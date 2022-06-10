Nature Notes: A giant, valuable grass

We tend to compare plant height to the ubiquitous sagebrush. Grasses are typically seen under or between sagebrush. It is always a pleasure to come across basin wildrye, a native grass standing much taller than sagebrush, even as tall as myself.

Early explorers described this grass scraping the bellies of their horses as they waded through a stand, if not hiding the horse entirely. Basin wildrye (also known as giant wildrye) remains common today, where it is said to grow on one million acres of the Humboldt River Basin.

The grass forms a clump three feet across and can have grass heads 6-10 feet high. Leaf blades may be 15-25 inches in length and seed heads 6-10 inches long. Some people in Elko use it as decoration, rather like the exotic pampas grass. An NRCS website uses several adjectives to describe it: “Basin wildrye is a large, coarse, robust, perennial bunchgrass, sometimes with short rhizomes. It is a long-lived cool-season native with an extensive, deep, coarse, fibrous root system.”

Wildrye has always been a vital grass to man. The seeds were once an important food source for Native Americans. Today, it is an important food for wildlife such as mule deer, elk and jackrabbits. The large clumps provide good nesting cover for upland game birds and winter cover for small mammals.

Wildrye is an important cattle graze. However, it is easily damaged by grazing in spring and summer, which can stop the growth of wildrye for the year. All grasses have growth points on their stems. If a cow bites off a stem above a growth point, the plant can fairly easily replace the upper leaves (at least before seed production.) If the bite is below the growth point, the grass must replace the entire stem and growth point. This requires much more energy, and the plant may not recover during that growing season from such a bite.

The distance of growth points above the ground determines their defense against grazing. A grass with low growth points makes it difficult for a cow to bite off the stem below the growth point and that grass typically does alright when grazed. Most bites take place above the growth point and the grass recovers fairly easily. Wildrye has such tall stems, that its growth points are 10-12 inches above the ground. Spring grazing means bites often remove the growth points and stops that year’s growth.

Basin wildrye is best grazed in fall and winter. Its nutrient value remains high at maturity (7-8% protein) and it can then withstand heavy grazing and trampling. Its tall stature and stiff stems make this forage accessible in areas of deep snow. It is ideal for providing wind protection in winter calving pastures.

Wildrye has a good root system and is valuable as a soil stabilizer. The tall grass reduces wind erosion and traps blowing snow. It also tolerates drought, and its seeds germinate easily. All this makes its wildrye seed valuable. Commercial growers can get 400 pounds of seed per acre from irrigated fields. These seeds are often purchased to go into a mixture of other plant seeds and applied for mine and fire rehabilitation.

Much of this information was found on a valuable source of range articles, the University of Nevada Reno’s Cooperative Extension web site at http://www.unce.unr.edu. This wildrye article was written by Elko’s Kent McAdoo and Winnemucca’s Brad Schultz.

