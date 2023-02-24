Some people believe beavers hibernate over winter, but they do not. That belief is easy to understand since when beavers are having a good winter, no evidence is seen of their existence. The beavers of Thomas Canyon and Lamoille Canyon are probably doing just fine. Their ponds are covered in thick ice and buried beneath feet of snow. Winter is a good time for them.

People may be snowmobiling or skiing over them with no idea they are traveling above beavers, but the beavers are there, active and awake throughout winter. They have no need to hibernate.

Their snug winter routine comes from careful preparation. The dammed pond protects them from predators and is especially useful in winter. Last summer, they stored all the food needed for winter. They cut down nearby aspens and willows, chewed them into manageable lengths and drug these branches back to the pond. The branches were secured to the pond bottom using rocks and mud.

During winter, they simply swim away from their lodge using its underwater (and under ice) openings. They swim through their pond beneath the ice, safe from predators. Air pockets usually develop beneath the thick ice, allowing them to breathe and swim farther away from the lodge. They may even work a few sticks loose in the dam, so the water level drops slightly and larger air bubbles form. When they have enough winter food, they will never appear in the open air.

They gather a day's food supply and carry these branches back to the lodge. Inside the warm lodge they comb and lick themselves dry before stripping and eating the branches’ inner bark and green ends.

Their den is much warmer than the outside air for three reasons. The water beneath its floor is slightly above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, significantly warmer than the possible -20 degrees it might be just above the snow layer. The snow covering insulates the den from the cold air while the wood chips and discarded bark littering the lodge floor further insulate them from the cold.

Studies have been conducted on the temperature inside a beaver den. During the time period of one test, the air temperature outside varied from 30 degrees down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lodge’s temperature stayed a balmy 50-60 degrees.

A typical beaver lodge contains two adult beavers and two yearlings. Four beavers spend much of their time curled up and cuddling together, which significantly reduces the effective surface area from which heat can be lost.

When beavers sleep, they enter a state of torpor where their metabolism and body temperatures drop, further reducing the difference in temperature between body and surroundings. This also greatly lowers their heat loss.

Their bodies are insulated inside a thick fat layer beneath dense fur. Oil waterproofs their fur, produced in glands under the tail. Since fall, they have been building up a layer of brown fat hugging their main organs that acts like a heat generator to keep the organs warm.

A few years ago, we saw an example of beavers having a bad winter. They ran out of stored food and had to venture onto the snow surface to find more food. This greatly increased their danger from predators. They cut down small aspens near the Terraces Picnic Area. Since the aspens were buried deep in snow, the beavers chewed through their trunks about five-feet above the ground. Those chewed off aspens remain as a reminder of a bad winter for nearby beavers.