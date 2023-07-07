On my wall is a beautiful photograph by Susan Summer Elliott, of Ruby Mountain Photography. Susan took the photo uphill from the Glacier Signs. It is a fall photo and yellow cottonwoods frame the photo. In the distance are yellow aspens and green pine trees. In the photo’s center is the historic Lions Camp lodge. What I like best about the photo is remembering that scene now it changed. The cottonwoods are now dead, as are most of the distant trees. The historic lodge is gone, replaced by a new structure. The road is now one-lane near there.

Do you remember what the canyon looked like in the “olden” days? Back when it was full of shade and thick with trees and shrubs? Our poor, beloved Lamoille Canyon has had some catastrophes in recent years. Today’s canyon is more open, more shrubby, and dotted with dead trees.

Let me start with the latest change the canyon has endured. Last winter saw record-setting snow depths and several resultant avalanches. Most winters see avalanches and several avalanche chutes can be seen on the canyon’s steep sides. An avalanche chute is where so many avalanches roar down that slope that trees do not get a chance to grow at all or at least grow tall. But this winter saw a couple avalanches so large that the snow swept over new areas.

One avalanche a half mile upcanyon from the campground swept down the north-facing slope, which is an avalanche chute with no trees, but then continued across the creek, and up the opposite, forested slope and across the main road. It snapped off numerous aspens and left debris around the road. A roadside that used to be thick with trees is now an open slope littered with broken tree trunks.

A second avalanche roared down the north-facing slope and into Thomas Canyon Campground. It laid down numerous aspens around the popular campsites #19 and 20. This area used to be thickly shaded with trees and shrubs. Narrow, hidden trails led down to the creek. It is now an open area with downed and leaning trees. Another avalanche did some damage to the Terraces Picnic Area.

A second catastrophe occurred in 2021. On Friday, July 30, through Sunday, August 1, some parts of Lamoille Canyon received eight inches of rain. Twenty debris flows came down canyon walls, covering the road in places with approximately 6,000 cubic yards of debris. It necessitated evacuating the Thomas Canyon Campground in the middle of the night. The road remained closed for two months.

Most of the debris has been cleaned up but in small areas, shrubs and trees have been replaced with boulder fields. It also resulted in a section of one-lane road where the flooding took out part of the roadbed.

The worst catastrophe took place in 2018. The Range2 fire started on September 30 from a shooter at the Spring Creek Shooting Range. The fire burned across the mountain slopes and into Lamoille Canyon, burning 9,000 acres in one day. It burned beyond Thomas Canyon Campground on that same day. Entire slopes and canyon bottoms once carpeted with trees are now thickly covered with short aspen shoots and dotted with dead, white trees. The historic Lions Camp lodge was lost and replaced with an open, covered structure.

Of course, some might say I need to include the 1995 devastation when flooding rerouted the creek through the Thomas Canyon Campground. That necessitated two new bridges and changed the character of the campground.

Today’s visitors see a canyon different from my memories. It is a shame that they probably do not realize what they missed.