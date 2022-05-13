Nature Notes: Avian flu is coming

Concerned people are watching avian flu spread across the country this spring, carried mostly by waterfowl. In Florida, for example, more than 1,000 lesser scaup ducks succumbed to it. About 50 New Hampshire Canada geese died in a single event. The Great Plains states have seen mass die-offs of snow geese. Many waterfowl show no symptoms but can spread the disease along thousands of miles of waterways. It is especially affecting raptors that feed on waterfowl. The disease has apparently not yet reached Nevada but has been found in neighboring states.

It is mainly affecting domestic birds and millions of domestic fowl have died of it or been killed to slow its spread. People can contract the disease but so far, the disease seems to be a low public health threat. One Colorado man contacted the disease this spring. This person was employed in killing diseased chickens when he got the disease. His symptoms were fatigue and he quickly recovered.

The disease does not yet seem to be seriously affecting songbirds. They do not catch it as easily as waterfowl and do not seem to spread it as easily. Some deaths have been seen in jays, crows and ravens. Of particular concern is a Wyoming magpie that died this spring since magpies often visit feeders.

A few state wildlife departments have called for removing feeders. The National Audubon Society ‘s advice seems to amount to keeping clean feeders. If people keep domestic chickens, they should take down wild bird feeders and try to keep wild birds away from their chickens.

Symptoms are often birds that act disoriented or uncoordinated and exhibit strange head movements. They may show respiratory symptoms such as sneezing and nasal discharge.

People who visit parks with waterfowl like geese are urged to disinfect their shoes afterward, which can help prevent transmitting the virus to unaffected areas. The USDA says the public can help limit the spread of this outbreak by reporting suspected cases. They warn people not to touch dead or sick birds but call (in our case) the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Reports can be called in at 775-777-2300. They also warn to keep pets away from dead birds.

My backyard is a lively spot with many birds. Most are house sparrows but other species are arriving for summer. My plan is to stop using an old, wood feeder since it is too hard to clean and needs to be replaced, anyway. I will periodically clean other feeders, including daily cleaning of the small cup where I put out grape jelly for orioles (and house sparrows). The oranges I set out should not be a problem since they only last a day. I will water spray bird baths and common landing spots like the edges of the pond. Hummingbird feeders are not considered as high of a risk since fewer birds use them, but I will clean them thoroughly each time I refill them.

Avian flu will undoubtedly reach Elko and it may be here to stay. My precautions may need to be a permanent strategy.

