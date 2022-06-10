Joe's Fishing Hole: What is an 'edge'?

A number of years ago I learned that when looking for trout, to look for the edges. What’s an edge? Well, Mike Mott, a fishing buddy and former president of the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers, felt that a better word would be transitions. In other words, where one type of water changes to another, one type of bottom changes to another or where structure or shadows create a transition or edge.

If you look at the bottom of the stream where the water runs fast, all that is left are big stones, as the water slows down, they begin to turn to cobble, then gravel, and finally sand or silt. This isn’t just longitudinally as you walk downstream but horizontally as you cross a stream, the bottom will change depending upon the speed of the water.

The inside of bends flows slower than the middle which flows slower than the outside of the bend. The bottom reflects this as do lines of foam caused by the transition from fast to slow moving water. This foam line provides hiding cover, has oxygen and most importantly, it drops food from the faster water to the slower water.

Edges can be where the weed mats at the south end of South Fork end and open water begins. The old river channel from before the dam was built is another edge to fish at South Fork. There is a ledge along the northwest part of South Fork that always seem to hold fish. Another edge!

So when looking for trout, or just about any other game fish, give yourself the edge and look for -- drum roll please -- the EDGE.

This Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day. This is the one day of the year that anglers may fish without a license, though all regulations and limits apply. In the Eastern Region, NDOW will be hosting non-competitive kids fishing derbies that day at the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area in Carlin and at Comins Lake near Ely. The events are open to children 15 or younger, though the whole family is encouraged to fish. Fishing and activities start at 8:30 and end at 11:30, though you can continue to fish after the events are over.

At Carlin participants will receive free fishing rods while supplies last and there will be a free t-shirt decorating booth as well as a chance for kids to try their hand at fly tying. At Comins Lake there will be a drawing for prizes after the event. There will be NDOW staff and volunteers to help those new to fishing at both locations. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

WILDHORSE

Anglers report that trout fishing from shore has slowed but for those who can get on the water either in a float tube or boat success has been better but not as good as it has been. Perch fishing has been poor due to the die-off though a few are being reported in the creel. Bass fishing has picked up and anglers report some nice bass, though they must be immediately returned to the lake until July 1. Windy conditions seem to provide better fishing success for trout than calm conditions. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Olive, wine and black/blood leeches and buggers have also produced a few fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is eight to 12 feet deep. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout in early April, approximately 5,000 trout in May and 500 wipers a few weeks ago. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 60s and fishing for bass has been good. With the warmer temperatures and sunny days expect the algae to get thicker and the weed beds at the south end of the lake to start forming. Fishing has been fair to good for trout depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns as well as damselfly nymphs are other patterns to try. Mayflies are starting to appear so the usual Mayfly patterns such as pale morning duns (PMD’s), Adams, light Cahills and blue winged olives should work. Spin fishermen should be using gold colored spinners or lures for trout. Male bass have transitioned from the deeper water to the spawning beds hanging so please give them a break and don’t fish the beds. If fishing for bass, fish the deeper transition water just offshore. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish a few weeks ago. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Fishing for trout continues to be good for fly fishermen using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids as surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 60s. Damselfly nymphs should be tried as well. Mayflies are starting to hatch so pale morning duns (PMDs), Adams and other Mayfly dries and emergers should start working. Bass are active and showing up in the creel. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir. With the low water levels and lack of snow pack, the lake is not going to spill this year. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location. Anglers report catching small bass in unit 21, along the dikes and at the main boat ramp. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up, but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs should also be effective. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. Boats with electric motors only will be allowed on the south marsh starting Wednesday, June 15. Minimum size to keep bass is 10 inches. Approximately 6,600 trout have been stocked at the main boat ramp and 6,100 trout in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the mid-60s with few weeds and anglers are catching trout up to16 inches. Expect the weeds to start growing and shore access will soon be limited. With the warmer water expect bass to be active. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout the last week of April.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The lake has filled nicely and stocking resumed this spring at Cold Creek Reservoir with approximately 8,000 trout, so anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 60s and fishing is fair to good for quality 15 to 18 inch rainbow trout and fair to good for bass. With the spring stocking expect to also catch eight to 10 inch trout. Bass fishing is picking up. Although not as common, anglers will be to catch Brown Trout and Tiger Trout in the lake. These fish are currently running between 12 and 16 inches, however there is potential to hook into a 20+ inch Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Damselfly nymphs are becoming active and will soon be hatching. With water temperatures in the mid 60’s the Largemouth Bass are on the bite and more active than in May. Bass are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and lures. Northern Pike fishing appears to be picking up in recent weeks, with a handful of 20-to-24-inch pike being caught. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid-60s and fishing has been fair to good for eight to 10 inch stocked trout with an occasional larger carryover fish. With the dry conditions, irrigation has started and the water level at this reservoir is starting to drop. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. For a change of pace anglers should try fishing Illipah Creek for brown trout. Spring stocking is complete here with Illipah having been stocked with approximately 13,000 trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is open and the lake is ice free. Anglers continue to report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator should also work. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms under a bobber.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are starting to thaw but there has been no report from anglers in the high country as there is still snow above 8,000 feet. Expect snow or muddy travel conditions to the high lakes and depending upon elevation and exposure some are still ice covered.

STREAMS

Most stream flows are down, with just a few up due to the hot weather causing an increase in snowmelt at the higher elevations. The peak snowmelt is over, so expect decreasing flows over the next few weeks with dry weather conditions forecast for eastern Nevada. The one exception is Lamoille Creek which is actually flowing above average due to the recent snowfall at the higher elevations and the hot weather. In White Pine County, most streams have changed little and shouldn’t change much as there is little snowpack left to melt. As of June 9, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at a very fishable 98.6 cfs with approximately 32 cfs being discharged from the Wildhorse Dam, the Bruneau River flowing was at 127 cfs which is still a bit high for fishing, the Jarbidge at an unfishable 154 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 261 cfs, Lamoille Creek roaring at an unfishable 332 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt 190 cfs but well below the median of 550 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.0 cfs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0