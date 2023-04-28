What follows is a list of four common myths. The information comes from the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program website, but I have heard people state all of these.

Wild horses generate a lot of emotion. Wild horse advocates believe wild horses should be left alone, not gathered so excess numbers can be removed. The other end of the scale is people who think all wild horses should be removed from Nevada’s public lands. Personally, I like seeing wild horses on public lands, but they must be managed to maintain healthy herds on healthy lands. True, I often find fault with the management of wild horses but I have never seen a case where the BLM simply lied.

Myth No. 1

The first myth is the BLM overestimates the numbers of wild horses on public lands. People say there could not possibly be the huge numbers reported by the BLM. Some wild horse advocates even state wild horses are going extinct and the BLM is hiding that fact. (The threat of extinction probably helps bring in donations to groups since it is easier to garner support for an animal nearing extinction than one overpopulating its habitat.)

In June 2013, the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) reported the BLM's "direct count" aerial survey method was actually undercounting horse populations by 20 percent to 30 percent because it does not account for undetected animals. The BLM then applied the U.S. Geological Survey population survey method, consisting of the use of "simultaneous double-count" and "photographic mark-resight" methods commonly used to survey wildlife populations. The BLM surveys one-third of all 177 Herd Management Areas annually using the USGS methods, as recommended by NAS.

Today’s population of wild horses and burros on public lands is three times greater than the number in 1971 (then about 25,300). Today’s number is also three times greater than the BLM’s own Appropriate Management Level of 26,690 wild horses and burros that the BLM states should be on Western public rangelands.

Also, the BLM monitors the genetic diversity of each herd through collection of hair samples during gather operations. Researchers at Texas A&M University then analyze the samples and report recommendations to the BLM for specific herds. Their findings show the genetic diversity of wild horses is fine.

Myth No. 2

The second myth is if the BLM would only leave wild horses alone, the horses would balance their reproductive rate to match the range conditions. They would manage their own population numbers. The problem is they are obviously not doing that. There were an estimated 25,300 wild horses and burros in 1971, and those numbers rose to a peak of more than 60,000 before the BLM was authorized and able to effectively gather excess horses. Today’s estimate is 82,384 (as of March 1, 2022).

Scientists feel if left unchecked, wild horse populations would cycle through the classic boom-and-bust cycle. Populations would increase dramatically, food would become scarce, and then the population would crash through starvation or dehydration. If their populations were left unchecked, the land would be severely damaged before we would see a large die-off of horses. No one wants to see the range damaged that badly and definitely do not want to be forced to watch thousands of horses die.

Myth No. 3

The third myth concerns wild horse advocates that would love to be able to say horses are native wildlife in North America. Such a proclamation would mean they should be managed as wildlife.

All evidence says the horse species developed in North America. During past ice ages, some horses crossed the land bridge into Asia. After the last ice age, rising oceans cut off the land bridge and those horses in North America died off, as did so many other animal species. Horses in Asia and Europe were domesticated and returned to North America only when Europeans brought them here starting in the 1500s.

Genetics studies of free-roaming horses in North America show similarities to domesticated horses, but not to ancestral horses that lived in Eurasia. The wild horses of today have far stronger genetic connections to breeds that were released or escaped captivity in the 19th or 20th centuries.

Myth No. 4

The fourth myth is wild horses are gathered from an area so more cattle can graze the range. The BLM manages rangeland for the health of the land. This is done for all users: cattle, wildlife, wild horses, and recreational users. Livestock grazing on BLM-managed land has declined by about 29 percent since 1971, when Congress passed the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. Grazing went from 12.2 million Animal Unit Months to 8.7 million AUMs in Fiscal Year 2019. During this same time, the numbers of wild horses has increased dramatically.

Also, as the condition of the range deteriorates due to overgrazing by horses, cattle are usually removed well before excess horses are removed.