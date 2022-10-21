Joe's Fishing Hole: Very good fall fishing at Wildhorse

Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) fisheries biologist CJ Ellingwood recently completed the fall survey of Wildhorse Reservoir. The following is an excerpt from his report. Over the next few weeks, we will have biologist reports for other waters as part of the fishing report. Thank you, CJ and NDOW.

“Preliminary results from the Fall 2022 Wildhorse Reservoir electrofishing survey completed on Oct. 11 and 17 showed good numbers of fish in above average body condition and indicate a great fishing season to come for the next few weeks. Species encountered on survey were Rainbow Trout, Bowcutt Trout, Brown Trout, Tiger Trout, Smallmouth Bass, and one large Wiper over 10 pounds. A surprise during the was the number and quality of Smallmouth Bass captured of multiple size classes along with Tiger Trout and Brown Trout being captured in the survey. These species are not typically reported in the creel. Additionally, juvenile Yellow Perch were also found in high abundance in the shallows during the low-light survey periods on Oct 11.

Throughout 2022, Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 58,000 Rainbow Trout, approximately 9,000 Brown Trout, and a few thousand Tiger Trout. This year, 1,000 Wipers averaging 7-8 inches were stocked in an effort to have another species to act as biological control on Yellow Perch along with providing angling opportunities.

Fall fishing at Wildhorse Reservoir is expected to be very good. Anglers should expect to encounter good numbers of hard fighting, healthy trout 18” and larger. With surface water temperatures around 59F and a cold front forecasted for the end of October, fishing for trout should continue to improve and be well worth the drive until ice-over. With cooling water temperatures and the first cold front coming this weekend, fishing for Smallmouth Bass and Channel Catfish will begin to slow. Trolling Rapalas, spoons, and flies will be effective for boat anglers and the cooler water temperatures will bring trout in shallower making the fish more accessible to shore anglers. Flyfishing from both float tubes and shore stripping buggers and indicator fishing will continue to be extremely effective this fall.”

I would also like to add that when I have seen reports like this in the past, the upcoming ice fishing season is generally good for trout. With the yellow perch die-off earlier this year, don’t expect much in the way of perch through the ice. However, with the high abundance of juvenile yellow perch contacted during the survey, ice fishing for perch should pick up in the winter of 2023/24. This is something to look forward to in the future barring any other issues with the perch next summer.

For those of you who have always wanted to learn to tie flies, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be starting its winter fly tying classes on Wednesday, November 2 at the Elko NDOW office east of town. The classes will run every Wednesday, except for holiday weeks from 7:00 to 8:30 pm into early March. There is no charge, materials are provided and there are a limited number of fly tying kits available for loan. Go to https://www.ndow.org/learn-discover/outdoor-education/ to sign up or call or text 775-934-4565 to get more information.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temps are in the high 50s-lows 60s and falling. Algae and other aquatic vegetation is starting to clear out and improving water clarity. Fishing for trout is fair to good and continuing to pick up, with best times being early morning or late evening when temps drop. Forecasted cold fronts should continue to cool water down and further improve trout fishing. Anglers fishing from shore are having success throwing rooster-tails, spoons, or sinking an inflated worm and fishing it a few feet off the bottom. Anglers fishing from a boat are doing well trolling flashers, spoons, and Rapalas, fishing shallower depths early in the day and transitioning to deeper water later in the day. A few are being taken with a worms fished under a bobber. Bass fishing has slowed from the peak during the summer but a few are still being caught using soft plastics and crankbaits around structure. The riprap along the highway in the Penrod arm is a good place for bass. Expect few bass to be caught after the end of October due to the colder water temperatures. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. An occasional perch is being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. Trout anglers report success using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and red copper Johns should also produce fish. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake though expect wiper fishing to be slow to fair. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s warming to around 60 in the afternoons. The cooler temperatures and wind have cleared the algae out of the west side of the lake. There is still a bit suspended algae in the middle and east side of the lake. Fishing for bass has slowed with the cooler water temperatures. Expect it to really drop off in early November. If targeting bass, look for structure along shorelines that get lots of sun. Fishing has been good for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats and float tubes and fair to good for shore anglers. However, shore anglers are reporting good success along the northern shores of the lake and along Jet Ski Beach where the water has cleared. Wiper fishing has been good for those anglers that know how to target them. The key to wipers is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout has been good using a sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Flashback pheasant tail nymphs, red copper Johns, hares ears and scud patterns along the weed bed edges should produce some fish. As the aquatic vegetation dies off with the colder water and shorter days, leeches and scuds are being expelled looking for new homes. Fish leech and scud patterns along the dying vegetation, especially at the south end of the lake. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters will do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water level is low but fishing conditions at Wilson are similar to those at South Fork with trout fishing starting to pick up and bass fishing starting to slow down. Surface water temperatures are right around 60 degrees and dropping into the high 50s overnight. There is still a fair amount of algae and weeds but it is starting to clear. Shore fishing has picked up and fishing from a boat or float tube has been good. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Shore anglers are having success fishing rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas, or bait fishing an inflated worm a couple feet off the bottom. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing has slowed. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir, dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes, small cartopper boats amd float tubes are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much change at the refuge as the water level is still low in the south marsh and the Narciss boat ramp is unusable, though the main boat ramp is. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 50s and the bass bite is slow but the trout bite is picking up. While some bass are still being caught, bass fishing is almost done for the year here. With the cooler water temperatures the best bass fishing is in the afternoons. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are on the small size ranging between 10 and 12 inches. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple and rigged weedless seemed to work the best but really slow the presentation down. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch trout and it is improving. NDOW has started stocking the collection ditch with trout. Dry flies maystill work though hoppers are phasing out but trout are still used to seeing them. Based on the weather forecast, this will probably end this weekend with the front moving through. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Like the south marsh, the weeds are thick in places in the collection ditch though starting to recede with the cooler temperatures. As the vegetation dies off, scuds and leeches lose their habitat and make easy pickings for the trout. Fish leech and scud patterns along the edges of dying vegetation. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low and weedy which is normal but making shore fishing difficult. Surface water temperatures are in the high 50s and the vegetation is starting to recede. The bass bite is slow with the cooler temperatures for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Trout fishing is picking up and is fair to good from a float tube or small boat. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or wine buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures are in the high 50s and fishing has improved for eight to 10 inch rainbow and tiger trout. The usual assortment of nymphs and chironomids as well as leech patterns are the best bet for fly rodders. Bait fisherman are having luck with worms or PowerBait and spin anglers are doing well with small spinners. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this fall. Anglers are asked to return bass to the reservoir to help with the bass population for the future.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 50s to low 60s and trout fishing is good. Trout are averaging 14 to 18 inches in size. With all the weeds, look for open channels where the trout are congregating. Trout are hitting both chironomids and leech patterns. They do tend to head for the weeds, so a bit heavier leader is recommended when appropriate especially if stripping leech patterns. Black spinners with some red in them should also work well for spin fishermen. Bass fishing has slowed with the cooling water temperatures. A few bass are still hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations though anglers should slow down the retrieve as the water cools. Pike fishing is fair, but should pick up in a few weeks as the water continues to cool. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. NDOW will be stocking this lake any day now.

