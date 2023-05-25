Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Recently, 420 Elko and Spring Creek students learned about agriculture in Elko County. They attended an Ag in the Classroom event at the Ruby Shadows Ranch near Jiggs. The event was spread over four days with over 100 students visiting the ranch each day. Most students were grade school age, but on Monday, the entire Battle Born Academy attended.

At the ranch, students cycled through eight stations, learning about animals with actual cattle, sheep, chickens, and horses. They learned why cattle are branded and all the products that come from cattle. Favorite stations seemed to be a hayride on a wagon pulled by a tractor, handling the chickens, and being led through stalls and lanes to a double-decker cattle truck, so students could see what it is like for cattle. The day also included hot dogs roasted on willow sticks.

A committee of eight put on this year’s event, starting work in January. In March, 20 teachers went through Ag in the Classroom training to see how they could incorporate agriculture in their school lessons. The students of these teachers then came to the ranch. Other Nevada communities hold Ag in the Classroom events, but Elko is the only community where students actually visit a ranch.

Rachael Buzzetti is a local rancher and chairman of the group. She told me “too often the world views agriculture more negative than positive. We want to show kids the real agriculture.” The main program sponsor was the Elko County Cattlewomen.

Jennifer Anderson is a retired teacher and committee member. She said “we want students to learn about agriculture in Elko County. Most students don’t know where their food comes from.”

It takes a lot of work to put on these events. The people at Ruby Shadows Ranch put in a lot of work preparing for the program where stations were spread across their ranch yard. FFA students helped, staying with each group of students as they walked around the stations. Other teachers and parents also volunteered their time.

Dave Voth is the ranch manager for Nevada Gold Mines. He told me the program started in the 1980s but had fallen on hard times later. In 2018, Dave’s daughter was in grade school and he realized she was not learning about agriculture, so he talked to Rachael and they got the program started again. He said “we want kids to know where their beef and sheep come from. Agriculture is farther removed from present day people than it was during past generations.”