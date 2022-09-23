Joe's Fishing Hole: Warm temps kick off fall

Fall came in this week with cooler temperatures, but unfortunately warmer weather is predicted starting Sunday with daytime highs back into the 80s for a few days. However, with longer nights, shorter days and hopefully a cooling trend starting next weekend, water temperatures at area reservoirs should continue to drop.

Unfortunately for trout anglers, surface water temps have only dipped a few degrees at area reservoirs from the low to mid-70s into the high 60s and low 70s, which is still a bit above the comfort level of trout which prefer water temperatures between 56 and 64 degrees.

Anglers still need to look for the cooler parts of the lake where trout are likely to hang out. These include stream inlets or springs, which provide cooler more oxygenated water along with food. Look for water that is shaded by plant growth or deeper water, where it is generally cooler and not as affected by air temperature as the water closer to the surface is.

Target these parts of the lake or reservoir until the weather really starts to cool down for the best chances of success. Of course, early morning the surface temps are at their coolest of the day after the cold night and trout are more likely to be out and about.

With the slight cooling trout have moved up in the water column just a bit. During the heat of this summer most trout in our reservoirs were found between 15 and 20 feet deep. They are now hanging down between eight and 12 feet below the surface during the day.

It is just the opposite for warm water species such as bass, which enjoy warmer water temperatures. Look for them in the late afternoon, in shallower water with south facing exposures and on structure.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 60s with vegetation and algae still abundant in the reservoir. Cooler temperatures should start to dissipate the algae and vegetation over the next month as the water cools. Water level is below 50% and boaters should take care around the island off of the state park boat ramp, in the canyon and as they approach any shoreline. Anglers report fair to good fishing for trout from boats or float tubes fishing in deeper water. Boaters report success using flashers, spoons and Rapalas below 10 feet where trout are concentrated. Shore anglers are having some success with rooster tails, spoons and inflated worms fished off the bottom. If fishing for trout from shore morning is still your best bet. Evenings have provided some trout action as the water starts to cool right at sunset. Bass fishing has slowed from the peak during the summer but they are still being caught using soft plastics and crankbaits around structure. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. A few perch are being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. For trout anglers report success using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a fast-sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs may also producing fish in the morning in shallower water. Fly fishermen need to use a fast-sinking line to get down deep enough to put the presentation in front of the fish. Boaters will do well trolling flashers tipped with a worm using downriggers. The riprap along the highway in the Penrod arm is a good place for bass. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake though expect wiper fishing to be slow. Wipers are piscivorous (a big word for eating other fish) and so swimbaits and minnow imitation lures fished with a fairly fast retrieve should be used. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 60s but climbing into the low 70s on warm sunny afternoons. Fishing for bass has slowed a bit, but should still be good. Trout fishing should start picking up. The south end of the lake is still very weedy and there is a lot of algae. Both should start dissipating over the next month with shorter days and cooler water temperatures. Fishing has been fair to good for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats or float tubes but slow to fair for shore anglers. The best time to fish from shore is in the morning when the water closer to shore is cooler. Bass fishing continues to be productive along the dam using soft plastics, crankbaits and drop shotting. Wiper fishing has been fair. The key to wipers is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout has been fair using a fast sink line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are other patterns to try. Spin fishermen should try rooster tails, small spoons or inflated worms fished off the bottom. Boaters will do well trolling flashers tipped with a worm using downriggers. Anglers also report catching wipers trolling the same soft plastic baits. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Conditions at Wilson are similar to South Fork with trout fishing starting to pick up and bass fishing starting to slow down. Surface water temperatures range from high 60s to low 70s and best fishing for trout is early in the morning. There is still a fair amount of algae and weeds. The best trout fishing should be from a float tube or a small cartop boat or canoe as the boat ramp is out of the water and unusable. This enables anglers to get to deeper water. Shore anglers should have some luck in the canyon by the dam and shore fishing should start picking up as the water temperatures continue to drop. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing has slowed in numbers but has improved in size. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir, dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The water level is low in the south marsh with levels that haven’t been this low since 2016. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 60s and the bass bite is slowing down. Anglers still report taking one keeper bass for every 20 fish or so. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are on the small size ranging between 10 and 12 inches. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple and rigged weedless seemed to work the best. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair for 13 to 18-inch trout depending upon the day and location but are starting to improve. Dry flies have been working well as hoppers are out and trout are keying on them. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish and should until we have a hard freeze. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones will catch a few fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Like the south marsh, the weeds are thick in places in the collection ditch. Fishing subsurface flies is limited to those areas of the ditch that are deeper and have less vegetative growth. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low and weedy which is normal but making shore fishing difficult. Surface water temperatures are dropping. The bass bite has slowed with the cooler temperatures and is fair for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Trout fishing is starting to pick up just a bit and is fair. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect trout fishing to pick up with the cooler water temperatures. The usual assortment of nymphs and chironomids as well as leech patterns are the best bet for fly rodders. Bait fisherman should fish their presentations off of the bottom instead of under a bobber. Fishing for Largemouth Bass is slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 60s and trout fishing should start picking up. Bass fishing is fair for numbers and fair to good for size. The lake is still weedy limiting boater access in some areas but should start improving when the weather turns cooler. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been catching fish using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a fast sinking line are also productive for trout and bass. One angler reports catching nice trout using white chironomid patterns fished about eight feet below a strike indicator. Black or red snow cones, with a white bead, and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished deep under strike slip indicators have also been working. Bass are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations. Pike fishing has slowed, but should pick up in a few weeks as the water cools. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake level is low due to irrigation but slowly recovering as irrigation use has stopped. This lake, like others, has mats of algae floating in spots. Fishing has been fair for trout. The best fishing is in the morning and late evening. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters for those throwing hardware should work but allow plenty of time for them to sink deep into the water before starting the retrieve. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may catch a few trout. Dry fly patterns may be early in the morning or late in the evening especially where the creek empties into the reservoir. Brown trout should start heading into the creek above the reservoir for the fall spawn and fishing near where the creek empties into the lake could be good for browns.

