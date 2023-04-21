South Fork is ice free while Wildhorse is almost completely ice covered with unsafe ice. Other than Wildhorse, most area reservoirs have open water for fishing, though some may still have some unsafe ice on them. Roads are starting to dry out at lower elevations but roads into area mountain ranges are still mostly impassable. Don’t expect mountain passes, like Harrison Pass or Bear Claw Summit, to open up for quite a while.

Forecast daytime highs for the weekend are in the 60s and are expected to hit 70 along with some moderate winds later in the week, which should help with clearing the remaining ice off area reservoirs and provide open water for fishing at Wildhorse.

If heading out this weekend, look for waters where the ice has just recently come off. Generally, the first week to 10 days after ice off the fishing is good and then tends to slow down until the water temperatures move into the high 40s and the fish start to become more active.

Temperature is very important to fish, which are cold blooded, and different species prefer different temperature ranges when they become more active. For trout, the temperature range is from 56 to 64 degrees while bass become more active when the water temperatures move into the high 60s to high 70s.

A thermometer is a very important tool for anglers and can be used to find fish. In the spring when water temperatures are below preferred temperatures use it to find “warmer” water. Darker lake and stream bottoms will absorb sunlight and warm up a bit quicker than lighter colored bottoms.

Springs can also provide a change in temperature that will bring fish in. This time of year the 50 plus degree spring water is significantly warmer than the surrounding water and trout will often move to those areas that have springs.

In the summer, when surfaces temperatures move into the 70s at area reservoirs, the cooler spring water will provide relief from water that is above their preferred temperature range.

While most anglers don’t think about water temperature it is very important and using a thermometer to find areas of the lake or stream that will hold the species that they are targeting can mean the difference between a great day of fishing or a great day of catching.

WILDHORSE

As of the writing of this report, Wildhorse was still almost completely covered in very unsafe ice and anglers need to stay off the ice. While spring and warm weather is upon us, earlier this week the overnight lows here were in the single digits. There was some open water under the bridge in the Hendricks Arm, along the rip rap by the highway on the Penrod Arm and where Hot Creek enters the lake at the south end. The warmer temperatures combined with the rising lake level due to snowmelt should hopefully start opening up the lake to fishing. Fishing open water while there is still ice on the reservoir can be very productive this time of year. Once there is enough open water for fishing, small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins should work for those throwing hardware. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber is recommended for bait anglers. Fly rodders should have success fishing chironomids, hares ears, pheasant tail nymphs or balanced leeches under an indicator. Black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns can be stripped. The trick will be to keep things shallow and close to shore.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

South Fork is completely ice free and while fishing was good the first week to 10 days after ice out, it has slowed down this past week. The spillway gates were opened earlier in the week to keep the lake from filling any further so that it can handle the big flush of water that will come off the record snowpack in the Ruby Mountains. The downside to this is the current created the length of the lake bringing off color water throughout most of the lake. Anglers are still catching a few 14 to 18 inch trout close to shore at the northern end of the lake where the water is a bit clearer. The buggers and leeches are working in the more turbid water while the chironomids and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Wilson Reservoir is ice free and the road is in fairly good shape for this time of year. The lake is filling and should spill this year. Currently the lake is stained due to the snow melt which is slowing fishing just a bit. Fishing has been fair for 12-to-14 inch fish for fly fishermen using leech patterns or chironomids. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The road is now passable and is more than single lane wide though in places is only one and a half lanes, and while dry, is rough in places so take it slow. Surface water temperature at the main boat ramp was 45 degrees on Wednesday. Still a bit of ice north of Bressman Cabin on the collection ditch, but most areas are ice free. Access to the collection ditch has improved as many of the roads off the main road have been cleared by the Refuge staff though access to the fingers area is still not good. The water in the collection ditch is stained from the snow melt bringing muddy water and fly anglers will probably have the best luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Spin fishermen should be using dark colored or very shiny spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Earlier this week Jakes Creek Reservoir was covered with unsafe ice though there should be some open water along the edges for fishing soon. Expect fair to good fishing for trout right after ice out.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is ice free and filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are in the mid-30s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is ~75% covered with ice. Ice conditions should be considered unsafe, and anglers are advised not to access iced up areas of the lake. Anglers will be able to fish off the dam, northern and western shorelines of the north lake area. The south lake float tube launch is opening up and the southern 1/3 of Comins Lake is open to fishing. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is just getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. With the extended forecast calling for a warm up, the remaining ice is expected to come off quickly. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and ~75% of capacity. Angling should be decent, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger continues to be high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

With the cooler temperatures this week stream flows have dropped a bit but are still flowing above the long term median making them difficult to fish. Expect flows to increase as the daytime highs in the area are forecast to be in the 60s. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow or mud in most areas. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice, snow, and mud along with very high flows to making fishing difficult. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of April 21, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 268 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 20.5 cfs, the Bruneau River at 335 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek 303 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 26.6 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 400 cfs, Cleve Creek at 17.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 8.36 cfs and Kingston Creek at 8.86 cfs.