ILLIPAH

Water levels here are recovering from seasonal irrigation lows and surface temperatures are in the high 50s. Fishing has very good for eight-to-14-inch rainbow trout and fly rodders report 20 to 30 fish days for smaller feisty trout. A few brown trout are being caught. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters for those throwing hardware should work. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns as well as chironomids are all working for trout. Brown trout have moved into the creek above the reservoir for the fall spawn and fishing near where the creek empties into the lake could be good for browns. Fishing the creek should also be productive for the brown trout.

ANGEL LAKE

Expect snow here this weekend, and the USFS may close the road if enough hits the ground. Make sure to check NDOT’s road conditions map for updates before heading up here this weekend. As of the time of writing this report there has been little to no change here as anglers continue to report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leech patterns. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish. Expect air temperatures in the 30’s in the morning so bring a jacket.

ALPINE LAKES

The road into Lamoille Canyon is open all the way to the trailhead and the fall colors are incredible but starting to wane. With this weekend’s predicted rainy/snowy weather along with the winds will probably knock the leaves off the trees. Night time air temperatures will be dropping into the low teens with snow forecast for the weekend at the higher elevations and appropriate clothing is necessary. Depending upon the amount of precipitation, travel to the high country may be over for the season after this front moves through. With the colder temperatures the high alpine lakes will start icing over. As of the time of this report being written, fishing has been good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as the trout are preparing for the long winter under the ice. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair as they get the most pressure. Currently Favre, Overland, and Robinson have reports of good catch rates. Now is a great time to visit the Lamoille Canyon as the temperatures are cooler and the trees are brightly colored. Robinson Lake has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. Overland Lake has been fishing well, though the brookies are stunted here averaging six to seven inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing but the more snow you may find after Saturday.

STREAMS

As the plants go into dormancy for the fall, they use less water and some groundwater is released into the streams helping flows just a bit. With the wet weather forecast for the northern part of the eastern region, flows should continue to increase in Elko County. The Bruneau has seen some recovery of flows and fishing for Columbian Redband trout and whitefish should pick up. But due to the drought expect just fair fishing for fish numbers down. Lamoille Creek is flowing well under half of the long-term median but is fishable in spots. The road into Lamoille Canyon is still open and the fall colors are in their full glory now but with this weekend’s forecast of high winds and snow the leaves should drop. Flows have increased coming out of Wildhorse dam and fishing has improved in the east fork of the Owyhee. However, some of the larger pools downstream and near Wildhorse Crossing Campground have produced 12 to 15-inch wild rainbows using dry flies and small streamers. As of October 20, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 9 to 15 cfs, the Bruneau River at 5.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 4.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 6.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.03 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 1 to 5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.37 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.74 cfs and Kingston Creek at 1.98 cfs. Most of eastern Nevada’s creeks are very low and fishing is difficult except in the pools, beaver ponds and springheads.