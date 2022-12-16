Nature Notes: Are wild horse gathers safe?

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) states they are committed to the health and safety of the wild horses and burros when they gather excess horses or burros off public lands to reduce overpopulation. Critics of these gathers state the process is cruel and kills or injures many horses and burros.

The BLM puts out statistics to show their safety record. They recently gathered wild horses off the Pancake Complex in Central Nevada, where forage and water have dwindled. Of the 2,054 wild horses gathered from the Pancake Complex, five were lost due to an injury sustained as part of operations, a 0.24% mortality rate. Earlier this year, just ten of 4,161 wild horses were lost in a Wyoming gather, also a 0.24% mortality rate. Of 16,883 animals gathered in Fiscal Year 2021 (October 2020 – September 2021), 25 animals were lost due to injuries sustained during a gather, a 0.14% mortality.

A recent study backed up the BLM’s claims. A University of Wyoming researcher reviewed 10 years of data about BLM gathers. These results were published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science. The researcher looked at 70 captures from 2010 to 2019, involving nearly 29,000 horses and more than 2,000 burros. These gathers included 36 helicopter gathers and 34 bait-trapping gathers. Across the decade of data, 96 horses and four burros died or were euthanized during or just after bait-trap gathers, and 268 horses died during or just after helicopter gathers. This is a mortality rate of 1.7% for bait-trap gathers and 1.0% for helicopter gathers.

Most of the deaths during these gathers resulted from pre-existing or chronic conditions. Some animals had old, poorly healed injuries or other conditions such as blindness, lameness, club feet, or poor body condition. Veterinarians and trained horse and burro specialists present at the roundups humanely euthanize these animals.

The researcher noted a few emergency gathers had higher mortality rates likely due to the horses’ emaciated conditions. One gather had a mortality rate of 3.5% due to genetically related structural deformations and lameness.

The researcher compared these horse and burro gathers with captures of wildlife. BLM gathers resulted in far fewer deaths than roundups of elk, deer, and caribou, gathers usually done for scientific research. Wildlife captures resulted in mortality rates up to 20%.

The BLM encourages observers to attend gathers. I have observed two wild horse gathers so let me describe the process. The gather crew arrives at a capture spot and quickly gets set up portable corral panels in a round shape as the trap. Tall poles are set in the ground in two lines starting at the gate edges and running outwards to create a widening capture lane. Rope is strung along the pole tops and panels of jute, a flimsy material, are strung along the ropes. Horses could easily run through these cloth panels but the panels effectively create a visual barrier.

Meanwhile, a helicopter is out finding a horse band. The pilot positions the helicopter above and beyond the horses to guide them toward the trap. The horses move away from the helicopter, usually at a trot, a gait that horses can maintain for miles. When the band gets close to the trap, the helicopter movements need to become more precise so the helicopter drops lower and closer to the horses but never touches them.

Now comes my favorite part of the capture. An employee stands behind a jute panel, about halfway down the capture lane. He holds a domestic horse by its halter, a horse called the Judas horse. It has one job in the capture. As the wild horses enter the capture lane, the employee releases the Judas horse. It enters the capture lane and runs into the trap. Job complete. The wild horses, having no idea what is happening to them, see a horse in front of them so they follow it into the trap, and an employee swings the gate shut.

The second capture technique is called a bait-trap. Portable corral panels are placed around a water source or some feed. It is left in place as wild horses get used to its presence and begin to naturally enter it to get to the water or feed. Once enough horses have entered the trap, an employee hidden nearby triggers the gate to automatically swing shut.

The researcher found 96 horses and four burros died or were euthanized during or just after bait-trap gathers, and 268 horses died during or just after helicopter gathers (the BLM does not usually use helicopter gathers on burros). This yields a slightly higher mortality rate for bait-trap gathers than helicopter gathers. Bait-traps are usually placed in remote sites, meaning the horses face a longer ride out of the area, over typically bad roads. This may account for the higher mortality rate.