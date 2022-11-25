Nature Notes: A native woman and baby

A beautiful sculpture stands outside the California Trail Interpretive Center seven miles west of Elko. The sculpture depicts a nonspecific Great Basin woman representing the native people of this area. It was sculpted by Ben Victor.

The woman’s clothing is shown in great detail and I wondered how such garments would have been created by this woman. I talked to Leah Bee, a local Shoshone basket maker who also volunteers at the California Trail Interpretive Center. Leah conducts demonstrations and teaches classes about native ways for various organizations.

Leah told me the sculpted woman is wearing a rabbit skin blanket, a typical winter dress of ancestral Shoshone and Paiute. This warm garment required a lot of work to create, needing the pelts from 100-150 jackrabbits. The skin from each rabbit was cut off in long strips. These were twisted into ropes about four feet long. The ropes were woven together using buckskin thongs to form the blanket. Such garments constantly required repair or needed to be replaced.

The woman’s other major garment is a skirt made of sagebrush bark. Through a long process, bark was pulled off sagebrush so the inner bark could be stripped away and cleaned. The result was reddish-brown, pliable, strong fibers. A rope was twisted from a plant called Indian hemp, a very rare plant today. The sagebrush bark strips were then draped over this rope and tied to it. The strips were woven together with more sagebrush bark to hold the skirt together. Leah added a detail when she said the depicted skirt is too long. Sagebrush had a lot of other uses to indigenous people. Leah told me this same inner bark was also chewed as something like today’s gum.

On the woman’s feet are footwear made of tule reeds, a type of large bulrush found growing in marshes. This versatile and tough vegetable material was easily gathered in Ruby Valley along creeks and other marshy areas. Cut reeds were dried for a couple of days to allow shrinkage. They were then soaked to make them pliable and woven together. Reeds forming the soles bent up and over the toes. Such footwear did not last long but was easy to create.

The woman holds a tightly woven basket formed of split willow. Some such baskets were used to boil food when hot rocks were added to the contents. The depicted pot was used to store water, so the inside would have been sealed with pitch. White globs of pitch were gathered from pine trees. Hot rocks and clumps of pitch went into the basket. As the maker rolled the pot in their hands, the hot rocks melted the pitch and smeared it onto the woven willow. Such a sealed container often stored water during traveling. Pine pitch was also used to protect peoples’ feet. Shoes were not typically worn during summer and pitch smeared onto feet helped to protect them from sharp rocks.

On the woman’s back is a cradleboard that caused some questions with Leah. She could tell by the shape of the cradleboard that the contained baby was a newborn wrapped in its own rabbit skin blanket. Newborns usually stayed inside a hut for the first month. A special cradleboard was used during this time but it did not have a carrying strap, buckskin cover or sunshade. The newborn cradleboard was called a boat basket by some people due to the fact that if the newborn did not survive its first month, baby and cradleboard were placed on the water and sent adrift instead of being buried.

When the baby was old enough to go outside, it was transferred to a different style of cradleboard that offered more protection. The typical cradleboard (still used today) has an oval frame made of hardwood. Peeled willow stems are lashed onto this frame with buckskin strips to form a flat backboard. It is then covered with buckskin and a sunshade attached to protect the baby from sun and to protect against a fall.