ANGEL LAKE

Little to no change here as anglers continue to report fair to good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leech patterns. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies can still be productive on warmer sunny afternoons. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators, elk hair caddis and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The lake level is dropping due to irrigation and there is plenty of shoreline for fishing. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish. Expect air temperatures are in the high 30s to low 40s in the morning so bring a jacket.

ALPINE LAKES

The road into Lamoille Canyon is closed at the Terraces Picnic for much needed road repairs but anglers will be able to access the high mountain lakes on foot. It will add a couple of miles to your hike though. Night time air temperatures are dropping into the 30s at the higher elevations so bring appropriate clothing. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as the trout are preparing for the long winter under the ice. Trout are still hitting dry flies however, but not as often as in the past few weeks. Dries that work best seem to have either red or yellow in them. Hoppers, bees, yellow stimulators and red or yellow humpies are all worth a try. While it is a very hard hike into Verdi, fly fishing has been good for 10-to-15-inch cutthroat using terrestrials such as grasshopper, bee and ant patterns as well as the usual assortment of nymphs. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair as they get the most pressure but with the road construction, visitation is down which may improve fishing for those willing to walk the extra two miles. Robinson Lake has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. Overland Lake has been fishing well, though the brookies are stunted here averaging six to seven inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective. Look for overhanging brush, large submerged boulders and where snowmelt runs into the lake for trout.

STREAMS

The road into Lamoille Canyon is closed at the Terraces Picnic area for some much needed road repairs, but anglers will be able to access the upper part of the canyon on foot. Stream flows in eastern Nevada dropped after the small surge from recent precipitation and fishing is still difficult in most of them with very low flows. The fish are struggling in most of eastern Nevada’s steams due to the drought. Some streams such as Steptoe Creek and the Bruneau River aren’t worth fishing. Lamoille Creek is flowing at half of the long-term median but is fishable in spots. Just a trickle of water is coming out of the Wildhorse Dam and the tailwater is difficult to fish due to this. That being said, some of the larger pools near Wildhorse Crossing Campground have produced 12 to 15-inch wild rainbows using dry flies. As of September 22, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 3 to 4 cfs, the Bruneau River at 3.6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 3.75 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 25.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.47 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 9 cfs, Cleve Creek at 2.57 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.77 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.37 cfs. Cleve, Steptoe and Kingston Creeks are very low for this time of year and fishing is difficult except in the pools, beaver ponds and springs. Even in these locations the fishing is slow as the water is still very warm.