Nature Notes: Hunting Himalayan snowcocks

Are you looking for a leisurely bird hunt, an easy stroll looking for game birds? If so, hunting the Himalayan snowcock is not for you. These large, grouse-like birds live in Elko County’s harshest landscape. The preferred habitat is high in the Ruby Mountains, above 10,000-feet elevation, on steep, rocky slopes. Hunting them makes for memorable, challenging, but also dangerous experiences. Few hunters are lucky and/or skilled enough to bag one.

Snowcocks weigh between 4 and 7 pounds and measure about 22 to 29 inches in length. They have gray bodies, white throats, and orange-brown markings throughout head and body. These introduced birds were first released into the Ruby Mountains in 1963, brought in from the mountains of Pakistan. They are found throughout the Himalayan mountains of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and China, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. They are also known as the snow partridge, ram chukar and snow pheasant.

Transplants of these tough, exotic birds have been attempted elsewhere in the United States with no success. Only here in the Ruby Mountains do they thrive, apparently due to this harsh terrain. Approximately 500-600 birds live in the Rubies and Eastern Humboldt Range.

Scott Roberts is a game biologist for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. He told me the hunting season for snowcocks runs through September and up to November. Limits are two in the hand and two per day. In 2021, 205 permits were given out. Of those, 51 hunters appear to have actually hunted the birds and a whopping total of three birds were reported taken.

Matt Jeffress is an avid snowcock hunter. He got a bird in 2019, has not hunted the last two years, but Matt and his wife are headed out this weekend. I asked Matt his technique. He does a lot of scouting to learn what slopes have birds, where they feed, and how they move. He finds good spots to intercept snowcocks as they move. The hunter cannot be seen; even seeing a tent changes the birds’ movements. He spends the night in a group of trees or moves into an area in the dark. Matt likens it to hunting turkeys wearing full camo, but with no calling. He stresses such hunting is done in dangerous locations.

Numerous hunting articles and YouTube videos describe snowcock hunts in the Rubies. Some hunters use local guides to take them on horses to camps high in the mountains. Such hunts generally begin at first light and proceed up dangerous, rocky slopes covered with loose rock. The birds tend to fly at first light from sleeping spots to slopes where they walk uphill, eating. At the first sign of trouble the birds jump into the air, flap their wings a couple of times, and soar away, downhill. The first sightings of snowcocks are often these birds gliding downhill and quickly out of range.

Some success is reported by listening for their high-pitched whistles and climbing close enough that when the birds take off and soar downslope, the hunter has a shot. Other hunters wait near water sources for approaching birds. Others simply hope for a lucky encounter as they walk high meadows.