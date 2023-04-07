With the record and near record snowpacks across Nevada, area reservoirs will see much needed recharging this spring. Great news for anglers. However, with forecast highs ranging between 50 and 70 degrees over the next 10 days in Elko County, the snow will be melting quickly causing very high flows in area streams and there is a flood watch in place for many areas in eastern Nevada. Not good news for stream anglers.

This high water can be dangerous in a number of ways. First, if you get swept off your feet while wading a stream it can be difficult to get back on your feet and this can result in serious injury if you hit a rock or stump and even result in drowning. Second, anglers who are wading may be struck by a large limb or other objects that the heavy flows are washing down the stream.

The best way to handle this is to prevent it. When fishing streams, use a wading staff to give that “third leg” to help keep your balance. This way one foot and the staff are always in contact with the stream bottom giving extra support. Keep the staff on the downstream side so that it is pushing against the flow.

Even with a staff, anglers can still fall in. So before wading take a look at the stream and see what is downstream in case you do take a spill. Look for a place that would make it easy to get out and if you fall and have trouble getting to your feet, head for that spot.

Always wear a wading belt on your waders so that in the event you do go in, your waders don’t fill up with water and drag you down. If you aren’t used to wading fast water, it is advisable to have a PFD on so to help keep your head above the water. Also, if you do have to head for a downstream spot, go feet first so that if you hit something, like a submerged boulder or stump, your feet, and not your head, take the beating.

Finally, it is recommended that anglers don’t fish alone. In the event an accident, that person can either help or go get help. Hypothermia is a common problem this time of year if you get wet and once you become hypothermic your decision making skills deteriorate rapidly. Your fishing partner will be able to make the right decisions in this case.

WILDHORSE

Wildhorse still had 20 to 24 inches of good ice earlier this week with slushy surface conditions. Waterproof boots are a must. Ice closer to the dam is porous and there is open water between the old and new dams so anglers should stay away from the dam. Ice near the bridge in the Hendricks Arm may not be safe as there is some open water near the bridge. There was also some open water where hot creek at the south end of the lake. The bad news for ice anglers is that with the warmer weather forecast for the next week, the edges are going to start to soften and open up. Things will change quickly and anglers should proceed with caution. Trout fishing has slowed a bit as anglers report fewer fish in areas they were catching them a few weeks ago. Perch fishing continues to be very slow with few taken. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep should still produce a few trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. Perch fishing is poor due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The south end of the lake is opening up and anglers were catching 13- to 16-inch trout along coyote cove. With daytime highs projected to be between 45 and 65 degrees at South Fork next week, the open water will continue to grow. As the flows in the stream above the reservoir increase, so does the amount of material in the water increase and the open water at the south end of the lake is stained with mud. While this time of year fly fishermen would normally be using chironomid patterns, the turbid water conditions have fly anglers using bigger flies such as leech patterns and wooly buggers. Anglers were having success using olive, black/red and wine colored balanced leeches this week. Black or olive wooly buggers were also working. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. If the water clears then bait fishing can be productive.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Wilson Reservoir is the first in the area to be mostly ice free. Last weekend the road was in fairly good shape though muddy in spots. No recent reports of how fishing is, but generally after ice out the fishing is good here for 12- to-16-inch trout. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Travel to Ruby Lake NWR is still not recommended and much of the Refuge continues to be inaccessible due to road conditions. Much of the valley is single lane driving and even if you do get there, there isn’t any off road parking for fishing. Best route to the area though was Overland Pass last week. Hopefully snow will start to recede with the warmer weather next week, though expect lots of mud once it does. Anglers may want to wait a few more weeks before venturing here.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

As of Thursday, April 6, Jakes Creek had safe ice with some slush. However, conditions are going to change quickly here with the warm weather and anglers should use caution before venturing upon the ice this weekend. This will probably be the last weekend for ice fishing here. The road in is drivable but has had some water damage and county crews are working to fix it.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow and muddy conditions and at last report the road around the lake wasn’t plowed. The lake is only 50% covered in ice and is considered unsafe. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout fishing open water if they can get here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Ice at Comins was holding steady at 14 inches this week but with daytime highs forecast to be between the mid-40s and mid-50s expect that to change. With warmer temperatures and water coming into the lake, the water level may start rising causing some open water later this week. Anglers should use caution and common sense when venturing upon the ice. The edges will probably open up this weekend and at that point stay off the ice. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

No recent report on ice or fishing conditions, but with the warmer temperatures expect the lake level to start rising causing some open water around the lake. Expect muddy road conditions to get to the lake. Anglers should use caution and common sense before venturing upon the ice.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger continues to be high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Expect flows to increase with the forecast of warmer temperatures. The flows given below were from early in the morning before the heat of day and anglers can expect double or even triple the flows later in the day when it is warmer. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow or mud in most areas. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice, snow, and mud to making fishing difficult. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still almost seven feet deep at the lower Snotel site in the canyon and more than 10 feet deep as you get past the end of the road. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of April 7, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is at 37.3 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 7.38 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 55.9 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek 74.1 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 8.25 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 182 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7.78 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.71 cfs and Kingston Creek at 5.37 cfs.