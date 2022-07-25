Join the field trip to Angel Lake

ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon is offering a field trip on July 30.

Brian Iverson will be leading the field trip to Winchell Creek Trail and Angel Lake on Saturday. It is about an hour’s drive to get to the area which is outside of Wells.

Those participating will meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot across from Taco Time at the East End shopping area (old CAL Ranch Building). It is hoped that people can carpool from there since parking is limited in some of the areas.

There will be minimal hiking. The focus will be on stopping in many areas to find and identify birds. Once the group reaches Angel Lake there is a $7 parking fee per vehicle.

People should bring their binoculars, water and lunch. Sunscreen and bug spray is recommended. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for the weather to change. It might be wise to bring rain gear.

Please contact Brian Iverson by Thursday, July 28, so he can get a head count, at Iverson_elko@citlink.net or 775-388-7952.