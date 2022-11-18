Nature Notes: Recording fire recovery in Lamoille Canyon

Citizen-scientists are now able to help monitor fire recovery in Lamoille Canyon after the Range 2 fire burned through the lower canyon in 2018. A chronolog station has been set up in the lower canyon to help monitor recovery of cottonwood trees and shrubs.

A chronolog station consists of a post with a bracket to hold a smart phone. The bracket insures every photo is taken from the same location. Anyone visiting the site is invited to take a photo. An attached sign explains to email the photo to upload@chronolog.io with a subject line of NOS-101 to identify this particular site. As photos build up through the seasons and years, they will provide a record of changes to the canyon as it recovers from the devastating fire.

To visit the site and add your own photo, park at the Talbot Creek Trailhead. Do not walk up the trail but walk uphill along a two-track road that begins at the trailhead. After less than a quarter-mile, the post will be easily seen.

Northern Nevada has three other Chronolog sites. One is at Soldier Meadows near Black Rock Desert, where photos record recovery to a wetland damaged by a nearby road. Great Basin National Park has two sites. One is at the Mather Overlook, along the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. It is looking towards the Wheeler Peak cirque. Another is at the Upper Lehman Campground, watching restoration of a wetland.

Chronolog.io has over 250 chronolog sites in 40 states that have recorded over 20,000 photos. The site offers a map to all sites. The sites record recovery to natural areas from fires and storms. They monitor changes in water levels or water quality. They record shoreline erosion and invasive species. They show progress on restoration projects and educate the public about environmental issues and projects. The collected photos can then be used for educational content, social media promotion, research, decision making, and project proposals.

On chronolog.io, visitors pull up any of these sites and look through the photos. Lamoille Canyon’s photos will also be available as soon as some get recorded by visitors. Add your photo to the time lapse.

Dr. Brandolyn Thran is the associate director of the Nevada Outdoor School. I asked her why put together a chronology site? Brandolyn sees value in the citizen-scientist concept and wants people to be part of the solution. She wants people to get involved with restoration projects and open conversations about a changing nature. She also enjoyed the partnerships that came together to make this project a reality.