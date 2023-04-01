Will we soon see our neighborhoods and towns destroyed by a large earthquake? Well, no, probably not. This being April 1st, I tried to build up the terror in this story but this is about as close as I got. An earthquake will probably not hit Elko and Spring Creek anytime soon, but it could. We live in a seismically active area with nearby active faults and we need to think about a possible earthquake.

Nevada ranks third behind California and Alaska for having the most large earthquakes during the past 150 years. The largest earthquake in Nevada’s history occurred on October 2, 1915, in Pleasant Valley, south of Winnemucca. This large earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale. Earthquakes of that magnitude are potentially destructive. The state of Nevada counts earthquakes as one of the top three hazards in the state, along with fires and floods.

Between 1850 and 2001, 62 earthquakes at or above a 5.5 magnitude hit our state, including three greater than a 7.0. The largest local earthquake hit Wells on February 21, 2008. It was a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, originating about 6 miles northeast of Wells. It caused extensive damage to older buildings in Wells and devastated the historic town center.

On January 1, 2011, a magnitude 3.7 hit near West Wendover. On September 2, 2010, a magnitude 3.3 hit near Deeth. On March 17, 2009, a magnitude 3.5 hit near Carlin. On January 4, 2009, a magnitude 4.3 hit near Jackpot.

Anyone living in Spring Creek can see evidence of a past earthquake. As seen in the above photo, a fault scarp runs along the base of the Ruby Mountains. During a past earthquake, the mountains rose slightly and/or the valley dropped, leaving this scar. This particular fault runs from Wells to a spot very near Spring Creek. The 2011 Wells earthquake was along this fault.

Earthquake risks in Nevada are assessed by the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. Nevada data shows The state shows a 10-15% probability of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurring within 30 miles of Elko within the next 50 years. They estimate this natural disaster would result in a loss of $160 million.

Within the last year, Elko County had nine small earthquakes of about 1-2 magnitude. The largest was a magnitude 3 one year ago in Spring Creek. In January 2022, Wells had two earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.7. in August of 2021, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit 43 miles east of Elko. In 2017, Elko had three earthquakes, the largest being 2.7 and 2.6 magnitude. 2016 saw a larger 3.9 earthquake.

We live in a seismically active area. We need to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake. The state offers this advice. Know how to react safely when an earthquake occurs: Duck, Cover, and Hold. Identify potential earthquake hazards in your home and business and begin to fix them. Create a disaster-preparedness plan. Prepare a disaster survival kit. Identify your building’s earthquake weaknesses and begin to fix them.