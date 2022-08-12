Nature Notes: Lamoille Canyon’s aspen recovery

After the Range 2 fire in September, 2018, the aspens in Lamoille Canyon quickly sent up masses of suckers from their root systems. In the intervening four years, these suckers have grown into young shoots standing 4-6 feet tall.

Quaking aspens are considered a fire-adapted species since they regenerate so easily and quickly after a fire. Aspens reproduce primarily by sending up suckers from root systems, rather than spreading seeds. A small grove or section of a large aspen grove with numerous trees is usually from one root system. All the trees are a single "clone". Such a root mass can live hundreds or even thousands of years. Trees growing from the root system may die, but beneath the soil, the roots continue to send out fresh shoots. Even a high intensity fire rarely kills the root mass. As many as 50,000 to 100,000 suckers can sprout and grow on a single acre following a fire. Good winter moisture after a fire helps produce more suckers.

Fire is responsible for the abundance of aspens across the West. Fire is also responsible for the even-aged structure of many stands. Often, most aspen trees in a stand are the same age, having begun life after one single fire.

Aspen stands contain relatively high moisture, making them somewhat resistant to fire. They have moist green leaves and thick twigs that do not burn easily, whereas conifers carry dry needles and twigs. Fires sometimes bypass aspen stands while burning through coniferous forests. However, aspens’ thin, living bark means that even low intensity fires running along the ground can kill aspen trees.

Indeed, aspens need fire to restructure aspen stands. Aspens do not do well in shade. Over time, trees can be replaced by more shade-tolerant tree species, like conifers and shrubs. Aspens come back much faster than conifers after a fire, allowing aspens to again temporarily dominate an area.

One limiting factor to aspen regeneration in other places is heavy browsing by cattle, elk and mule deer. The Lamoille Canyon aspens do not have cattle browsing them and do not seem to be browsed heavily by mule deer. Aspens are also susceptible to gnawing or stripping of their thin bark by elk, deer, rabbits, hares, mice, voles, and porcupines.

Aspen shoots following a fire will slowly thin themselves. After 20 or 30 years, an aspen grove will have just about as many aspen trees as it did before the fire. As the aspen grove rebuilds, so do the plants and animals that depend upon these trees for their habitat.

Many aspen stands across the West are considered decadent. In many stands aspens are dying out or being replaced by conifers. Some feel these stands need fire to regenerate them but people put out fires. Prescribed burns have been used to regenerate stands with limited success. Prescribed burns are usually lower intensity and aspens produce more suckers after high intensity fires.

Aspen stands are dying out. Researchers do not feel this die-off mystery is from lack of fire. Trees in some stands are dying out over a few years. Older, larger trees have the greatest demand for water and are most stressed during drought. Years of drought may also mean dying trees are not being replaced by suckers and shoots as they normally would. Heavy browsing of young shoots is compounding the problem.

This damage is occurring on a landscape scale, across the West. The die-offs are affecting trees in the hottest and driest areas, on low and south-facing slopes. The thought is extreme drought and higher temperatures have weakened trees, allowing more disease and insect attacks.

The aspens in Lamoille Canyon appear to be healthy and undergoing a healthy response to the 2018 fire. Many of the fire-killed mature trees continue to stand and are providing good hole nesting sites for birds such as woodpeckers, sapsuckers, bluebirds, and swallows. These dead trees will soon begin to rot and fall. In years to come, we can hope to see thick stands of tall aspens in the canyon. But climate change may hold sway over the canyon’s recovery.