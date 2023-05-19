Find a dead bald or golden eagle? Or find individual feathers from these birds? It is illegal to keep them. All you can do is turn them into the local U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) office or NDOW office. Without saying, it is illegal to kill an eagle.

The problem is eagles, both bald and golden eagles, are protected by both the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is charged with their protection. It is illegal to pick up a dead eagle or pluck a single feather from a dead eagle, let alone kill one to obtain feathers. Violations of these laws carry a $100,000 fine and up to a year in jail. It is also illegal for an Native American to collect feathers or kill an eagle.

Native Americans have a special reverence for eagle feathers. It is hard to overstate feathers’ significance in their religious and cultural ceremonies. Feathers adorn dancing regalia and are given to others, often youth, to show special recognition. They are used for healing, marriage, and naming ceremonies. You might assume dealing with sacred objects like this would be fairly straight forward but acquiring eagle feathers is a long, involved, bureaucratic process.

Dead eagles are collected across the West by the USFWS. Each year, about 200 eagles are sent to the Eagle Feather Repository at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Colorado. These dead eagles are then dispersed only to Native Americans.

Native Americans at least 18 years old, wanting an eagle feather must apply to the USFWS for a permit. A certificate of Tribal Enrollment must be sent with the application. A permit must be obtained to possess eagles, parts, and feathers for religious purposes. and obtaining the permit will take months or even years. They can then order eagle feathers.

A Native can request 10 eagle feathers, which is a package consisting of eight wing and two tail feathers. Processing time to receive them is about a year for bald eagle feathers and several years for goldens. They can also request an entire tail with a processing time of three years. However, the amount of eagle parts ordered cannot add up to more than one bird. Most requests, 95%, are for an entire bird and processing this request can take several years. The highest demand is for immature golden eagle tail feathers as in the above photo, since they are white with black tips. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is also affecting the program and can extend wait times.

Some schools award eagle feathers to graduating seniors. The school can order feathers and give them out to legal members of federally recognized tribes.

The USFWS cannot keep track of every individual feather. Natives typically acquire feathers in other ways. They can receive feathers as gifts or have them handed down within families. Many feathers have been owned since before eagles were protected by Federal laws. They may transfer feathers to tribal craftsmen to be fashioned into objects. They may pay the craftsmen for the objects but the craftsmen cannot buy the feathers.

The USFWS focuses law enforcement efforts on illegal take of feathers and commercial exploitation of eagles. They do not pursue anyone in possession of a single feather, as long as the person has a permit or is an enrolled member of a recognized tribe.