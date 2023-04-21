Domestic cats kill 2.4 billion songbirds each year in the United States. Americans own about 86 million cats, or one cat for every three households. Most cats, about two-thirds to three-quarters of them, according to surveys, are harmless housecats, which seldom or never go outside. It is the other quarter of cats that are allowed outside to roam the neighborhood that cause the problems.

The world contains an estimated 600 million domestic cats, found on all seven continents. No matter where they live, they are viewed as a non-native species. The United States contains 148-188 million cats, a population that has tripled in the last 40 years and the largest population of any other country. We have between a quarter and a third of all the world’s cats.

Outdoor cats hunt by instinct even if they are well-fed. All cats are a danger to native animals. Usually, cat owners do not see or realize the killing done by their cats. Outdoor cats usually roam across property lines, creating a nuisance to neighbors and a menace to birds in other yards. Stray cats can be more disruptive to a neighborhood than stray or free-roaming dogs.

Around the world, cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists domestic cats as one of the world’s worst non-native invasive species.

The worst culprit of bird killings are un-owned cats, either strays or feral cats. No one knows exactly how many stray and feral cats stalk the U.S. A 2012 study estimated 30 to 80 million; the Humane Society estimates a more conservative 30 to 40 million.

Feral cats are basically wild animals and spend almost no time with humans. Many stray cats are subsidized with food by humans. Their populations can soar to levels they would not be able to otherwise. Stray and feral cats compete with native wildlife and live protected lives since most larger predators have been eliminated. Whether stray or feral, these cats kill on average three times as many animals as owned cats.

If a dog wandered the neighborhood like cats do, homeowners would complain. Owners can keep cats indoors where they are safe. My son has three large, healthy, happy, cats that never venture outdoors. People can build or buy kitty condos, climbing trees, or install shelves so cats can climb indoors. They can provide plenty of toys and distractions.

There are ways to allow them a controlled outdoor experience. Install a cat door set in a wall or window to access a screened in porch, or a kennel with net covering. Plans exist online for a fenced backyard that cats cannot escape. People can take a cat for walks on a leash.

Especially, people should not feed stray cats. At least, capture them and neuter them. Discourage or remove feral cats.