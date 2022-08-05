Nature Notes: Being a camp host

People who camp at Thomas Canyon Campground in Lamoille Canyon appreciate the work done by the camp hosts. We appreciate the clean bathrooms and camp sites, the help we receive in finding a site, the handling of reservations and posting of information.

Two camp hosts are responsible for maintaining the campground. George Mansell works for Scenic Canyons Recreation Services, concessionaires for the US Forest Service campgrounds in the area. He works with another host, a self-proclaimed curmudgeon that declined to take part in this article.

George’s year in Lamoille Canyon started on May 2 as winter snows melted off the ground, and it will last until October 1 as trees begin to change color, five months of working six days a week. Even on George’s day off, he does not like going to town, preferring to stay in the campground. The campground gets no Internet or cell phone coverage.

He himself camps on site in a tent and his car, although he told me if he is back for a fourth year, he will get a trailer. The campground commonly gets snow early in the season. Last June, the campground received two feet of snow in two days.

After spending 50 years in construction, George has camp hosted four years, one year in Utah and three at Thomas Canyon Campground. During the other seven months of the year, he lives in southern Arizona. He told me he does this job because he loves the outdoors and loves camping. He also loves the canyon scenery, enjoys the people and feels Lamoille Canyon has ideal weather.

Most nights, the campground is full. Many sites are reserved ahead of time and a lot of his duty is marking reserved sites and making sure people get their correct sites.

I asked George what the people are like. He said most are good family groups, with only a few rowdies. He estimates about half the campers are locals. Only once has had been forced to call for a sheriff’s deputy when an argument among campers mentioned a gun.

Almost everyone now days has a dog and often more than one. He said he had never seen so many different breeds as on this job. I asked George if dogs created a problem but he said no. He has never seen a dog fight. Many go off leash and camp hosts end up picking up dog poop, but overall, dogs are fine.

The biggest complaint he hears is noisy generators. He wishes campers would buy small, quiet ones, instead of bringing large construction generators.

George said a good camp host has to be diplomatic and know they will not please everyone. Some locals complain about having to pay and not being able to find a spot like the old days. He gets people who arrive with RVs over 40-foot long and are unhappy when no site will fit their RV. He said “people come up her to have fun. Most are reasonable and happy and not here to give anyone a bad time”.