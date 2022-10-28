Joe's Fishing Hole: Trout and bass ready for boat anglers at Comins Lake

Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) fisheries biologist Heath Korell recently completed the fall survey of Comins Lake at Steptoe Valley WMA near Ely. The following is an excerpt from his report. We look forward to next week’s report on South Fork Reservoir. Thank you, Heath and NDOW.

“NDOW Fisheries Biologists completed the fall electrofishing survey on Comins Lake in White Pine County on Oct.18. Rainbow Trout and Largemouth Bass comprised the bulk of the fish captured along with a handful of Tiger Trout and Brown Trout along with one Bluegill Sunfish. Rainbow Trout averaged 15.6 inches and Largemouth Bass averaged 11.8 inches. Four electrofishing transects were sampled covering the north lake, narrows, and the south lake. Conditions were difficult during the survey limiting the electrofishing efficiency due to the low water level and dense aquatic vegetation.

While water levels at Comins Lake are very low the boat ramp on the north lake is usable and anglers can also launch pontoons, canoes, and similar vessels at the float tube launch on the south lake. While the survey was completed before the recent cold front, water temperatures were already around 52F in the mornings. The cooling water temperatures have brought the trout in closer to shore and slowed angler success on the Largemouth Bass. Fishing, and especially angling from shore, is expected to improve in the coming weeks as the trout become more active. Trolling will remain a challenge due to the aquatic vegetation that will begin to die-off as the water cools. Anglers casting spoons and spinners or bait fishing below floats to stay above the vegetation should do well. Fly anglers stripping buggers and indicator fishing with midges and nymphs were reporting success.

Unfortunately, several age classes of Northern Pike were captured and removed during the electrofishing efforts last week. Anglers are reminded to please release any tagged Northern Pike caught as the tags help biologists track Northern Pike movements during the spring. Anglers are encouraged to kill and remove any other Northern Pike caught while fishing."

Just like last week’s report on Wildhorse, I would suspect that ice fishing at Comins Lake will be good. Expect the usual 14 to 18 inch fish through the ice along with the occasional 20 inch trout. Next week, we hope to hear the biologist’s report on South Fork.

For those of you who have always wanted to learn to tie flies, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be starting its winter fly tying classes on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Elko NDOW office east of town. The classes will run every Wednesday, except for holiday weeks from 7 to 8:30 p.m. into early March. There is no charge, materials are provided and there are a limited number of fly tying kits available for loan. Go to www.ndow.org/learn-discover/outdoor-education/ to sign up or call or text 775-934-4565 to get more information.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temps are in the low to mid-50s and continuing to fall. The recent precipitation and cold spell have caused the algae to dissipate and has trout moving close to shore. Algae and other aquatic vegetation is clearing and improving water clarity. Fishing for trout is good while fishing for bass has slowed tremendously. Anglers fishing from shore are having success throwing rooster-tails, spoons, or sinking an inflated worm or a worm with a marshmallow and fishing it a few feet off the bottom. Anglers fishing from a boat are doing well trolling flashers, spoons, and Rapalas. Trout are also being taken with a worms fished under a bobber. The riprap along the highway in the Penrod arm is a good to target bass, though it will be slow. Expect few bass to be caught after the end of October due to the colder water temperatures. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. An occasional perch is being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. Trout anglers report success using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and red copper Johns should also produce fish. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake though expect wiper fishing to be slow to fair. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the mid-50s and the water is clearing nicely from the summer load of algae. There is still a bit of suspended algae in the middle and east side of the lake. Fishing for bass is slow with the cooler water temperatures. If targeting bass, look for structure along shorelines that get lots of sun and fish very slow presentations though don’t expect much success. However, while fewer bass are caught this time of year, they are often larger than average. Crawdad imitations are good for bass this time of year. Fishing has been good for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats and float tubes as well as for shore anglers. Shore anglers are reporting good success along the northern shores of the lake and along Jet Ski Beach. Wiper fishing has been good for those anglers that know how to target them. The key to wipers is covering a lot of open water away from shore until you find a school of them. Wipers like minnow imitations and crankbaits. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout has been good using a sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator are also working. Flashback pheasant tail nymphs, red copper Johns, hares ears and scud patterns along the weed bed edges should produce fish as well. As the aquatic vegetation dies off with the colder water and shorter days, leeches and scuds are being expelled looking for new homes. Fish leech and scud patterns along the dying vegetation, especially at the south end of the lake. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters will do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water level is low but fishing conditions at Wilson are similar to those at South Fork with trout fishing starting to pick up and bass fishing starting to slow down. Surface water temperatures are right in the low to mid-50s and fishing is good. Shore fishing has picked up and fishing from a boat or float tube has been good. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Shore anglers are having success fishing rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas, or bait fishing an inflated worm a couple feet off the bottom. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing has slowed. Again, bass anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir, dark soft plastic grubs, crawfish imitations and crankbaits. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes, small cartopper boats amd float tubes are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much change at the refuge as the water level is still low in the south marsh and the Narciss boat ramp is unusable, though the main boat ramp is. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 50s and the trout bite is good. The recent front and precipitation have really slowed the bass bite. With the cooler water temperatures the few bass that are being caught are taken in the afternoon. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple and rigged weedless should work, but really slow the presentation down. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch has been good for 13 to 18-inch trout with an occasional 20 inches. NDOW has started stocking the collection ditch with trout. Dry flies maystill work though hoppers are phasing out but trout are still used to seeing them. Based on the weather forecast, this will probably end this weekend with the front moving through. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Like the south marsh, the weeds are thick in places in the collection ditch though starting to recede with the colder temperatures. As the vegetation dies off, scuds and leeches lose their habitat and make easy pickings for the trout. Fish leech and scud patterns along the edges of dying vegetation. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low, the surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-50s and the vegetation is receding. However, shore fishing is still difficult. The bass bite is very slow with the cooler temperatures. Trout fishing is good from a float tube or small boat. A Worm fished under a bobber seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or wine buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-50s and fishing has improved for eight to 10 inch rainbow and tiger trout. The usual assortment of nymphs and chironomids as well as leech patterns are the best bet for fly rodders. Bait fisherman are having luck with worms or PowerBait and spin anglers are doing well with small spinners. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters and the cold water temperatures.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 50s and trout fishing is good. Trout are averaging 14 to 18 inches in size. With all the weeds, look for open channels where the trout are congregating, but with the colder temperatures the weeds should start receding. Trout are hitting both chironomids and leech patterns for fly anglers. They do tend to head for the weeds, so a bit heavier leader is recommended when appropriate especially if stripping leech patterns. Black spinners with some red in them should also work well for spin fishermen. Bass fishing is slow with the cold water temperatures. A few bass may still hit on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations though anglers should slow down the retrieve. Pike fishing is starting to pick up as the water continues to cool. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. .

