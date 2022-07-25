 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Join the field trip to Angel Lake

  • 0
Join the field trip to Angel Lake

Angel Lake is a great place to cool off on a hot summer day -- and do some serious bird-watching.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon is offering a field trip on July 30.

Brian Iverson will be leading the field trip to Winchell Creek Trail and Angel Lake on Saturday. It is about an hour’s drive to get to the area which is outside of Wells.

Those participating will meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot across from Taco Time at the East End shopping area (old CAL Ranch Building). It is hoped that people can carpool from there since parking is limited in some of the areas.

There will be minimal hiking. The focus will be on stopping in many areas to find and identify birds. Once the group reaches Angel Lake there is a $7 parking fee per vehicle.

People should bring their binoculars, water and lunch. Sunscreen and bug spray is recommended. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for the weather to change. It might be wise to bring rain gear.

People are also reading…

Please contact Brian Iverson by Thursday, July 28, so he can get a head count, at Iverson_elko@citlink.net or 775-388-7952.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nature Notes: Calf economics

Nature Notes: Calf economics

The idea for this column came to me while driving down the freeway. I looked at a group of cows and calves grazing nearby and thought “what ar…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News