Nature Notes: Pine nut time

The pine nut harvest is taking place. Pine nuts are delicious and can be roasted and placed on salads or in pasta. Pine nut gravy prepared by Shoshone women is very good. Raw nuts can be purchased and roasted in the oven. My grandsons eat handfuls of pine nuts like peanuts, cracking and removing the hard shells one at a time.

These pine nuts come from the pinyon (or piñon) pine tree. The local variety is the singleleaf pinyon, easy to identify since the pine needles grow individually from the branches, rather than in clusters like other area pines. Pinyon needles are thick with extremely sharp tips.

The most common forest in the Great Basin is the pinyon pine/Utah juniper forest. They are common enough to be referred to simply as p/j forests. Any forests seen on the lower sides of area mountains are composed of these two trees. Driving over the Pequop Mountains, the first trees passed are junipers, with pinyon pines mixing in at a higher elevation. At the summit, pinyons are the most common. Some mountain ranges have other pines, firs or spruces but these are located much higher. Looking at a mountain range, you can often see a band of p/j below a band of sagebrush, below another band of pines, firs and spruces.

Pinyon pine nuts were a very important food for the ancestral Shoshone in this area. The pine nut was their winter food staple. These fat nuts, the size of peas, contain 10% protein, 23% fat, and 54% carbohydrates. A pound of nutritious nutmeats provides 2,880 calories.

Pinyons only produce a bumper nut crop once every several years so native people had to know which grove was producing. The developing pinecones are visible a full year before they mature. Pine nut harvests were happy social events. A pine nut headman organized the harvest, its celebration and prayers.

It is estimated that a Shoshone family of four could collect and process 1,200-pounds of pine nuts each fall, an amount of food that could last the family four months. Shoshone families ate pine nuts whole but more often crushed and made into a mush or gravy. Dried jackrabbit meat, either a complete carcass or ground up, might be boiled in pine nut gravy with ground chokecherries.

Many animals eat pine nuts. I found the above pinecones on the ground, which means the enclosed shells are empty, with no nut meat inside. These nuts would have been gone otherwise. It is difficult to harvest pine nuts. Pinyon pines produce a lot of sap and pulling off pinecones means hands covered in pitch. Even picking up the above pinecones made me wish I had left them on the ground.

The most voracious pine nut gatherer is the pinyon jay, a blue-colored jay often seen in large, noisy flocks around p/j forests and nearby sagebrush. They pick nuts from pinecones on the trees and store several in pouches under their tongues. These jays then fly away to cache pine nuts in the ground for later eating.

The Clark’s nutcracker also eats pine nuts, although they are more often found high in the mountains eating whitebark pine nuts. They are gray colored jays with black wings and tails with white patches.

The least chipmunk, our smallest area chipmunk, climbs pinyon pine trees to gather pine nuts. Mule deer, woodrats, pinyon mice, ground squirrels, and even porcupines also enjoy the fall pinyon pine nut harvest.