipitation along with the well-above normal snowpack.

WILDHORSE

The ice at Wildhorse continues to hold at around 20 inches of good ice and with below average temperatures forecast through the weekend, it should be good for this week but could start to see soft edges late next week with the warming trend. Surface conditions are very wet with almost a foot of mostly slush mixed with a bit of snow on top. Waterproof boots are a must. Ice closer to the dam is porous and there is open water between the old and new dams so anglers should stay away from the dam. Ice near the bridge in the Hendricks Arm may not be safe as there is some open water near the bridge. There was also some open water where hot creek at the south end of the lake. Expect pressure ridges to become more prevalent as the night time temperatures are below freezing with above freezing daytime temperatures forecast for next week. Fishing is fair to good for 15 to 18-inch trout. A few larger fish are showing up occasionally in the creel. Perch fishing continues to be very slow with few taken. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep has been productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. Perch fishing is poor due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

This lake is in limbo with it almost completely covered with ice that is unsafe to get on. While daytime temperatures are forecast to be above freezing next week, the night time temperatures are expected to be well below freezing which may prolong the state of limbo here. Generally, the southwest side opens up first so anglers may start to see some open water there late next week.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions to continue with this week’s wet weather. Travel is not recommended as this road becomes very muddy and soft in these spring conditions. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses that is probably unsafe to venture upon.

RUBY LAKE NWR

At this time, travel to Ruby Lake NWR is still not recommended and much of the Refuge is inaccessible due to road conditions. There may be some access through Overland Pass, but that isn’t recommended either. Much of the valley is single lane driving and even if you do get there, there isn’t any off road parking for fishing. Even if you get there, there is no access off the main road and anglers will need snowshoes to walk to the collection ditch. The county has been working overtime to get the road open in the valley, but expect these conditions to continue for another week.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek had approximately 19 inches of ice with several inches of slushy snow on top at last report. The road in was okay in the morning but muddy and soft in spots as the day warmed up last week. Snow that came in on Thursday night/Friday morning may impact travel to this water so travel at your own risk. That being said, the ice here was still safe last week and anglers were reporting fair fishing for 10- to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir and the ice edges to start to soften up.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow and muddy conditions and at last report the road around the lake wasn’t plowed. The lake is only 50% covered in ice and is considered unsafe. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout fishing open water if they can get here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake still has safe ice over much of it, though the surface has softened due to warmer weather and some areas along the edges may be getting soft. Drill test holes where the ice looks gray before venturing upon it. Expect wet surface conditions and caution is the name of the game here with warming temperatures. This may be the last weekend of good ice here. Fishing has been good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The road has opened here, but at last report was muddy and 4WD is still recommended to get to this lake. The ice is probably still safe due to recent cold temperatures, but with a warming trend forecast, expect the edges to start to soften up. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait have all been producing trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger is high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a late start to summer fishing at the high elevations. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Elko County stream flows are below normal in many areas with the recent downturn in temperatures and fishing is slow. White Pine County streams have similar flows to last week which are around normal for this time of year. Expect flows to increase with the forecast of warmer temperatures. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and deep snow or mud in most areas. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice, snow and mud to making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still more than six feet deep at the lower Snotel site in the canyon and 10 feet deep as you get past the end of the road. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of March 24, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City has dropped significantly over the past week to 38.1 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 7.64 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 52.5 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek down to 52.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 8.25 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt around 150 cfs, Cleve Creek at 6.35 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.71 cfs and Kingston Creek at 4.9 cfs.