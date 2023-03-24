Here it is late March and winter is still here. Spring is coming but slowly. As I mumble to myself about this long, cold, wet, winter, I am looking through the Ruby Mountain Flora book.

I am trying to decide what Ruby Mountain wildflower most reminds me of past hikes in the mountains. When all the deep snow melts and flowers bloom and I can get back into the mountains, which flower do I most want to see?

I flip to a page showing chokecherry. It is always nice to see its white, classic flowers arranged in clusters large enough to droop, making them look like a cluster of grapes. Chokecherry shrubs grow thick along streams in the Rubies. Later in the summer, each five-petaled flower will become a red, delicious berry, valuable to birds and berry pickers. Chokecherry syrup will help me get through the next cold, snowy winter.

The state flower might be a good choice. Mountain big sagebrush grows abundantly in the mountains, up to 10,000 feet elevation. But most people do not notice sagebrush flowers.

During summer, thin, erect stems rise from the sagebrush plants. Dozens of tiny flowers, one-eighth of an inch across, line these stems. It has no need for showy flowers since wind does the pollinating, not insects. The large numbers of tiny flowers release prodigious amounts of pollen.

If not the most common, maybe the tallest flower? Green gentians have a more appropriate name of monument plants. The stems stand two to five foot tall and carry greenish-white flowers spotted with purple. From afar, the entire plant looks dull green. A person must get up close to appreciate the flowers on this tall plant.

Maybe an endemic flower, one found only in the Ruby Mountains. Buckwheats adapt easily to new locations, form numerous species, and hybrids are common. King’s buckwheat is endemic in the Rubies. The isolation of these mountains has allowed it to become a species found nowhere else. King’s buckwheat grows as a low mat. Narrow stems hold aloft ball-shaped flower heads with pale yellow flowers.

Maybe an alpine flower found only high on 11,000 feet elevation peaks. Alpine avens is a true alpine plant. While found around the world, it only grows in either Polar Regions and on mountaintops. In the Rubies, it occupies steep, rocky slopes offering great views.

It is a flat mat about five inches across, keeping the plant out of the worst of the mountain winds. A slender, red stem, three inches tall, holds two to three flowers. Reddish sepals frame bright yellow petals.

This successful plant is highly adapted to its severe environment. It contains a red pigment, which also colors red apples and beets. This red color converts sunlight into heat and helps keep them warm. In the cold alpine world, hardy flies are important pollinizers. Avens flowers attract hordes of buzzing flies.

Actually, my favorite flower is no contest. It is not even very showy. Its appeal has more to do with where it grows, in locations hard to reach but well worth the climb.

Elephant’s head flowers tightly pack tall flower stalks. Each flower has a kind of a comical shape. Elephant’s head flowers look just like their name: two lateral lobes stand out like elephant ears. Others form a bulbous forehead. A long, curved upright lobe forms a perfect elephant trunk.

Its actual name is elephant’s head lousewort in the broomrape family, but I will not dwell on those unfortunate names. It is also a root parasite which obtains nutrients from the roots of other plants, another fact I ignore.

This is my favorite because it is found along streams and in wet meadows, usually in marshy ground such as in the above photo. These flowers enjoy the same type of ground I enjoy visiting. My favorite spot to find elephant-head flowers are some finger ponds high above End of the Road. Each long, narrow pond is separated by narrow ridges thick with wild chives and elephant’s heads. Each pond is slightly lower than the next and water flows down between the ponds. Walking between ponds is done carefully, since the thick vegetation often hides holes that can encase hiking boots in mud.