Nature Notes: Majestic golden eagles

Golden eagles are hard to miss. These massive birds of prey are noticeably larger than hawks, at 27-33 inches in length, weighing 6-12 pounds, and held aloft by 6- to 7-foot wingspans. These raptors are most often seen perched on power poles along Elko County highways. They can also be seen soaring along 10,000-foot ridges in the Ruby Mountains.

The golden eagle name comes from a patch of golden colored feathers on the back of the head and neck, best seen if the eagle looks away. Mature eagles are an overall dark brown, easily discernable from the only other eagle of the same size. The bald eagle has a white head and tail. Sub-adult birds are a little harder to separate. Younger golden eagles have wide, white bands at the base of their tails. Immature bald eagles have white mottling all over the undersides of their wings and tail.

Soaring golden eagles hold their wings steady with only a very slight V-shape. Turkey vultures are slightly smaller and their wings are held in a definite V-shape, plus they tend to wobble as they soar.

Golden eagles feed mostly on small mammals like ground squirrels and black-tail jackrabbits. Eagles are often seen in winter perched beside highways, watching for running jackrabbits or roadkill. They will even feed on road-killed deer. They hunt by watching from a perch or silently soaring, often close to the ground. They are agile and can quickly pounce on a jackrabbit unwary enough to be in the open. Eagles often travel in pairs, although the two birds in a pair may be perched on power poles a mile apart.

Videos out of Yellowstone National Park often show a pack of wolves eating on a dead bison, surrounded by a couple golden eagles and dozens of ravens and magpies. The eagles will feed after the wolves and before the ravens.

Golden eagles usually nest on rock cliffs, safe from mammal predators.

One of the eagles’ most common hazards is electrocution. As these birds land or take off from power poles, their long wings can come in contact with two different live wires and complete an electrical circuit. Utility companies often modify power poles to prevent such deaths. One design extends the pole upward with a cross piece to provide a perch above the wires. Another covers wires near the poles with insulators. Often seen around Elko, the cross pieces on power poles have metal triangles mounted so eagles cannot land on the cross pieces. Eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty and utility companies can be fined for excessive eagle deaths. Wind farms are also under increased scrutiny for eagle deaths.

Eagle feathers are sacred to Native Americans but they cannot simply kill eagles or gather feathers from a dead bird. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service maintains a feather repository. Dead eagles are sent there and Native Americans can order feathers from these repositories.

Golden eagles are regal raptors and as such, are the official emblems of Albania, Germany, Austria, Mexico, and Kazakhstan. They might have become our national bird rather than the bald eagle but golden eagles were less well known at the time. Golden eagles live primarily in the western U.S. and were relatively unknown in the 1700s.