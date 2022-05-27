Nature Notes: Local bird Profiles: Tiny wings at the feeder

The most enjoyable bird at my feeders are the lesser goldfinches. If you have a thistle seed feeder, you most likely have these tiny birds clinging upside down to the feeder, battling each other and flashing white in their wings as they fly off.

This bird is only about four inches long, tiny compared to a ten-inch long robin or a six-inch house sparrow. They are barely larger than a 3-1/2-inch black-chinned hummingbird. Lesser goldfinch males have plain yellow bellies, with green backs and rumps, along with black caps. White feathers in their wings provide the flash as they fly. Females are more uniformly yellow-green.

The only other birds at a thistle seed feeder might be the more rare and larger, American goldfinch with a bright yellow belly, rump and back and a black cap. House finches are much larger, heavily streaked and show some red on breast and head. Pine siskins are small but heavily streaked with a hint of yellow in the wings.

Although the American goldfinch occurs across the West, the lesser goldfinch is found only in the American Southwest and Mexico. Elko is located at the northern edge of its range. Most bird watchers view the lesser as a rare, curious species, one to search for and add to their life list. Here in Elko, they are quite common all year.

It reminds me of a bird found along the British Columbia coast. As I prepared for a boat trip along this coast, I read about the rhinoceros auklet. This sea bird seemed so mysterious with its bill protuberance and its life on the open ocean. During the trip, I searched for it daily but when the boat finally entered its range, the bird was everywhere. People living in that area must see them as commonly as sea gulls.

If you want lesser goldfinches flitting around your yard, about all you need to do is put up a thistle, or niger or nyjer, seed feeder. As in the above photo, my net bag commonly holds 6-8 goldfinches and a couple of house finches. I also have a plastic tube feeder where goldfinches hang upside down from perches to pick seed from feeding ports.

