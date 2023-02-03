Bitterly cold weather earlier this week kept many anglers at home. However, this weekend is expected to warm up into the high 30s and Saturday is looking to be a great day for ice fishing. Sunday another front moves into the area bring more snow with it.

February in eastern Nevada means that hundreds of school children get to participate in the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Trout in the Classroom (TIC) program. NDOW delivers fertilized “eyed trout eggs” to more than 25 classrooms and interacting with students from third grade up to high school aged students.

NDOW provides a 10-gallon aquarium along with an assortment of filters, equipment and a chiller to keep the water at a cool temperature that will benefit the trout.

After approximately two weeks, depending upon water temperature which the students control, the eggs will hatch into alevin. These are the small fish with an egg sack still attached to their body for nourishment. A few weeks later the alevin absorb the egg sack and become fry.

The students have the trout in their classroom for approximately six weeks, using TIC to help in subjects ranging from math to science to English and art. The program curriculum was developed to match the state learning objectives. The project will culminate when the students take the fry they have raised and release them into an approved local water.

The Annual Wild Horse Trout Derby is scheduled for President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18 and 19. It is presented by the Ladies of Wildhorse and hosted by Amy’s Bar and Grill. This annual event is very popular due to the fact that 100% of the registration fees are paid back in prize money for the top three trout and largest perch.

Each day is run as a separate tournament. There are lots of great prizes raffled off on top of the prizes given for first, second and third places. For more information, call the Amy’s Bar and Grill at 775-388-3556.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here over the past week. The ice at Wildhorse is averaging around 15 inches with almost a foot of snow on top off of the State Park. Anglers report areas of slush underneath the snow and ATV’s may have some trouble getting around. Most of the slush has frozen though a few spots that have been insulated from the cold temperatures by the snow still have a bit. Fishing continues to be good for 18 to 20-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches are also being reported. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. At last report there was some open water under the highway bridge in the Hendricks Arm though with the bitter cold temperatures early in the week, it maybe covered with thin unsafe ice. Anglers on the ice should stay far away from the bridge over the Hendricks Arm. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait two to six feet below the ice can be productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with seven to eight inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. Jet Ski Beach and the east side of the lake has ice averaging 12 to 14 inches. The south end where the river enters the reservoir has unsafe ice and should be avoided. There is snow on the ice and in some areas it has drifted. Anglers report fair to good fishing for 14 to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish along Jet Ski Beach. The bite still tends to be on the tentative side, so anglers should hold onto the rod to be able to set the hook rather quickly. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 10 to 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12 to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. The road through Ruby Valley is snowpacked and anglers are encouraged to take it slow, especially when passing an oncoming vehicle. No recent report on ice or fishing at the boat ramp. The marsh is there because of the springs and the water comes out of the ground around 51 degrees, so the ice is very variable due to this. Proceed onto the ice at the main boat ramp with caution. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has areas of open water for fishing but lots of snow on the ground making walking difficult. No recent report from anglers due to travel conditions, but at last report fishing was good in the collection ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

This week Jakes Creek had approximately 14 inches of ice with a few inches of snow on top. Anglers report fair fishing for 10- to 12-inch trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. The road was snow packed with just a skiff of new snow on top and travel was fine as long as drivers took it slow.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow conditions and travel isn’t recommended at this time. At last report the reservoir is 98% covered with five to eight inches of ice with snow on top. At last report there was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should still use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is 100% covered with ice with approximately 12 to 14 inches of good ice with a little snow on top. Fishing continues to be good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The reservoir is covered with 10 to 12 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8- to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. It is suggested that four-wheel drive vehicles access the lake and still bring other means to get out of snow drifts and berms. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing great trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to recent weather conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is currently almost six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau by anything but a snowmobile and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of February 2, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.31 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Jarbidge flowing at 6.61 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 55.6 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 34.3 cfs but mostly ice covered, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.33 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.13 cfs.