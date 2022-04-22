Joe's Fishing Hole: Wipers coming to South Fork, Wildhorse

Anglers awoke Friday morning to much needed precipitation. While not a drought buster, every bit of moisture is welcome. Unfortunately, there is no precipitation forecast for the next 10 days. With lower water levels at area streams and reservoirs, expect spring fishing conditions to peak early and low water levels as summer comes to northeastern Nevada.

That being said, after talking with Nevada Department of Wildlife Fisheries Biologist Mike Starr, who is responsible for managing South Fork Reservoir, anglers can expect good fishing at South Fork Reservoir this year.

Starr said, “South Fork has received the benefit of extra fish that other waters were not able to take over the past few years in our stocking program. With a rich aquatic insect food source in the reservoir, these fish grow quickly and are in good condition.”

This was after a survey of the lake on Wednesday showed trout averaging a healthy 19 inches in length and in good body condition. Many fish were over 20 inches and few suckers or chubs were contacted.

“Anglers should expect fishing conditions similar to the past couple of years,” explained Starr. “Trout averaging 15 to 20 inches with the occasional fish over 20 inches. The largemouth bass have come on strong and bass anglers should also have good fishing for both largemouth and smallmouth.”

He also said that while Wipers (white bass-striped bass hybrid) haven’t been stocked in over a decade, NDOW is planning on stocking them in both South Fork and Wildhorse this summer.

Fishing both reservoirs this spring has been good and while water levels aren’t ideal, anglers should be able to take advantage of the good fishing conditions, at least for this year. Now all we need is a good winter next year to recharge area waters so that this will continue.

WILDHORSE

Not much has changed since last week as fishing for trout continues to be good for trout but slow for perch after the perch die-off. Surface water temperatures were in the low 40’s earlier this week and with the precipitation and cooler temperatures probably won’t climb much over the next week. Those who have a boat will find that the northwest side of the lake is still producing fish averaging 14 to 18 inches with an occasional 20 incher caught. However, late this past week, anglers were blown off the lake due to high winds making the act of fishing difficult. Fishing in the coves as well as in the Hendricks and Penrod Arms from shore has been good for trout. Fly fishermen have been having good luck with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids with silver wire and a silver bead. Olive leeches and buggers have produced a few fish as well. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is four to 10 feet deep. Don’t fish it too far from the bank, 20 to 30 feet at most. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout on April 8. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Little has changed in fishing conditions and the fishing has been good for trout at South Fork. Mid-week surface water temperatures ranged from 49 to 52 degrees, but with Thursday night’s snowfall expect them to drop a few degrees. However, fishing continues to be good for spin, bait and fly rodders with most anglers fishing from Jet Ski Beach, on the northeast side of the lake, near the spillway on the northwest side of the lake and by the dam on the east side of the lake. While not in great numbers, trout have moved up into the river above South Fork in an effort to spawn. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off of the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Spin anglers continue to report good luck with gold Kastmasters and gold colored spinners. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black snow cones with a white bead and red wire ribbing have been working well. Red snow cones are also producing fish. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns have are also catching fish. However, brown or root beer colored wooly buggers and leeches with some flash seem to be working the best for stripping. A few smallmouth, largemouth and wipers have shown up in the creel. Male bass are transitioning from the deeper water to the spawning beds hanging in about 15 to 20 feet of water. It may be a couple of weeks before they move into the beds. The wipers were caught near shore in shallow water as they are attempting to spawn even though they aren’t able to. If targeting these warm water fish, slow down the retrieve as the water is still well below their comfort zone and they are moving slower. Chartreuse was working for the wipers but no report on what was working for the black bass. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The road was in good shape earlier this week but with the recent precipitation may be muddy. However expect it to dry out quickly by the early next week. The lake level is still low with the water only covering a foot or two of the concrete at the very bottom of the boat ramp. There is not enough to launch a boat. Fishing has been good for fly fishermen with anglers still reporting 40 fish days with trout taking just about any fly that was thrown at them though leeches and wooly buggers seem to be the favorite. The fish were averaging 13to 17 inches and fat. Angers should use the same presentations and techniques as are being used at South Fork Reservoir. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year as it appears the peak snowmelt runoff has already occurred. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout on April 1.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass was dry and open for driving to the marsh this week. With the recent snow anglers should still be able to cross the pass, but have good snow tires and four wheel drive may be needed for a few days. Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions as fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on these warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Very little change from past couple of weeks as the lake is nearly full and anglers are catching trout. The surface water temperatures are still in the mid 40s due to the precipitation and colder air temperatures. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

This winter repairs to the outlet structure and the reservoir bottom were completed, thanks to Kinross Gold. The reservoir is filling nicely and it was stocked with approximately 1,500 trout the end of March. Expect good fishing for 10 to 14 inch fish using the same techniques and presentations as at South Fork. NDOW will begin rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The new boat dock is in the water and ready for boaters. Surface water temperatures were pushing 50 degrees before the recent front moved through the area. Expect them to have dropped back into the high 40s. Anglers report good spring fishing for quality rainbow trout from shore with reports of a few tiger and brown trout being caught. The lake was stocked with approximately 5,500 rainbow trout the last week of March. Nightcrawlers have been working though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake ice free. The reservoir is at approximately 60% of capacity and slowly rising. Fishing has been good. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter. As a general rule, NDOT tries to have the road cleared by Memorial Day. It all depends upon snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

In the eastern region stream flows are up from last week due to the shot of moisture on Thursday night. However, they are below the median for this time of year, many well below. Anglers can now access the Bruneau over the Gold Creek Road. The recent precipitation may make for some muddy driving conditions on the back roads. The East Fork of the Owyhee immediately below Wildhorse Dam is flowing at a trickle as little water is coming out of the dam. However, this is normal for this time of year when the reservoir has plenty of capacity and the snow pack is below average. As you go further downstream flows pick up considerably and by the time you get close to Mountain City it is greatly improved though still half of median. As of April 22, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at 133 cfs with the Gold Creek Station (right below the dam) still showing .1 cfs. The Bruneau River flowing was at 108 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 30 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 189 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 27.1 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 35 to 40 cfs which is well below the median of 180 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 5.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs.

