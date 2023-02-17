This is what happens in the middle of winter, especially a cold, snowy one like this year. I start pondering terminology. What, exactly, is the difference between a bison and a buffalo, and what in the world is a wisent?

Let’s begin with the easy part. North America has bison. I know everyone calls it a buffalo. Some restaurants offer buffalo burgers, others offer bison burgers. We have the National Bison Range and the National Buffalo Museum. Regardless of the name, we have only one species, the American bison. It is a member of the bovine family, animals often called oxen, and the only member of its genus, so the scientific name is Bison bison. It is the largest land animal in North America. Bulls can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and stand 6 feet tall, while cows can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height of 4-5 feet. Calves weigh 30-70 pounds at birth.

We have two sub-species of bison. Every bison you see in Yellowstone National Park, South Dakota’s Custer State Park, Utah’s Antelope Island or spread across several Native American reservations, is a plains bison.

The second sub-species is the wood bison. It lives in the northern, boreal forests. It is only found in Northern Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park, although some have recently been transplanted to Alaska and Russia. Wood bison look like plains bison but are about 15% heavier than plains bison and darker in color.

Then there is the beefalo, a mix of 37.5% American bison and domestic cow. This animal generates controversy. Some say this is a superior bovine to bison and cattle. Others say there is nothing wrong with raising bison for meat.

Actual buffalo are also members of the bovine family but only found in Asia and Africa. The water buffalo is slightly smaller than an American bison, with much less hair, less hump, and much longer horns. The water buffalo has been easily domesticated. The cape or African buffalo is also slightly smaller than an American bison, with less hair and longer horns in the shape of a handlebar mustache. The African buffalo is one of the “big 5” animals tourists want to see during a safari. They are also more dangerous to people than any predator. They have never been domesticated.

Which brings me to the wisent. It is another name for the European bison, found only in Eastern Europe. They weigh slightly less than our American bison but are taller, again with shorter hair. Their horns look like an American bison but they point forward. Wisent bulls lock horns together and push each other to establish dominance. American bison slam heads together. The American bison is a grazer as is the wisent although they also browse on shoots and leaves.

Finally we come to the term red dog. This is Cindy and my favorite version of the bison, the calves with their reddish coloration. We have a saying that it is impossible to have too many photos of red dogs. A bonus term, “zooming”. This is when a red dog wants to burn off energy by running hard yet not get too far away from mom, so it runs circles around her. Always worthy of one more photo.