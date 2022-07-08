Nature Notes: Calf economics

The idea for this column came to me while driving down the freeway. I looked at a group of cows and calves grazing nearby and thought “what are those cows worth?”

So I visited with Jon Griggs, President of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. I asked Jon “what is a cow worth”? It seemed like a simple question and naturally, it received a complex answer. First off, Jon corrected my premise. Ranchers are not in the business of selling cows, they sell calves produced by cows.

Jon tried his best to describe to this hapless columnist the economics of a hypothetical calf produced by a hypothetical ranch. Often, calves are sold in the fall, when they are 6-9 months of age and have been weaned from mom. This calf should weigh about 500 pounds at that time. It is often sold to a stocker, a California operation that feeds the calf on natural forage over winter and increases their weight to about 800 pounds. The calf is then sold to a feed lot, fattened up more and then sold to a slaughterhouse.

The rancher sells this calf by the pound. He is a price taker, not a price setter. All the rancher can do is take the price set by the cattle commodity market, although a ranch known for good genetics might get more, as would cattle raised without added growth promotants or antibiotics. This price cycles up and down through the years and also throughout each year. Jon had today’s market value on his computer screen as we talked. The current price is about $2/pound for the whole animal, called the live weight, so this calf could bring the ranch $1,000. Then Jon threw out another, disturbing, figure, saying it generally costs $1,000 to raise that calf.

Of course, fall is the worst time of year to sell the calf since everyone is selling then. The ranch could hang on to the calf for a while and maybe get a higher price, but keeping the calf incurs more cost.

Another way to sell this calf is to keep it throughout its yearling year. That next fall, it will weigh perhaps 800 pounds. Yearlings may bring $1.74/pound, bringing in $1,400. (A smaller cost/pound but more pounds). But that incurs more cost by feeding that calf over winter on processed feed and hay. Hay is currently going for $250/ton and the yearling will eat a ton of hay over winter.

Jon said the ranching business is stressful, full of guesses and second guesses. The rancher has to watch the market and guess when it is best to sell. The yearling market also fluctuates widely, in 2015-2016 it was $4/pound and in 2021, $1.50/pound. Add to this uncertainty the current economy, inflation and fuel prices, all of which stresses cattle producers.

Jon was not painting a rosy picture of ranching, but I asked what other costs are involved in raising that calf. He said a ranch is a small business, so labor, and associated housing and insurance add to the cost. Fuel costs, electricity and equipment maintenance add to it. Also, a smaller ranch may receive one paycheck for the year, when their calves or yearlings are sold. Imagine the stress in setting a yearly budget, estimating operation costs, diesel, hay and processed feed, that new pickup, and school clothes.

Maybe this calf spent time grazing on public land, so the rancher pays a grazing fee of only $1.36/cow-calf/month but that is the least of the associated cost of public land grazing. Labor is required to check cattle. Fences and water sources need to be developed and maintained. Public land is multi-use so other users like recreationists can cause problems and add costs. The ranch must maintain relationships with the public and the BLM.

Then Jon added an understatement, “ranching is not for the faint of heart.”