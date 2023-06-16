One minute, we were enjoying a summer day and the next, the Mormon cricket invasion was here (ominous music in the background).

Other hordes have passed nearby but this is the first cricket horde to invade our yard. They were moving up the driveway and across the street, where passing cars quickly created a slime of crushed bodies. The problem was our house and shed blocked their route so the crickets climbed walls. Cindy swept crickets off the deck. We tried not to smash any to avoid the mess. I cleared them off the house wall, moving them toward the house corner so they could continue their migration to the neighbors (Ha! You are next, house with that barking dog).

OK, so here goes, some information on crickets. First of all these large, nasty insects are not crickets but shield-backed, short-winged katydids, not that knowing their proper name makes the horde any more likeable. They got their name in 1848, at Salt Lake City, Deseret (which later became Utah). This was the first spring after religious followers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley. Gardens were growing good when the much-needed crops were attacked by crickets. Only the arrival of a flock of seagulls saved the Mormons’ crops from these destructive insects.

Adult Mormon crickets may seem huge, but are 1 ½ to 2 inches long, with long antennae and smooth, shiny exoskeletons in a variety of colors. The females can be identified by their long ovipositor (egg layer) having a gentle upward curve (as in the above photo), which is used to lay eggs in the soil. The males have two large teeth at their posteriors, but these can only be seen by getting much too close and personal. The males’ posteriors look simply rounded from afar.

Crickets mate 10-14 days after reaching adulthood. Females can then lay 100 eggs, which lie dormant in the soil through winter. The eggs hatch in early spring when soil temperatures reach 40°F. Growing Mormon crickets pass through eight instars or growth stages; seven as nymphs and the last as adults. It takes them 60 to 90 days to mature depending on temperatures. The first nymphs are about a quarter-inch long. Older nymphs are progressively larger and display various colors.

Adult Mormon crickets migrate but they are not headed in any specific direction, simply moving to find food. They especially need to find the critical nutrients of protein and salt. They also move to avoid being eaten by the hungry crickets behind them, since they themselves are good sources of protein and salt. Since they are flightless they may crawl and hop one mile in a day and 25 to 50 miles per season.

They are generally present at one site three or four days. They are active during favorable conditions, mainly in daylight with clear skies and temperatures from 65°F to 95°F. When it is very hot, cloudy, or cold, they shelter and remain inactive. They generally stop moving at night but can keep moving on warm nights.

The problem is we humans have built ranches, subdivisions, and homes in traditional Mormon cricket habitat. The crickets do not intentionally head toward humans but encounter us. Their normal feeding damages our crops and landscapes. Mormon crickets feed on more than 400 types of plants. Migrating bands damage forage plants, grains, alfalfa, fruit trees and many other crops. They damage home gardens and landscapes including vegetable gardens, flowers, ornamentals, and lawns. The quality of hay can be reduced if bales are full of chopped-up Mormon crickets. In extreme cases, hay can be made worthless.

The real threat for homeowners is having their houses, fences and yards stained with feces or crushed crickets. The greatest danger from crickets are slippery roads coated with smashed, dead crickets.

Homeowners can purchase Carbaryl bait in stores and apply it around the edges of properties, such as gardens, and landscapes. Mormon crickets cannibalize their dead and injured, so poison bait eaten by one cricket can kill a second or third. Homeowners can also erect a fence or slick barrier 18-24 inches high (chicken wire covered tightly with sheet plastic) around valuable ornamentals, beds, and gardens. Mormon crickets normally cannot walk up a slick, vertical barrier. If one gets in the house, it can be vacuumed into a disposable bag and deposited in the trash.

This horde of moving crickets proved to be less wide than our property. In a few hours, most of the horde left for the neighbors.