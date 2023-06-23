It looks like it’s going to be a great weekend weather wise, so get outdoors and enjoy the sun and fresh air. The one downside to this weekend’s weather may be the winds which are expected to be around 10 mph most of the weekend and into next week.

The mistake anglers make is being on the upwind side so that the wind helps them with casting. Unfortunately, the food isn’t as plentiful there and fish go where the food is. It is better to be on the downwind side of lake where the food is.

Use the winds to your advantage when fishing. Waves created by wind will move aquatic insects and other food materials towards the downwind shore. Fish often move to these areas as the food collects here allowing them to feed without expending much energy.

The wave action also stirs up the bottom of the shallow waters along the shore where aquatic insects often burrow, “digging” the insects out of sand or mud. More fish food!

The up and down action of waves will move a bobber up and down which will move your bait up and down. This movement will often attract fish. By adding a small spinner inline above your bait or using a small plastic jig to hold your bait, the up and down movement will cause the spinner or jig to twirl, further attracting fish.

Ideally you don’t want the wind directly in your face. Find a shoreline where the wind and waves are coming in at a 45-degree angle so as not to be casting directly into the wind. Several times, while not paying attention, my presentation has drifted to within a few feet of shore when a fish has taken it. So don’t be afraid to let your bait, fly or lure drift almost all the way in.

Saturday, July 8, is the Angel Lake Kids Fishing Derby. This great event has been going on since the early '90s and has seen thousands of young anglers come together for a morning of both fishing and outdoor education.

As the name implies it is held at beautiful Angel Lake just a few miles out of Wells about an hour drive from Elko. Besides good fishing, there will be educational booths that include casting, fish ID/cleaning, boating safety, fly tying and a hatchery fish truck filled with fish.

There will be lots of great prizes to be given away at the end of the morning for registered participants. To top it all off, it is generally 10 degrees cooler than here in Elko. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing begins at 8:30. So, beat the heat and bring the kids out to Angel Lake on July 8.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here as the lake is full and spilling. The water clarity has improved and fishing has been good for trout for both shore anglers and boaters. Trout have been ranging between 15 and 23 inches. Bass fishing is just fair but should pick up with the forecast warmer daytime temperatures. It is catch and release fishing for black bass until July 1. Fly rodders have landed fish stripping buggers and leech patterns. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are working where the water is clearer. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished fairly shallow. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber are catching a few fish for bait anglers where the water is clearer though active presentations are producing more fish where the water is muddy. There are Mormon Crickets in the area and many anglers report good luck using them as bait behind a bobber for casting weight. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers three weeks ago. Approximately 28, 700 trout have been stocked so far this year with more to come.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing has been good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters. Water clarity is much improved over last month. Bass fishing is fair though it is catch and release only for bass until July 1. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics. Expect bass fishing to pick up with the warmer weather. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished fairly shallow below a bobber are working. With water temperatures a few weeks behind normal, trout are still cruising close to shore so don’t make the mistake of casting too far out. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers a few weeks ago and almost 45,000 trout stocked this spring.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The lake is full and spilling. The water clarity is good and fishing is fair to good for trout and fair for bass. With water temperatures in the 60’s expect bass fishing to pick up. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. A few bass are being taken with crankbaits. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked with approximately 15,000 trout a few weeks ago.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish were stocked here this week. Expect fishing to be slow. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is open and the road is in fairly good shape. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the 60’s with good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. Access to the collection ditch is good. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Trout in the collection ditch have been averaging 14 to 20 inches. Water clarity is good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should are starting to hatch, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Best time to fish for bass right now is late afternoon when temperatures are warmer. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Approximately 2,600 trout have been stocked in the collection ditch this spring. The trout were a mixture of rainbows, tigers and browns.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report fair to good fishing for trout up to 17 inches and bass with a few catfish showing up in the creel. Catfish have been caught along road side of the reservoir. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is starting to grow along the shorelines but is not an issue for access at this time. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout in early May.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,517 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The water continues to be a tea-stained color from the release of tannins due to the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake though it is clearing. Trout and bass fishing were just fair this past week due to the storms that moved through the past week. Expect fishing to pick up as the weather settles. Bass fishing should improve with warmer water temperatures. Surface water temperatures are climbing into the mid 60’s. Despite slower catch rates anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Approximately 8,500 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range have been caught using active presentations. Crankbaits seem to be working well. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is almost full. Water clarity has improved, and water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s. Approximately 8,000 Rainbow Trout averaging 9 inches were stocked into the reservoir this spring. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout with the occasional carryover trout up to 16 inches. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns and chironomid fishing is picking up with the improvement in water clarity. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is open to Angel Lake and the lake is mostly ice free. However, anglers will still find lots of snow along shorelines limiting access. Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms and small spinners. Fly fishermen are having success with subsurface presentations. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. Chronomids, pheasant tail nymphs and soft hackles fished under an indicator are also working.

ALPINE LAKES

Access to many of the high mountain lakes is still difficult due to snow at higher elevations. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible and a few may not be accessible until August. Once accessible expect fairly good fishing.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams have dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks and most are closer to normal than they have been all spring. Many are becoming fishable though there is still some flooding in areas and wading most streams is still not advised. Access to streams can still be difficult due to road conditions and mud or flooding causing travel problems in areas. Most streams are still turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Wading the South Fork is still not recommended at this time. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fair for trout using the same presentations though drifting nymphs under a dry fly or strike indicator has also produced a few fish. As of the morning of June 22, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 29.9 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 98.6 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 97 cfs, the Bruneau River at 107cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 271 cfs, Lamoille Creek a high 259 cfs with some flooding, the South Fork of the Humboldt is flowing between 435 and 475 cfs, Cleve Creek at 25.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 16 cfs and Kingston Creek at 39.2 cfs.