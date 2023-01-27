 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about native mussels

Learn about native mussels

A presentation on mussels native to the Great Basin is scheduled Feb. 7.

ELKO – The public is invited to learn about mussels native to the Great Basin at a Bristlecone Audubon Meeting slated Feb. 7.

Ali Helmig, biodiversity program coordinator for the Great Basin Institute, in partnership with the Elko office of the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will present “Our Native Mussels” at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Headquarters, 60 Youth Center Drive. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Elko Biodiversity Program has been conducting watershed inventories for the three native northern Nevada mussels: California floater, western pearlshell, and western ridgeback mussel.

Western ridgeback mussels were petitioned for listing under the endangered species act in 2020 and much of the emphasis for the work has been to aid in the species status assessment that will be conducted by the Fish and Wildlife Service to determine the listing status of the species.

Snorkel surveys, visual surveys and environmental DNA surveys are being conducted on as many systems as possible throughout the Elko BLM district. Through this work more is being learned about the habitat requirements and tolerances for these species in the area, which greatly differs from other known habitats in the Pacific Northwest.

