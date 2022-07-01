Nature Notes: Sage-grouse need sagebrush

Several sagebrush obligate species are tied to sagebrush, species like sage sparrow, pronghorn, and sage thrasher. But none are as closely tied to sagebrush as sage-grouse. Indeed, sage-grouse cannot exist without sagebrush. During fall and winter, they must have sagebrush to eat. Throughout the year, they only have two food options, soft forbs (flowering plants) or sagebrush leaves.

Of course, sagebrush would rather not be eaten by sage-grouse or anything else. Sagebrush leaves contain terpenoids, compounds that upset browsers’ digestion and cause most to avoid it. Terpenoid levels are not constant and are at their highest in spring and summer and lowest during fall and winter. Wildlife like pronghorns and mule deer eat sagebrush in the winter but seem to balance the toxins with other foods eaten along with the sagebrush. Even cattle will nibble a little sagebrush in the winter.

Every other grouse species has a second stomach compartment, called a gizzard, which is muscular and used to grind up food. They swallow gravel to help this grinding process. Such grinding allows them to partake of hard foods like seeds, buds and shoots.

But the sage-grouse is a unique bird and can only eat soft foods like sagebrush leaves and forbs. In a sage-grouse, the gizzard is non-muscular. These birds do not swallow gravel. It is this adaptation that allows them to avoid terpenoids.

Sage-grouse delicately bite off half of each sagebrush leaf and swallow it. In the gizzard, these leaf halves are softened by mucous. The leaf cuts allow digestive juices to enter the leaf and digest the inner leaf parts. Later, the hollow leaf shells are expelled.

Terpenoids are concentrated in the outer cells of sagebrush leaves. Since sage-grouse digest mostly the inner leaf cells, they miss most of the terpenoids. The terpenoids remain in the expelled leaf shells.

If sagebrush leaves were ground up in a muscular crop, most of the terpenoids would be released and aggravate the bird’s digestive system. Such a highly adapted method of avoiding sagebrush’s defenses comes with a tradeoff. Sage-grouse can only eat other soft foods when not dining on sagebrush.

As soon as new greens start popping up in spring, sage-grouse switch from eating sagebrush to forbs. Chicks and adults do eat lots of insects for the protein. In spring/early summer, greens are widespread across the habitat, so birds wander near the nesting areas.

As spring becomes summer, forbs in the general sagebrush community begin to dry up. To find more soft forbs, the birds are forced to travel to riparian (stream) areas. It used to be that they congregated on wet meadows that were common along area streams. Today, most of these are gone but the birds have adapted to an introduced landscape, irrigated fields like hay fields. These fields are mostly grass but do contain green, soft forbs. They last into late summer, as long as the water is turned on. Insects also remain important as the birds undergo their summer molt of feathers.

During late summer/early fall, even field greens begin to dry up and, out of necessity, the birds turn to their only other source of food, sagebrush. They form large flocks and begin to meander toward their winter range.

Winter sites are chosen on the basis of snow depth. Sagebrush must extend about 10-12” above the snow to be available for feeding. Low sagebrush is a preferred food but the birds will switch to taller, big sagebrush as the low sagebrush becomes buried beneath snow. The preference for low sagebrush during winter is most likely because of its lower amounts of terpenoids.

With a steady food supply of sagebrush, sage-grouse gain weight during winter, one of the few area animals that exit winter in better shape than when they started. Sage-grouse are uniquely tied to sagebrush.

