Can you imagine Lamoille Canyon without any living whitebark or limber pine trees? Can you imagine the End of the Road surrounded by dead trees? Hopefully, it will not come to that but the possibility exists.

In December 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the whitebark pine as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, endangered with potential extinction. These pines are dying off across the West. Some western mountain ranges have lost 80% of their whitebark pines. One report estimated 50% of whitebark pines across the West have died.

The problem comes from three sources, the mountain pine beetle, dwarf mistletoe and white pine blister rust. These diseases are attacking and killing both whitebark and limber pines. Recent drought years and climate change have made the problems worse. Mountain pine beetles used to be kept in check by harsh winters but are now surviving our milder winters and spreading faster to new trees.

The problem is worse for the Ruby Mountains because in these unique mountains, the predominant conifer is the whitebark pine. Most other mountain ranges, like the Sierra Nevada and Uintas, are thickly forested with various pines, spruces and firs, with only a narrow band of whitebark and limber pines along the very top of the mountains, in the harshest growing conditions. In the Rubies, whitebark pines are the most common pines carpeting the upper slopes, along with limber pines. At the End of the Road in Lamoille Canyon, all the pines within sight are whitebark pines.

The worry is that these die-offs are beginning here. Mountain pine beetles have been documented in Lamoille Canyon. Blister rust may be present and dwarf mistletoe has been found in whitebark and limber pines around Angel Lake. One study found the pine trees of Lamoille Canyon were under stress and researchers found no regeneration taking place.

Work is being done in the Rubies, however. Teams have examined whitebark pines in Lamoille Canyon. Some trees with no disease damage have been identified as “plus” trees. Tree climbers place wire mesh around developing pinecones on these trees to protect them from Clark’s nutcrackers and ground squirrels. The climbers return when the cones are fully developed to collect them. Last year, 60 bushels of pinecones were collected in the Jarbidge.

Nurseries then use the gathered seeds to grow whitebark seedlings. In 2016, nearly 400 whitebark pine seedlings demonstrating rust-resistance were planted in Lamoille Canyon.

Any seedlings planted at high elevations may suffer mortality. It will take time to tell how these plantings are doing. Lamoille Canyon was chosen for these first plantings because of its easy access and high visibility to visitors. Later plantings will be in other parts of the Ruby Mountains, with the hope that seedlings will help grow a more resilient forest that will withstand future forest conditions.

In 2020, several agencies including the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service held a week-long conference in Lamoille Canyon to study the problem. One technique used in the Rubies places pheromone packets in plus trees, which chemically tell pine beetles this tree is already under attack so go somewhere else. In other places around the West, a pheromone has been tried that attracts beetles. The idea is that beetles heavily infest one tree and leave others alone. That one tree can then be cut down and removed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to replant a third of disease-tolerant whitebark pines across the West in coming years. Then Clark’s nutcrackers can disperse seeds from these trees and help these pines spread across their range.