ILLIPAH

Water levels here are recovering from seasonal irrigation lows and surface temperatures are in the low 50s. Fishing has good for eight-to-14-inch rainbow trout and fly rodders report 20 to 30 fish days for smaller feisty trout. A few brown trout are also being caught. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters for those throwing hardware should work. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns as well as chironomids are all working for trout. Brown trout have moved into the creek above the reservoir for the fall spawn, though it is almost over, and fishing near where the creek empties into the lake could be good for browns. Fishing the creek may also be productive for brown trout.

ANGEL LAKE

As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the road to Angel Lake was open. Make sure to check NDOT’s road conditions map for updates before heading up until it is closed for the winter. Expect ice to start forming on this lake in the near future with its northeastern exposure and high elevation. No recent report but expect good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leech patterns. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator should also work. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish. Expect air temperatures in the teens and low 20s in the morning so dress appropriately.

ALPINE LAKES

The road into Lamoille Canyon is open all the way to the trailhead. Night time air temperatures are dropping into the low teens and expect a fair amount of snow on the ground at the higher elevations and appropriate clothing and hiking/snow gear is necessary. With the colder temperatures the high alpine lakes will start icing over any time. No recent report on fishing conditions at the higher elevations but at last report the fishing had been good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as the trout are preparing for the long winter under the ice. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes has been fair as they get the most pressure. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing but the more snow you may find.

STREAMS

Flows have increased with the recent precipitation north of US 50, but south of it flows are similar to last week. The Bruneau has seen some recovery of flows, and fishing for Columbian Redband trout and whitefish is starting to pick up. But due to the drought expect just fair fishing for fish numbers down. Lamoille Creek is flowing less than half of the long-term median but is fishable. The road into Lamoille Canyon is still open. Flows are still below normal out of Wildhorse dam and fishing has improved a bit in the east fork of the Owyhee. As of Oct. 26, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 6 to 11 cfs, the Bruneau River at 7.7 cfs, the Jarbidge at 5.25 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 43.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.63 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 1.5 to 5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.72 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.74 cfs and Kingston Creek at 1.98 cfs. Most of eastern Nevada’s creeks are very low and fishing is difficult except in the pools, beaver ponds and springheads.