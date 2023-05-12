The weather is expected to be in the mid to high 60s is weekend and moving into the 70s on Monday and start to rise to about 80 degrees later in the week. But what does this mean for anglers besides it being more comfortable for fishing?

Fish are cold blooded meaning that their body temperature is the same as the temperature of the water they live in. They don’t have the ability to thermoregulate. As the water temperature warms up after ice off they become more active.

Different species have different temperature ranges that they find ideal. As a general rule trout become most active and prefer water temperatures between 54 and 64 degrees. Black Bass prefer water temperatures from 60 to 75 degrees.

In the spring as the water temperature begins to warm, rainbow trout and black bass start getting the urge to spawn. Trout will start this effort when the water is around 42 degrees. Male bass will start making their beds around 50 degrees and the females will move into them when the water approaches 55 degrees.

Temperature also plays a part in the availability of their preferred food sources. The shallow water warms up earlier in the spring than the deeper water as the sunlight can reach the bottom of the lake or stream in those areas. This will get the baitfish more active which are the main source of food for bass.

Different aquatic invertebrates (bugs) will hatch at different temperatures. One of the first aquatic insects in our lakes to hatch is the midge. They become very active once the water temperature is in the low 40s and provide most of the trout’s diet in the spring and fall in our lakes and reservoirs.

The moral of the story is that water temperature is very important and a thermometer should be carried by every angler. Look for temperatures that are preferrable to the species you are fishing for.

Saturday, May 13 is the annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” put on by the Spring Creek Association at the Spring Creek Marina. This free event is for children of Spring Creek Association members. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. there will be a free lunch provided by Khoury’s and prepared by Brent Stokes State Farm. Lots of great prizes provided by Khoury’s, Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club and Elko Fly Shop.

WILDHORSE

The warm weather and high winds earlier this week blew the ice off Wildhorse Reservoir and the dock at the State Park boat ramp is in the water. The lake level continues to rise with the inflow of snow melt and with the warmer air temperatures this week the water should flow heavily into the lake. The water is also turbid due to this. The water gets a bit clearer the closer you get to the dam and the center of the lake, but fish appear to be in shallower water. Look for the coves that are closest to the canyon by the dam and the furthest from the inflows of hot creek, Penrod and Hendricks arms where the water is flowing into the lake. Anglers have had some luck first thing in the morning before the winds begin to blow. Fly rodders have landed some fish stripping buggers and leech patterns which provide some turbulence to attract the fish. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator have attracted a few fish. Presentations for those throwing hardware to try include small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber is recommended for bait anglers though active presentations are producing more fish due to the stained water conditions. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Flows below the dam are minimal as no water is being released, though the river picks up water from the tributaries as you go downstream and there is a chance of flooding as you get closer to Mountain City.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Winds are forecast to be between 10 and 20 mph for the weekend, so take care, especially if you are in a float tube or boat. Winds should die down starting on Moday. The dock at the main boat ramp is in the water for boaters and surface water temperatures were approaching 50 degrees. The outflow gates were opened a couple of weeks ago to keep the lake from filling to fast so that it can handle the big flush of water that is coming off the record snowpack in the Ruby Mountains. This is to help control flows downstream to minimize damage due to flooding. The downside to this is the current created the length of the lake is bringing off color water throughout most of the lake. Surface water temperatures were in the high 40s late this week. Fishing has picked up a bit and anglers were catching 14-to-18-inch trout close to shore at the northern end of the lake by the dam where the water is a bit clearer. The flats on the west side of the lake north of Jet Ski Beach have been holding both trout and bass as the shallow water is warming up from the sun and it isn’t as turbid as the main body of water. Black bass and a couple of catfish have shown up in the creel over the past week. Male bass are moving into the flats along shorelines as the water warms into the low 50s preparing spawning beds. The females are holding off a bit deeper and should be moving into the beds any day. While it is okay to fish for bass, all black bass must be released until July 1. Blade baits which can get down a bit deeper and both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced some bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Little change here from last week. The lake is spilling, though with all the snowmelt is turbid and fishing is fair for trout. Fishing has been fair for 12-to-14 inch fish for fly fishermen using leech patterns or chironomids. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive. NDOW will wait until the lake stops spilling before stocking trout.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass was plowed earlier this week so is open for traffic though it may be muddy in spots as the day warms up. Surface water temperature at the main boat ramp is in the high 40s to low 50s. Access to the collection ditch has improved as many of the roads off the main road have been cleared by the Refuge staff though access to the fingers area is still not good. Water, water everywhere so stay off areas that appear to be muddy. This should be a good year for the marsh and for fishing for trout. Bass fishing may get a bit later start than normal due to colder water temperatures from the large snowpack. The water in the collection ditch is stained from the snow melt bringing muddy water and fly anglers will probably have the best luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Spin fishermen should be using dark colored or very shiny spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Fishing is fair here due to turbid water. The road is in fairly good shape, though take it slow. Spring is the time to fish this reservoir from shore before aquatic weeds start to grow. With turbid conditions, active presentations are the ticket. Use the same flies and lures as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are moving into the low 40s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake became ice free the week of April 17th. There was a small-scale fish kill in the lake that resulted in mostly Largemouth Bass, a few Bluegill and Rainbow Trout being killed. The cause of the fish kill was likely the turnover of the lake while the ice was still covering most of the lake. Fishing has been slow since ice off for trout. The lake is an unprecedented brackish color from leaching of tannins from the surrounding vegetation as well as from siltation coming in from Steptoe Creek. Despite slow catch rates anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-12-inch range will be caught, however, with cold water temperatures they are not quite active yet. The spawn is in full swing for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and ~80% of capacity and continues to fill. Angling should be good, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams are either at or a bit above normal for this time of year as the lower elevation snow has melted off and even with the warmer temperatures forecast for the lower elevations, the night time temperatures at higher elevations is still at or below freezing. Overall, the flows are down significantly in many streams from last week. Access to the fishable parts of streams is still difficult due to road conditions and either snow, mud or even flooding causing travel problems. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to road conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau and travel is not recommended. The Bruneau is experiencing flooding at this time with extremely high flows. There are washouts on the road to Jarbidge from Nevada so access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of May 12, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 441 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 97 cfs, the Bruneau River at 464 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 566 cfs, Lamoille Creek a high 88.5 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 396 cfs, Cleve Creek at 27 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 14.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 18.3 cfs.