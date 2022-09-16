Nature Notes: A summer of friends

The Friends of the Ruby Mountains had a great summer season. They put on 11 events this summer and will finish up the season Saturday with a special hike for beginners. The goal of this nonprofit group is to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the Ruby Mountains.

One way to enhance visitors’ experiences is through improving trails. The Friends group hosted National Trails Day, where volunteers spent a June morning working on the Thomas Canyon Trail. Partners in this event included the U.S. Forest Service and Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.

The Friends put on four campground talks at Thomas Canyon Campground to increase campers’ knowledge about the mountains. Talks included Gerry Miller leading 40 campers on a walk around the campground, identifying and talking about native plants. Mikayla Wolicki, from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, gave a talk to 30 campers on animals of the Ruby Mountains.

Two wildland fire trucks from Elko County and U.S. Forest Service visited the campground. Dave Metz of the Elko County Wildfire District and Jason Lyons of the U.S. Forest Service Carson City District, Markleeville Guard Station talked to 60 campers about firefighting and fire prevention. Gerry Pennington and the author told 30 campers about the variety of hiking trails in the Rubies.

Scenic Canyons Recreation Services helped out by donating a campsite for each talk. Campers brought their own chairs since the campground does not have an amphitheater.

In August, Friends put on three Cool Canyon Evenings at the Powerhouse Picnic Area. Each featured a speaker, campfire and the always popular S’mores supplied by the Lamoille Women’s Club. Personnel from the California Trail Interpretive Center put on a childrens’ program in a pouring rain (under the pavilion), where 15 children performed typical chores of a wagon trail (including darning socks) and played games typical of the 1880s.

Nick LaPalm and Meghan Rich from the Nevada Outdoor School talked to 45 people about native plants and their traditional uses. Participants played bingo using cards with plant photos. Duane and Delynn Jones told 35 people about Dutch oven cooking. Participants then ate Dutch oven desserts, ice cream, and S'mores. Scenic Canyons Recreation Services donated the group picnic area for each talk.

On Sunday and Monday mornings of the Fourth of July 4th and Labor Day, Friends put up a table at End of the Road in Lamoille Canyon. They talked to hikers, answered trail questions, handed out maps, along with cold water, hard candies and dog treats. On each weekend, the parking lot was full and volunteers spoke to well over 100 hikers.

Putting on such events takes a lot of partnerships. The Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, Nevada Outdoor School, Lamoille Women’s Club, U.S. Forest Service, and Scenic Canyons Recreation Services all help.

For more information on the group’s events, go to the Facebook page: friends of the ruby mountains.